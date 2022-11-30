Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dripped Birria - Washington

No reviews yet

5335 Washington Avenue

Houston, TX 77007

Main Meals

Quesabirria Tacos

$14.00

(3) Tacos filled with birria de res meat, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, consome, pickled onions, and lime served with a side of consome soup

Birria Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla filled with birria de res meat, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce

Dripped Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with birria de res meat, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce

Birria Ramen

$9.50

Ramen noodles with consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro

Sides

Dripped Nachos

$9.50

Nacho chips topped with cheese sauce, birria de res meat, jalapenos, chopped onions, and cilantro

Elote

$4.50

Corn, cheese, mayo, sour cream, lime, topped with crumbled cheetos

Cup of Consome

$2.50

Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Canned Drink

Sprite

$2.50

Canned Drink

Mango Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Horchata Agua Fresca

$4.50Out of stock

Add-Ons

EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

EXTRA Cheese Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00Out of stock

EXTRA Limes

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5335 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

