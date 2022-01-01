Restaurant header imageView gallery

DropShot

81 Reviews

$$

312 W Chestnut

Chicago, IL 60610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drip Coffee

16oz DRIP

$3.00

12oz DRIP

$2.50

8oz DRIP

$2.00

Refill

$1.50

Espresso Bar

Cortadito

$3.25

Cortado

$3.15

Espresso Shot

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.15

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Miso Caramel Coconut

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

Latte

Americano

Mocha

Chilled

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

O.J.

$2.00

Steamers

Chai Latte 8oz

$3.75

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.25

Matcha Mint

$6.00

Apple Cider

$6.00

London Fog

$5.00

Mexican Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Maple Cinn Latte

$6.00

Taps

Nitro

$5.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.50Out of stock

Tea

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Jasmine Green

$4.00

Jade Cloud

$4.00

Bao Zhong

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Coconut Oolong

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Scarlet Berry

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger

$4.00

16 oz Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz Blueberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Matcha

8oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.75

12oz ICED M. Latte

$5.50

16oz ICED M. Latte

$5.75

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Breakfast

Egg Sammy

$10.00

2.0 Sammy

$10.00

Burrito

$12.00

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Chillaquilles

$12.00

Oatmeal Pancakes

$12.00

Kid's Pancake

$8.00

add chicken $$

$4.00

add bacon $$

$3.00

add avocado $$

$2.00

extra egg $$

$1.50

add smoked Salmon $$

$6.00

add side sweet potatoes $$

$2.00

Sandwiches/Bowls

Dropshot Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seasonal Veggie Bowl

$12.00

add chicken $$

$3.00

add Shrimp $$

$3.00

add avocado $$

$2.00

add Tofu $$

$3.00

extra egg $$

$1.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Scramble Plate

$6.00

Sides/Extras

Side French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Avocado

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Toast (2 Pieces)

$2.00

Idaho Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Empanadas

Beef

$2.99

Malbec Beef

$2.99

BBQ Chicken

$2.99

Ham & Cheese

$2.99

Bacon, Date & Goat Cheese

$2.99

Chicken Curry

$2.99

Spinach & Cheese

$2.99

Sweet Corn

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Caramelized Onion

$2.99

Ratatouille

$2.99

Mushroom Thyme & Blue Cheese

$2.99

Banana & Nutella

$2.99

Bacon, Cheddar & Egg

$2.99

Chroizo, Black Bean & Egg

$2.99

Sriracha Pork

$2.99

SIDE CHIMMI

$0.50

SIDE RED HOT

$0.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

Donut

$3.50

Pop Tart

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

312 W Chestnut, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

Gallery
DropShot image
DropShot image
DropShot image

Similar restaurants in your area

BIAN - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001 Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Tempus
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
The Farehouse Market
orange star4.5 • 26
600 W Chicago Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Headquarters Beercade - River North
orange star4.5 • 2
213 W Institute Place Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Architectural Artifacts - Architectural Artifacts
orange starNo Reviews
1065 North Orleans Street Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - River North
orange star4.4 • 2,757
860 N ORLEANS ST Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Mercadito - River North Chicago
orange star4.3 • 9,285
108 W Kinzie St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Gold Coast
orange star4.6 • 7,883
1110 N State St. Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston