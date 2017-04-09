Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drop Kick Cocktail Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1630 E 6th St Suite 100

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Woo Burger
Teaches Peaches

Cocktails

Free Margarita Promotion

Maracu-Yah!

$14.00

Mezcal Union, Ginger Liqueur, Passion Fruit, Lemon

Careless Whisper

$16.00

Gin, Italicus, Strawberry Basil Syrup, Lemon, Bubbles

Teaches Peaches

$16.00

Mezcal, Combier, Peach-Habanero Syrup, Grapefruit, Spicy Salt

Friar Tuck #4

$14.00

Tequila, Luxardo, Aperol, Egg White, Lemon Juice, Orange Zest

Caught in the Rain

$15.00

Pineapple, Lime, Spiced Rum, Coconut Liqueur, Cacao Liqueur, Bitters

Texas Sun

$14.00

Smokin' Phoenix

$17.00

Uruapan Rum, Luxardo, Coconut, Watermelon Juice, Lemon

What's Up Doc

$15.00

Drop The Beet

$13.00

Banana, Cognac, Mezcal, Black Walnut Bitters, Cinnamon, Nutmeg

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Another Vodka Drink

$13.00

Carajillo

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Carajillo Carafe

$30.00

Flower Girl

$8.00

Uruapan Rum, Coffee Infused Campari, Amaro Nonino

Basic Bitch Shot

$8.00

Mango Tango

$8.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Chicha Sour

$14.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Sour

$14.00

Lulo Sour

$14.00

Mezcal Pineapple Sour

$14.00

Beer

Hi Sign El Berto Can

$6.00

Community Citra Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Whitestone Long Gone Pilsner

$6.00

Zilker Parks and Rec

$6.00Out of stock

Celis White

$6.00

Eastciders Brut

$6.00

Meridian Hive Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Electric Jellyfish

$9.00

Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

$8.00

Native Pilsner

$7.00

Blue Owl Seasonal

$6.00

Rotating Can

$7.00

Wine - Bottle

Mimosa Carafe

$30.00

Sangria Carafe

$38.00

Adelsheim Willamette Valley Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Altocedro Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$44.00

Anko Torrentes BTL

$35.00

Bardos Tempranillo Bottle

$60.00

Barthez Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Beaujolais Nouveau Rose BTL

$32.00

Boreli-Diehl Trocken Rose BTL

$44.00

Canale Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Canale Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$44.00

Cielo Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Clos Cibonne Rose BTL

$90.00

Field Recordings Skins Orange BTL

$56.00

Hasselbach Riesling Bottle

$54.00

Hoppenot Beaujolais Bottle

$68.00

Lieu Dit Melon Bottle

$58.00

Lumen Pinot Noir Bottle

$72.00

May Georges Brut Rose BTL

$58.00

Mercat Cava Brut BTL

$40.00

Montendioli Vernaccia Bottle

$64.00

Paltrinieri Lambrusco Bottle

$46.00

Rudi Pichler Terrassen Riesling BTL

$100.00

Santiago Ruiz Albarino Bottle

$60.00

Schiava Alto Adige Bottle

$58.00

Valravn Cabernet Bottle

$64.00

Villa Creek Clairette/Grenache Blanc Bottle

$64.00

Carajillo Carafe

$38.00

Rose Mediterranee France

$40.00

Wine Flight

Rose Flight

$18.00

Bubbles Flight

$18.00

Red Flight

$18.00

White Flight

$18.00

Small Bites

Chips & Aji Verde Salsa

$7.00

Huancaina Fries

$8.00

Elote A Lo Peruano

$8.00

Shrimp Tostada

$14.00

Tuna Tostada

$14.00

Root Vegetable Chips

$3.00

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Shared Plates

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Rockfish Ceviche

$15.00

Vegan Ceviche

$15.00

Mollejas

$16.00Out of stock

Queso Flameado

$15.00

Beef Anticucho

$16.00

Chicken Anticucho

$16.00

Vegetable Anticucho

$16.00Out of stock

Chopped Salad

$17.00+

Tostadas

$0.50

Sandwiches, Wings & Tacos

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pan con Chicharron

$16.00

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$16.00
The Woo Burger

The Woo Burger

$16.00

wagyu, smoked gouda, dill pickles, secret slaw

Side plain fries w/sando

$6.00

Dessert

chocolate ganache, smoked salt, orange zest

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Tequila

Cimarron

$8.00

La Gritona Reposado

$10.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

G4 Blanco 108

$13.00

Siembra Valles high proof

$13.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$14.00

Cascahuin Blanco 48

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Ocho Reposado

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$14.00

Tapatio 110

$14.00

Ocho Continental

$23.00

Cascahuin Extra Anejo

$24.00

Mezcal/Sotol

Union

$10.00

Chawar Blanco

$12.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas 12

$12.00

Leyenda Verde

$12.00

Union Viejo

$12.00

Vago Elote

$12.00

Nuestra Soledad Maguey/Espadin

$15.00

Flor Desierto Sotol

$16.00

Soloteros Ensamble- Lupe

$18.00

5 Sentidos Espadín-Tobasiche

$20.00

Chacolo Lineno

$20.00

Gusto Historico Juan Vazquez Tepextate

$22.00

Gusto Historico Tobala y Bicuixe

$22.00

Gusto Historico Tobaxiche Amarillo

$22.00

Rancho Tepua Lechuguilla

$22.00

Real Minero Espadín-Barril

$22.00

Vago Tobala

$22.00

Gusto Historico Tobala Y Espadin

$23.00

Real Minero Espadín-Largo-Tripon

$24.00

Real Minero Largo-Becuela-Coyota

$24.00

Real Minero Largo-Tobola

$24.00

Whiskey

Old Forester bourbon

$8.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon

$8.00

Knob Creek bourbon

$9.00

Old Forester Rye

$9.00

Powers Irish

$9.00

Elijah Craig bourbon

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10yr Bourbon

$11.00

Green Spot Irish

$11.00

Still Bourbon

$11.00

EH Taylor Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Abasolo Corn Whisky

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$12.00

Widow Jane apple and oakwood rye

$12.00

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Michter’s Rye

$14.00

Willet Pot still reserve

$14.00

Willet Rye

$14.00

Blanton’s Bourbon

$15.00

Birddog

$16.00

Barrell Infinite

$17.00

Redbreast 12yr

$17.00

Barrell Dovetail

$18.00

Whistlepig Rye 10yr

$18.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$18.00

Angel’s Envy Rye

$19.00

Jefferson’s Ocean bourbon

$25.00

Amrut Single cask Indian Whisky

$40.00

Gin

Still Rye

$9.00

St. George Dry Rye

$9.00

Barr Hill

$11.00

Empress

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Zephyr Black

$12.00

Vodka

Townes

$8.00

Tito’s

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

Scotch

Chivas regal 12yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Balvenie 12yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$36.00

Rum

Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced

$8.00

Uruapan Charanda

$8.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$9.00

Smith & Cross Navy Strength

$9.00

Paranubles

$10.00

Clarin Sajois

$12.00

Zacapa 23yr

$12.00

Foursquare Indelible

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New American Bar Food and Cocktails

Website

Location

1630 E 6th St Suite 100, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Drop Kick image
Drop Kick image
Main pic

