Dripped Birria - Galleria

review star

No reviews yet

2829 Chimney Rock Road

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesabirria Tacos
Birria Quesadilla
Dripped Fries

Main Meals

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$14.00

(3) Tacos filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, consome, pickled onions, and lime served with a side of consome soup

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat OR chicken, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce

Dripped Fries

Dripped Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$9.50

Ramen noodles with consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro

Sides

Dripped Nachos

Dripped Nachos

$9.50

Nacho chips topped with cheese sauce, birria de res meat OR chicken, jalapenos, chopped onions, and cilantro

Elote

$4.50

Corn, cheese, mayo, sour cream, lime, topped with crumbled cheetos

Cup of Consome

$2.50

Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

Canned Drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Canned Drink

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Horchata Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Add-Ons

EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Limes

$1.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

