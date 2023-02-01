Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dripped Birria - Westchase

review star

No reviews yet

12303 Westheimer Road Suite F

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Meals

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00
Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$12.00
Dripped Fries

Dripped Fries

$12.00
Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Sides

Dripped Nachos

Dripped Nachos

$8.00

Elote

$4.00

Cup of Consome

$2.00

Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Mango Jarritos

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Add-Ons

EXTRA Taco

$3.50

EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce - On the Side

$0.75

EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce - On the Side

$0.75

EXTRA Cheese Sauce - On the Side

$0.50

EXTRA Limes

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12303 Westheimer Road Suite F, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Frank's Grill - Westheimer
orange star4.3 • 1,823
12225 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
orange star4.3 • 842
11980 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
George's Pastaria - 1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1722 S Dairy Ashford Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Seafood & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2712 Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77082
View restaurantnext
Lasagna House
orange star4.5 • 1,103
13306 Westheimer Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston