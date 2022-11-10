Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Dripz Coffee La Jolla

24 Reviews

$

613 Pearl Street

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

Americano
Vietnamese Coffee
Latte

Signature Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Special Blend of Robusta and French Roast. Traditional Vietnamese Slow Drip Coffee over Sweetened Condensed Milk.

Vietnamese vegan coffee

$5.50
La Jolla's Break

La Jolla's Break

$5.00

James Coffee Shop Blend Roast or Toasted Coconut Coffee with House Made Salted Cream.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Dark Chocolate Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Caramel Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, Pure Honey, Cinnamon, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.

Rose Latte

Rose Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Rose Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced

Dripz Cold Brew

Dripz Cold Brew

$4.50

James Coffee Shop Blend. A Medium Roast that Creates a Coffee with Rich, Sweet Notes of Chocolate and Vanilla. Roasted in San Diego, CA. Cold Brewed for up to 24 Hours to Produce a Smooth, Stronger and Bolder Flavor with Less Acidity than Regular Brewed Coffee.

Hazelnut cold brew

$4.00

Drip coffee (12oz)

$3.75

Chocolate Milk/Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso. James Coffee Night Owl Blend. Rich Heavy Bodied Coffee with Dark Notes of Hazelnut and Maple Syrup. Roasted in San Diego, CA.

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double Shot of Espresso with Pure Filtered Water.

Cortado (5 oz hot)

Cortado (5 oz hot)

$4.25

Double Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk. Little, to No Foam.

Cappucino (12 oz hot)

Cappucino (12 oz hot)

$4.75

Double Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk and Topped with a Thick Layer of Foam. Foamy and Smooth.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Vanilla Bean Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.

Chaggacino Latte

$6.50

Mexican Mocha

$5.75

Tea

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.00

Loose Leaf, Black Assam Tea with Milk and Brown Sugar.

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea (Iced)

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea (Iced)

$4.00+

Cold Brewed Hibiscus Strawberry Tea with rainbow jelly. No Caffeine.

Vanilla Chai Latte

Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.50

Tea with Steamed Milk, Cinnamon, Clove and other Warming Spices.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.50

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Cake

$4.50

Crumb Cake

$3.00
Homemade Macarons

Homemade Macarons

$5.00+

Home made Macarons

Red Velvet Oreo Cookie

$3.50
Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Pandan Cookie

$3.50+
S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies

S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$3.50+

Funfetti Cookie

$3.50

Grab n Go

Sport Bottle Water

$3.50

Small Water Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.75

Perrier

$3.75

La Croix Sparkling

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$3.75

Kombucha

$5.00

Spin Drift

$2.75

Espresso Drinks\ Extras

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double Shot of Espresso with Pure Filtered Water.

Cappucino (12 oz hot)

Cappucino (12 oz hot)

$4.75

Double Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk and Topped with a Thick Layer of Foam. Foamy and Smooth.

Cortado (5 oz hot)

Cortado (5 oz hot)

$4.25

Double Shot of Espresso with Steamed Milk. Little, to No Foam.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso. James Coffee Night Owl Blend. Rich Heavy Bodied Coffee with Dark Notes of Hazelnut and Maple Syrup. Roasted in San Diego, CA.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam. Creamy and Balanced

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso Combined with Milk, House Made Vanilla Bean Syrup, and Topped with a Thin Layer of Foam.

Single Shot Espresso

$2.25

Ice Cup

$1.00

Syrup Shot

$0.70

Extra Shot

$1.00

Tea

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.00

Loose Leaf, Black Assam Tea with Milk and Brown Sugar.

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea (Iced)

Strawberry Hibiscus Tea (Iced)

$4.00+

Cold Brewed Hibiscus Strawberry Tea with rainbow jelly. No Caffeine.

Vanilla Chai Latte

Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.50

Tea with Steamed Milk, Cinnamon, Clove and other Warming Spices.

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.50

Dirty Chai Tea Latte (Small)

$5.50

Dirty Chai Tea Latte (Large)

$6.50

Pastries

White Choc Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Brown Butter Toffee CC Cookie

$3.50

Funfetti Cookie

$3.50
Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Pandan Cookie

$3.50+

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.50

Red Velvet Oreo Cookie

$3.50
S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies

S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Ube Crinkle Cookie

$3.50+

Ube/Pandan Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Cake

$4.50
Homemade Macarons

Homemade Macarons

$5.00+

Home made Macarons

Ube Cheesecake

$7.00

Mint Oreo Choc Chip

$3.50

Bulk Cookies

$86.40+

if 12 or more cookies bought

$1 Cookie Deal

$1.00Out of stock

Order our 16 or 24oz Hazelnut Cold Brew coffee and your Crinkle Ube cookie will be $1 !!!

Ube Rice Crispy Treat

$4.75

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Chewy Gingersnap

$3.50

White Choc Gingerbread Blondie

$3.50

Grab n Go

Kombucha

$5.00

La Croix Sparkling

$2.50Out of stock

Sport Bottle Water

$3.50

Perrier

$3.75

Spin Drift

$2.75

tshirts

$20.00

short sleeve tshirt

Tea Bottle

$3.50

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bang Energy Drink

$3.75

Coconut Water (Small)

$3.00

Coconut Water (Large)

$4.00

Coffee Chocolate

$3.25

Organic Apple Juice

$4.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Respect the Drip! We're here to provide the true, robust, & delicious taste that coffee lovers deserve. Try our amazing signature drinks from our cold brews, to espressos, to taiwanese milk teas, & more! We also feature mouth-watering pastries to complement your drink. Macarons, croissants, cookies, & more!

Website

Location

613 Pearl Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Dripz Coffee image
Dripz Coffee image
Dripz Coffee image

