D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
128 Reviews
$$
1005 Club Village Dr
Columbia, MO 65203
Popular Items
***CURBSIDE: PLEASE COMPLETE***
To-Go Apps
Brisket Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, smoked brisket, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Wings
Twelve wings deep fried & tossed with spicy buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.
Combo Wings
6 smoked wings, 6 buffalo wings
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, chili, cheddar & jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.
Portabella Fries
Hand cut and battered, flash fried and served with ranch dressing.
Potato Skins
Fried skins stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon & scallions. Served with sour cream.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.
Skin & Bones
Smoked Wings
One dozen of our award winning, dry rubbed wings. Seasoned with our secret blend of spices and slow smoked over hickory wood. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts blended with cheeses and served warm with tortilla chips.
Salads
House Salad
Shredded carrots, provel cheese, sliced red onion and croutons. 1 side of the dressing of your choice.
Large Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, & croutons. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.
Large Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice,
Large Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.
Large Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with strips of marinated chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of Greek feta and olive dressing on the side.
Large Southwest Chicken Salad
Garden greens and tortilla strips topped with sauteed chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with two sides of salsa-ranch dressing.
Small Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, & croutons. 1 side of the dressing of your choice.
Small Chicken Tender Salad
Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 1 side of dressing of your choice.
Small Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 1 side of dressing of your choice.
Small Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with strips of marinated chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. 1 side of Greek feta and olive dressing.
Small Southwest Chicken Salad
Garden greens and tortilla strips topped with sauteed chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with 1 side of salsa-ranch dressing.
Steak Salad
8oz strip steak cooked to your liking with grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, sour cream & salsa.
Sandwiches
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tender white chicken blended with mayonnaise, almonds, celery, spices & served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato & onion.
1/2 Pastrami Reuben
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.
1/2 Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled on sourdough bread, with lettuce and tomato.
Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Half-pound chicken breast, grilled & topped with bacon, provel cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.
Brisket Sandwich
Slices of tender brisket, stacked on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion on toasted sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.
Catfish Sandwich
Hand Breaded & deep fried fillet served on a hoagie, with lettuce, tomato, and onion and tartar sauce.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tender white chicken blended with mayonnaise, almonds, celery, spices & served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
French Dip
Shaved ribeye topped with melted provel cheese on a hoagie bun and served with au jus.
Grilled Portabella
Grilled portabella cap topped with feta cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette.
Pastrami Reuben
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.
Philly-Brisket
Smoked brisket, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.
Philly-Chicken
Chicken, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.
Philly-Steak
Steak, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.
Pork Tenderloin
Breaded, deep fried and served on a Kaiser bun with tomato, lettuce, and onion.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork piled high on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Steak Sandwich
8oz strip steak charbroiled & topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, provel cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie roll.
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled on sourdough bread, with lettuce, and tomato.
Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, lettuce, provel cheese, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing rolled in a tomato-basil tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, olives and tomatoes. Wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla with provel cheese and salsa-ranch dressing.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with two slices of bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.
Black & Bleu Burger
Dusted in blackened seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Fire Burger
Basted with buffalo sauce then topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.
Cheeseburger
Served with your choice of cheese.
Hamburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.
Smokehouse Burger
Hickory smoked and basted with BBQ sauce with your choice of cheese.
Veggie Burger
Quarter-pound black bean burger made with roasted corn and smoky chipotle peppers.
Pasta
Pasta Alfredo
Penne noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and penne noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Pasta Rosso
Penne noodles tossed with marinara and smoked sausage then smothered with provel cheese.
Pasta Con Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Con Broccoli
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noodles.
Seafood
Boom Boom Shrimp
Cajun Catfish
Two catfish fillets char-grilled and dusted with Cajun seasoning.
Fish & Chips
Hand dipped and deep-fried.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Salmon served on a bed of rice.
Lemon Pepper Salmon
Lemon pepper seasoned fillet of salmon served on a bed of rice.
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon basted with teriyaki sauce and served on bed of rice.
Entrees
Chicken Tenders
Fresh, hand breaded to order, chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled half-pound chicken breast basted with Teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice and topped with a grilled pineapple ring.
Philly Cheesesteak Ribeye
12oz grilled ribeye on a bed of sauteed green & red peppers, and onions, smothered with au jus and melted provel cheese.
Ribeye
12oz lightly seasoned and cooked to your liking.
Spring Chicken
Balsamic marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with red onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Teriyaki Steak Kabobs
Teriyaki marinated steak with red & green peppers and onions on a bed of rice with one side.
Texas Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & diced tomatoes.
BBQ Classics
Andouille Sausage
A half pound of sliced, hickory smoked sausage.
BBQ Feast
Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Andouille Sausage, and 3 bones of our Hickory Smoked Ribs.
Hickory Smoked Brisket
Half pound of hickory smoked sliced brisket.
Hickory Smoked Ribs
Dry rubbed and slow smoked for five hours over hickory wood. Served wet or dry.
Pork Steak
24oz center cut bone-in pork steak. Dry rubbed and hickory smoked.
Pulled Pork
A half pound of slow smoked, tender pork.
Rotisserie Chicken
A half, seasoned chicken , slow smoked over hickory wood.
Sides
Kids Meal
Desserts
Bananas Foster Cake
Berry Tart
Brownie with Ice Cream
Donut Holes
Mile High Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
Mississippi Mud Pie
New York Grand Cheesecake
Cheesecake of the Month
Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake
White Chocolate Orange Creamsicle Cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia, MO 65203