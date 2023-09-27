Popular Items

Double Triple Quiche

Double Triple Quiche

$5.20

Seasoned eggs blended with white, sharp and mild cheddar cheeses and sausage, ham and bacon. Baked in a flakey pie crust.

Caramel Poet

Caramel Poet

$5.09+

Frozen espresso drink blended with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.

Milton Poet

Milton Poet

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.

DRINKS

Seasonal

Drinks inspired by traditional and obscure holidays. These are only around for a limited time! Pumpkin season is here! Look for our classic Pumpkin Spice and Local Favorite, Pumpkin Pie offerings around the middle of September!

Blueberry Lemonade (16oz Only)

$6.56Out of stock

Pieces of blueberries mixed with our house made Green Coffee Extract, lemon juice, blueberry syrup and club soda. Served over ice.

Caffeine Colada (16oz Only)

$6.56Out of stock

Crushed pineapple, coconut milk and green coffee extract blended together in a refreshing pick-me-up!

Summer Strawberry Tea (16oz Only)

$6.56

Sassyfrass Tea, Strawberry pieces, organic Agave syrup served over ice.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Pie Poet

$6.00+

Pumpkin SPICE Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Moonshine Tea Latte (16oz Only)

$5.50

Caramel Apple Tea Latte (16oz Only)

$5.50

Signature drinks

Shakespeare

Shakespeare

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Milton

Milton

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.

Poe

Poe

$5.09+

Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Byron

Byron

$4.36+

Chai Latte. Hot or iced.

Keats

Keats

$4.36+

Mate Chai Latte. Hot or iced.

Longfellow

Longfellow

$3.94+

Choose from our unique selection of Piper & Leaf and Twinings loose leaf teas.

Browning

Browning

$3.68+

Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Locals Menu

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$5.09+

Espresso and steamed milk, with banana, salted caramel and rum syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Served hot, iced or blended.

King Cake Latte

King Cake Latte

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, cinnamon and praline syrups, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Birthday Cake Latte

Birthday Cake Latte

$5.09+

Espresso, milk and birthday cake syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Hot, iced or blended. FREE on your birthday.

Miele

Miele

$5.09+

Espresso, milk and Coastal Honey Farm's local honey.

Aloha Latte

Aloha Latte

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrups.

Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

$5.67+

Espresso, oat milk, and cinnamon syrup, topped with cinnamon sprinkles. Hot or iced.

Bushwacker Latte

Bushwacker Latte

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, chocolate, coconut and home-made rum syrup, topped with whipped cream and rum floater. Hot, iced or blended.

Peanut Butter Mocha

Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, chocolate syrup and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Milky Way

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, caramel and vanilla syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Salted Blondie

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate syrups.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.09+

Matcha powder, milk, vanilla syrup and honey. Iced, hot, or blended.

Honey Sweet Tea

Honey Sweet Tea

$3.41+

Our semi-sweet tea, made with black tea and local honey.

Cup Ice Water

Cup Ice Water

$0.53+

Our double filtered water served over ice

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.89+

Available single or double shot.

Americano

Americano

$3.26+

Espresso poured over hot or iced water. Small- 2 shots; Medium- 3 shots; Large- 4 shots.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.94+

One part espresso, one part steamed milk and one part foam. Served hot!

Latte

Latte

$4.04+

One part espresso and two parts steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Single Flavored Latte

Single Flavored Latte

$4.62+

Espresso, steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.78+

Iced Mocha (shown). Espresso, milk and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream if desired. Hot or iced.

Mocha - Flavored

Mocha - Flavored

$5.09+

Our classic mocha (espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted peppermint, coconut or salted caramel for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.78+

Espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream. Hot or iced.

White Mocha - Flavored

White Mocha - Flavored

$5.09+

Our classic white mocha (espresso, white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted caramel, raspberry or peppermint for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.78+

Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.41

Espresso with a spot of foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.31

4 oz espresso and 4 oz steamed milk. Hot or iced.

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.63+

House (medium roast) or Sumatra (dark roast)

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.63+

House (medium roast) over ice.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.62+

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk. Hot or iced.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.04+

Cold brewed coffee. Smooth and less acidic.

Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.09+

Our cold brew infused with Nitrogen gas to give it a smooth creamy texture without dairy!

Poetchinos

Blended espresso drink topped with whip cream.
Shakespeare Poet

Shakespeare Poet

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Milton Poet

Milton Poet

$5.09+

Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.

Poe Poet

Poe Poet

$5.09+

Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Coffee Poet

Coffee Poet

$5.09+

Our delicious Poetchino base blended with an extra 2 oz shot of espresso, and ice, and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.

Vanilla Poet

$5.09+
Caramel Poet

Caramel Poet

$5.09+

Frozen espresso drink blended with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.

Mocha Poet

Mocha Poet

$5.09+
White Mocha Poet

White Mocha Poet

$5.09+
Toffee Mocha Poet

Toffee Mocha Poet

$5.09+
Coconut Mocha Poet

Coconut Mocha Poet

$5.09+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Dr. Smoothies, 100% crushed fruit smoothies. Four Berry, Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple Paradise, Strawberry Banana or Peach.
Mango

Mango

$6.55
Peach

Peach

$6.55
Pineapple Paradise

Pineapple Paradise

$6.55
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.55
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.55

Blueberry Banana

$6.55

Italian Sodas

Ginger ale mixed with syrup of your choice, served over ice.
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.78+

Ginger ale mixed with syrup of your choice, served over ice.

Kids Drinks

Little Bo Peep

Little Bo Peep

$3.68
Little Boy Blue

Little Boy Blue

$3.68
Wynken,Blynken & Nod

Wynken,Blynken & Nod

$3.68
Milk

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$3.68

Retail

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.10
IBC

IBC

$2.10
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.63
LaCroix (12 oz)

LaCroix (12 oz)

$2.05
Bottle Water (.5L)

Bottle Water (.5L)

$2.63

Coffee-To-Go

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$26.25

Serves 8-10 ppl. Comes with cups, stirrers, sugar and assorted sweeteners. Creamer available upon request.

FOOD

Baked Goods

Keto Brownie

Keto Brownie

$3.05

House made Keto treat! Made with Almond flour, Monkfruit sweetener and sugar free chocolate chips. Topped with pecans.

Salted Carmel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salted Carmel Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.40

Scratch made chocolate chip cookies topped with salted caramels.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.40Out of stock

Our Grandmother's recipe brought straight to you. Made with real butter, flour and sugar.

Sugar Cookie

$3.40

Rocky Road Cookie

$3.40

Wht Choc Mac Nut

$3.40
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Our version of a classic! Loaded with blueberries and baked fresh!

Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.50

Loaded with lemons and poppy seeds. Baked fresh!

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Scratch made, loaded with bananas and pecans and baked fresh!

Choc, Choc Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked flaky blueberry scone with simple icing.

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked scone with white chocolate chunks and raspberries. Topped with simple icing.

Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked scone filled with cinnamon chips and apple chunks. Topped with simple icing.

Breakfast

Three Cheese Quiche

Three Cheese Quiche

$5.20

Parmesan, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses baked in a flakey pie crust and our seasoned egg mix.

Double Triple Quiche

Double Triple Quiche

$5.20

Seasoned eggs blended with white, sharp and mild cheddar cheeses and sausage, ham and bacon. Baked in a flakey pie crust.

Crustless Three Cheese

Crustless Three Cheese

$6.25Out of stock

Crustless version of our classic inspired quiche. Parmesan, Swiss and our Cheddar cheese blend baked with our seasoned eggs.

Crustless Conecuh & Smoked Cheddar

$6.25Out of stock

Crustless version of a classic, southern inspired quiche. Conecuh Sausage & Smoked cheddar cheese gives this quiche a smooth, smokey flavor. Blended with our southern egg mix and baked golden brown.

Conecuh Sliders

Conecuh Sliders

$5.20

Two per order. Mini Hawaiian roll, sliced smoked cheddar cheese, buttermilk scrambled eggs and grilled Conecuh sausage. Served with house made Sriracha Aoli for dunking!

Turkey Sausage Sliders

Turkey Sausage Sliders

$5.20

Two per order. Grilled all natural turkey sausage patty and pepperjack cheese on Hawaiian roll. Served with house made Southwest Ranch.

Asiago Bagel Sand

Asiago Bagel Sand

$6.05

Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.36

Toasted New York Style bagel filled with blueberries. Pictured with Berry Swirl Cream Cheese.

French Toast

French Toast

$2.36

New York style bagel with cinnamon and maple swirls. Toasted to perfection! Pictured with maple butter cream cheese.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.36

Plain New York style bagel toasted golden brown. Pictured with Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.36

New York style bagel topped with Poppy Seeds and Sesame Seeds. Pictured with Sun-dried Tomato Cream Cheese

Asiago

Asiago

$2.36

New York style bagel topped with Asiago cheese and toasted. (pictured with plain cream cheese)

Half Dozen

$12.60

Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.05

Whipped Cream Cheese

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese

$1.05
Maple Butter

Maple Butter

$1.05
Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese

Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese

$1.05
Berry Swirl Cream Cheese

Berry Swirl Cream Cheese

$1.05

Butter

$1.05

Retail Foods

Banana

$1.84
Gluten Free Crispy Treat

Gluten Free Crispy Treat

$3.68

MERCH

Retail Coffee Bag

Bag of Coffee (Brown Bag)

$16.79

Locally roasted coffee ground or whole bean. Select a flavor of your choice. Be sure to check back often and catch our seasonal flavors.

Retail Coffee (Single Origin - Vacuum Bag)

$17.84

Holiday Coffee (Vacuum Bag)

$17.84

Apparel

Trucker Hat

$29.40

Cups / Mugs / Straws

Drowsy (Green) Mug

$13.13

Metal Straw

$2.10

Stickers

Red Bubble

$3.68

Death Wish

$1.05

Drowsy Poet

$1.05

Honey

Honey Straw

$0.79

Honey Bottle

$6.83

CATERING

Foods

Our catering trays are a great compliment to any event, meeting or celebration! Please provide 24 hour notice for all orders. Call us at (251) 952-1000 if you have any questions or have any special requests.

Scones (12ea)

$31.50

An assortment of 12 fresh baked scones! Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon and White Chocolate Raspberry.

Muffin (12ea)

$31.50

An assortment of one dozen of our fresh baked muffins. Includes Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Banana Nut and Lemon Poppyseed.

Bagels (12ea)

$21.00

An assorted dozen of your New York Style Bagels. Flavors include; Blueberry, Asiago Cheese, French Toast, Plain and Everything.

Cookies

Made from scratch and baked fresh! Choose either a half or whole dozen of assorted cookies. Flavors include; Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cowboy and Lemon Drop.

Cream Creese Tub

$5.25

Complete your bagel trays with 8oz tubs of our fresh blended flavors of cream cheese!

Quiche - Whole

$20.48