Drizzled Waffles & Coffee imageView gallery

Drizzled Waffles & Coffee Hope Mills

review star

No reviews yet

3061 North Main Street Suite 105

Hope Mills, NC 28348

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Oreo Cookies And Cream Drizzle
Cajun Chicken Waffle Melt

Desserts

Bubble Waffle Ice Cream Cone

$8.50

Waffle Sundae

$8.50

Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.50

Milk Shakes

$5.99

Open Face Bubble Waffle

$4.99

Waffle Bowl

$4.99

Ice Cream Cone

$3.50

Brownie

$2.25

Monday Omelette Day

$8.99

Wed Chili Special

$7.99

Dough Bags

$4.99

Brownie Or Wffle Sundaes Special

$5.49

Sweet

Strawberry Cream Waffle

$11.50

Blueberry Drizzle

$11.50

Banana Nut Drizzle

$11.50

Cinnamon Swirl Drizzle

$11.50

Banana And Nutella Drizzle

$11.50

Reeses Peanut Butter Dream Drizzle

$11.50

Bacon Me Crazy Drizzle

$11.50

Oreo Cookies And Cream Drizzle

$11.50

Campfire S'moores Drizzle

$11.50

Mini Drizzles

$4.99

Peaches

$11.50

Cherry Pie

$10.50

Pumkin Spice

$11.50

Apple Cidar

$11.50

Apple Pie

$11.50

Fruity Pebbles

$11.50

Brownie Waffle

$11.50

The Elvis

$11.50

Butterfinger

$11.50

Biscoff Bananna

$11.50

Savory

Chicken & Waffles

$12.75

Ham& Cheese Waffle Melt

$12.50

Southern Waffle & Gravy

$10.50

Pepperoni Pizza Waffle

$12.50

Cajun Chicken Waffle Melt

$12.75

Grilled Cheese Waffle Melt

$9.50

PB & J Waffle Melt

$10.50

Cheese Burger Waffle Melt

$12.50

Bbq Waffle

$11.50Out of stock

Biscuit Gravy

$5.25

Sweet And Spicy Chicken Waffle

$12.75

Chic Strips

$3.25

Monte Cristo

$12.50

Waffle Sticks

Sausage Waffle Stick

$9.00

Decorative Waffle Stick

$8.75

Side Items

Eggs

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Bacon

$3.25

Sausage

$2.75

Oatmeal

$2.50

Yogurt

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Peppered Gravy

$2.00

Apple sauce single

$1.75

Waffle Ff

$2.50

Tator Tots

$2.25

Yogurt Par

$4.25

Bryan Bowl

Hf

Patty Sausage

Home Fries

Cookies

Single bubble

$3.99

Single waffle

$4.99

Sausage Egg And Ch On Tst

$4.00

Drizzle Big Breakfast

$9.99

Bac Egg And Ch On Tst

$4.25

Bac Egg Ch

$4.25

Choc Chip Cookie

$1.59

Macadamia Nut

$1.59

Kids Chic Meal

Kids Waffle Meal

$6.25

Kids Chic Meal

$6.25

Kids Egg Meal

$6.25

Soft drink

Fountain

$2.68

Bottle Wwater

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coffee

Lobby coffee

$2.25

Espresso premium blend

$3.99

Add Shot

$2.25

Carmel Exspresso

$4.25

Vanillia Exspresso

$4.25

Dark Choc

$4.25

Pumkin Spice Exsresso

$3.99

Cold Coffee

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Peppermint

$4.25

Sugar Free Caramel

$4.25

Sugar Free Vanilla

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25

Toasted Marshmellow

$4.25

Cinnimon

$4.25

Carmel Apple

$4.25

Milk

Plain

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonaid

Sweet Tea

Add

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Ice Cream Single Scoop

Blue Caterpillar

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice

$2.50

March Hare

$2.50

Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

$2.50

The Walrus

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Strawberry Cheescake

$2.50

The Jaberwocky

$2.50

White Rabbit

$2.50

Ice Cream Double Scoop

Pumpkin Spice

$3.50

Blue Caterpillar

$3.50

The March Hare

$3.50

Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

$3.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

The Walrus

$3.50

White Rabbit

$3.50

The Jaberwocky

$3.50

Shirt

Shirt

$25.00

Mugs

$25.00

Coffe Espresso Bags

$32.99

Cuzzie Holder

$12.95

Jam

$6.50

Hoodie

$32.00

Bombs

$4.99

Waffle Mix Bags

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3061 North Main Street Suite 105, Hope Mills, NC 28348

Directions

Gallery
Drizzled Waffles & Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shish House Hope Mills
orange starNo Reviews
3041 North Main Street Hope Mills, NC 28348
View restaurantnext
Flying Legs - Fayettsville
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Gillespie St Fayetteville, NC 28306
View restaurantnext
Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville - 1808 Owen Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1808 Owen Drive Fayetteville, NC 28304
View restaurantnext
Gallberry Corn Maze LLC - 6141 Braxton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5991 Braxton Road Hope Mills, NC 28348
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3
orange starNo Reviews
310 Glensford Dr Suite 100 Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hope Mills

Napkins - 5435 Corporation Dr
orange star4.9 • 135
5435 Corporation Dr Hope Mills, NC 28348
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hope Mills
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston