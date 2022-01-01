Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Drip

review star

No reviews yet

1310 Main St

Hellertown, PA 18055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Drip Burger
Filet O' Chicken
Chicken Bites

Burgers

Drip Burger

Drip Burger

$14.00

our signature cheeseburger, toasted brioche, melted cheddar, & fries,

Herbivore

Herbivore

$16.00
Big Mick

Big Mick

$15.00

Chef’s fav. toasted brioche, melted cheddar, lettuce, shaved onion, & fancy sauce

Hamlet

Hamlet

$17.00

BLT style… bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Smoked Out

Smoked Out

$17.00

bacon, cheddar, root beer BBQ, jalapeno, & pickle slaw

Royale w. Cheese

Royale w. Cheese

$16.00

Vincent knows.... mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, and melted cheese

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$16.00

two patties with str8 chedda on toasted brioche

Chicken

Plain Fried Chicken

$15.00
Filet O' Chicken

Filet O' Chicken

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, & house ranch

Kirby

Kirby

$16.00

fried chicken, pickle slaw, & chopped dill

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$16.00

spicy fried chicken, & house pickles

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$17.00

grilled chicken, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Merica

Merica

$17.00

fried chicken, melted cheese, & bacon

Nikki's Chicky

Nikki's Chicky

$16.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

Plain Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Munchies

Bavarian Pretzels w. Cheese Sauce

Bavarian Pretzels w. Cheese Sauce

$12.00

Pierogies

$7.00
Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$12.00
Cracked Fries

Cracked Fries

$13.00

melted cheese, bacon, ranch, & jalapeño

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sm Basket Of Fries

$4.00
Cookie

Cookie

$2.50
Wings

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Coffee cake

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Other Stuff

Build-A-Salad

Build-A-Salad

$10.00

grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, cucumber, onion, choice of dressing

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$17.00

Lil Baby Salad

$3.50

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, choice of dressing

Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Chilli

$5.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Take Homes

Pint of Pickles

$8.00

bread & butter style… a little sweet… a little spicy… a lotta good

Pint of Ranch

$9.00

made in house with bundles of fresh herbs, & fresh squeezed lemon

Pint of House Dressing

$8.00

an astoundingly delicious local maple vinaigrette, that happens to be vegan

Pint Of BBQ

$8.00

Cold Brew 16oz.

$3.50

Catering

10 Cheeseburgers

$120.00

10 Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$130.00

5 Cheeseburgers / 5 Fried Chicken Sandwiches

$125.00Out of stock

Shakes

Strawberry

$7.50

Vanilla

$7.50

Chocolate

$7.50

Peanut Butter

$7.50

Oreo

$7.50Out of stock

Chai

$7.50

Coffee

$7.50

Floats

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Coca Cola Float

$5.00

Orange Float

$5.00

Shirley Temple Float

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew Float

$5.00Out of stock

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Other

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sports Drink

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Growler $16

Cold Brew

$3.50

Growler $16

Iced Chai

$3.75

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.50

Lactose Free Shakes

vegan and dairy free versions of our milkshakes are now available!

LF Vanilla

$7.00

LF Chocolate

$7.00

LF Strawberry

$7.00

LF Oreo

$7.00Out of stock

LF Chai

$7.00

LF Coffee

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers & Beers Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1310 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Drip image

Similar restaurants in your area

F&A Grog House
orange star5.0 • 3
117 East 3rd Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub - 8 E 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
8 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar - 526 Main Street
orange star3.9 • 406
526 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,251
2985 Center Valley Pkwy Center Valley, PA 18034
View restaurantnext
Springtown Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3258 Main Street Springfield Township, PA 18055
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hellertown

Vassi's Drive-In
orange star4.5 • 1,007
1666 Main Street Hellertown, PA 18055
View restaurantnext
Hellertown Diner
orange star4.0 • 88
29 Main St Hellertown, PA 18055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hellertown
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston