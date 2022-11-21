Restaurant header imageView gallery

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

128 Reviews

$$

1005 Club Village Dr

Columbia, MO 65203

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

***CURBSIDE: PLEASE COMPLETE***

FOR CURBSIDE DELIVERY PLEASE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING AND ADD TO YOUR CART. PLEASE STILL BE SURE TO CALL WHEN YOU ARRIVE. 573.443.8004

***VEHICLE INFO FOR CURBSIDE***

To help expedite your curbside service, please complete the following and add to your cart. Please still be sure to call when you arrive for your order to be brought to you. Thank you so much! 573.443.8004

To-Go Apps

Brisket Nachos

$18.00

Corn tortilla chips, smoked brisket, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.

Buffalo Wings

$17.50

Twelve wings deep fried & tossed with spicy buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.

Combo Wings

$17.50

6 smoked wings, 6 buffalo wings

Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, chili, cheddar & jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.

Portabella Fries

$12.00

Hand cut and battered, flash fried and served with ranch dressing.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried skins stuffed with cheddar & jack cheeses, bacon & scallions. Served with sour cream.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00

Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, chili, cheddar & jack cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, and scallions. Salsa and sour cream.

Skin & Bones

$29.50

Smoked Wings

$17.50

One dozen of our award winning, dry rubbed wings. Seasoned with our secret blend of spices and slow smoked over hickory wood. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts blended with cheeses and served warm with tortilla chips.

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Shredded carrots, provel cheese, sliced red onion and croutons. 1 side of the dressing of your choice.

Large Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Blackened chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, & croutons. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.

Large Chicken Tender Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice,

Large Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.

Large Greek Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens topped with strips of marinated chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of Greek feta and olive dressing on the side.

Large Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garden greens and tortilla strips topped with sauteed chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with two sides of salsa-ranch dressing.

Small Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.50

Blackened chicken, cheddar & jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, & croutons. 1 side of the dressing of your choice.

Small Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50

Fried chicken strips, cheddar & jack cheeses, red & green peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and red onion. 1 side of dressing of your choice.

Small Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, carrots, egg, black olives, tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles. 1 side of dressing of your choice.

Small Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with strips of marinated chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes. 1 side of Greek feta and olive dressing.

Small Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00

Garden greens and tortilla strips topped with sauteed chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with 1 side of salsa-ranch dressing.

Steak Salad

$17.00

8oz strip steak cooked to your liking with grape tomatoes, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles. 2 sides of the dressing of your choice.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, sour cream & salsa.

Soups

Cup Chili

$3.50

Crock Chili

$5.50

Cup French Onion

$3.50

Crock French Onion

$5.50

Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Tender white chicken blended with mayonnaise, almonds, celery, spices & served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato & onion.

1/2 Pastrami Reuben

$10.50

Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.

1/2 Turkey Melt

$10.50

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled on sourdough bread, with lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Half-pound chicken breast, grilled & topped with bacon, provel cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Kaiser bun.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slices of tender brisket, stacked on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, fried and dipped in buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Catfish Sandwich

$12.50

Hand Breaded & deep fried fillet served on a hoagie, with lettuce, tomato, and onion and tartar sauce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Tender white chicken blended with mayonnaise, almonds, celery, spices & served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

French Dip

$13.50

Shaved ribeye topped with melted provel cheese on a hoagie bun and served with au jus.

Grilled Portabella

$11.00

Grilled portabella cap topped with feta cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette.

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island grilled on toasted rye.

Philly-Brisket

$15.00

Smoked brisket, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.

Philly-Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.

Philly-Steak

$14.00

Steak, provel cheese, red onion, and pepperoncini sauteed on a hoagie roll.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.50

Breaded, deep fried and served on a Kaiser bun with tomato, lettuce, and onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Tender pork piled high on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

8oz strip steak charbroiled & topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, provel cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a hoagie roll.

Turkey Melt

$12.75

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled on sourdough bread, with lettuce, and tomato.

Turkey Wrap

$12.75

Smoked turkey, lettuce, provel cheese, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing rolled in a tomato-basil tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, red & green peppers, olives and tomatoes. Wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla with provel cheese and salsa-ranch dressing.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Topped with two slices of bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Dusted in blackened seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Fire Burger

$13.50

Basted with buffalo sauce then topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos.

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Served with your choice of cheese.

Hamburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Topped with sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$13.50

Hickory smoked and basted with BBQ sauce with your choice of cheese.

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Quarter-pound black bean burger made with roasted corn and smoky chipotle peppers.

Pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$13.00

Penne noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Grilled chicken and penne noodles in a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Pasta Rosso

$17.00

Penne noodles tossed with marinara and smoked sausage then smothered with provel cheese.

Pasta Con Broccoli

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic in a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Con Broccoli

$17.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noodles.

Seafood

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

Cajun Catfish

$17.50

Two catfish fillets char-grilled and dusted with Cajun seasoning.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Hand dipped and deep-fried.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.00

Grilled Salmon served on a bed of rice.

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$19.00

Lemon pepper seasoned fillet of salmon served on a bed of rice.

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.00

Grilled salmon basted with teriyaki sauce and served on bed of rice.

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Fresh, hand breaded to order, chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Grilled half-pound chicken breast basted with Teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice and topped with a grilled pineapple ring.

Philly Cheesesteak Ribeye

$29.00

12oz grilled ribeye on a bed of sauteed green & red peppers, and onions, smothered with au jus and melted provel cheese.

Ribeye

$27.00

12oz lightly seasoned and cooked to your liking.

Spring Chicken

$17.00

Balsamic marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with red onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Teriyaki Steak Kabobs

$22.00Out of stock

Teriyaki marinated steak with red & green peppers and onions on a bed of rice with one side.

Texas Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & diced tomatoes.

BBQ Classics

Andouille Sausage

$15.00

A half pound of sliced, hickory smoked sausage.

BBQ Feast

$24.00

Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Andouille Sausage, and 3 bones of our Hickory Smoked Ribs.

Hickory Smoked Brisket

$22.00

Half pound of hickory smoked sliced brisket.

Hickory Smoked Ribs

$23.00

Dry rubbed and slow smoked for five hours over hickory wood. Served wet or dry.

Pork Steak

$24.00

24oz center cut bone-in pork steak. Dry rubbed and hickory smoked.

Pulled Pork

$15.50

A half pound of slow smoked, tender pork.

Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

A half, seasoned chicken , slow smoked over hickory wood.

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Portabella Fries Side

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Smiley Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids BBQ Chicken

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Fish

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.00

Desserts

Bananas Foster Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Berry Tart

$5.75Out of stock

Brownie with Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Donut Holes

$4.00

Mile High Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$7.50

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.75Out of stock

New York Grand Cheesecake

$6.75

Cheesecake of the Month

$6.00

Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00

White Chocolate Orange Creamsicle Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1005 Club Village Dr, Columbia, MO 65203

Directions

Gallery
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar image

