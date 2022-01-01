Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop - Foley Station

70 Reviews

$

218 S McKenzie St

Foley, AL 36535

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

White Mocha
Latte
Conecuh Sliders

Seasonal

Drinks inspired by traditional and obscure holidays. These are only around for a limited time! Pumpkin season is here! Look for our classic Pumpkin Spice and Local Favorite, Pumpkin Pie offerings around the middle of September!
Campfire Latte

Campfire Latte

$6.00+

Chocolate, cookie butter and toasted marshmallow syrup with our Italian espresso blend and creamy steamed milk. Topped with toasted mini marshmallows and chocolate drizzle. Sweater and camper not included :). Served hot but available in iced and blended upon request.

CAB Miele (16oz)

CAB Miele (16oz)

$6.00Out of stock
CAB Dirty Chai (16oz)

CAB Dirty Chai (16oz)

$6.00Out of stock
CAB Cidar (12oz)

CAB Cidar (12oz)

$4.00

Pumpkin SPICE Latte

$5.25+
Pumpkin Pie Poet

Pumpkin Pie Poet

$5.50+

Espresso based poetchino, blended with a piece of homemade pumpkin pie, and topped with whipped cream and drizzle. Ahhhhh-mazing!!

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, milk and pumpkin pie syrup, topped with homemade pumpkin whipped cream and pumpkin drizzle! A Fall favorite! Hot or iced.

Pumpkin Moonshine Tea Latte (16oz)

$5.25

Espresso, steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Hot or iced.

Southern Peach Tea (16oz)

$5.25

Blueberry Muffin Tea (16oz)

$5.25Out of stock

Signature drinks

Shakespeare

Shakespeare

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Milton

Milton

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.

Poe

Poe

$4.85+

Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Byron

Byron

$4.15+

Chai Latte. Hot or iced.

Keats

Keats

$4.15+

Mate Chai Latte. Hot or iced.

Longfellow

Longfellow

$3.75+

Choose from our unique selection of Piper & Leaf and Twinings loose leaf teas.

Browning

Browning

$3.50+

Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Locals Menu

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$4.85+

Espresso and steamed milk, with banana, salted caramel and rum syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Served hot, iced or blended.

King Cake Latte

King Cake Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, cinnamon and praline syrups, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Birthday Cake Latte

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, milk and birthday cake syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Hot, iced or blended. FREE on your birthday.

Miele

Miele

$4.85+

Espresso, milk and Coastal Honey Farm's local honey.

Aloha Latte

Aloha Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrups.

Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte

$5.40+

Espresso, oat milk, and cinnamon syrup, topped with cinnamon sprinkles. Hot or iced.

Bushwacker Latte

Bushwacker Latte

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, chocolate, coconut and home-made rum syrup, topped with whipped cream and rum floater. Hot, iced or blended.

Peanut Butter Mocha

Peanut Butter Mocha

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, chocolate syrup and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Milky Way

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, caramel and vanilla syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.85+

Matcha powder, milk, vanilla syrup and honey. Iced, hot, or blended.

Honey Sweet Tea

Honey Sweet Tea

$3.25+

Our semi-sweet tea, made with black tea and local honey.

Cold Brew Shake-up

Cold Brew Shake-up

$6.55Out of stock
Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$5.35+
Cup Ice Water

Cup Ice Water

$0.50+

Our double filtered water served over ice

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Available single or double shot.

Americano

Americano

$3.10+

Espresso poured over hot or iced water. Small- 2 shots; Medium- 3 shots; Large- 4 shots.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

One part espresso, one part steamed milk and one part foam. Served hot!

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

One part espresso and two parts steamed milk. Served hot or iced.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.40+

Espresso, steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Mocha (shown). Espresso, milk and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream if desired. Hot or iced.

Mocha - Flavored

Mocha - Flavored

$4.85+

Our classic mocha (espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted peppermint, coconut or salted caramel for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream. Hot or iced.

White Mocha - Flavored

White Mocha - Flavored

$4.85+

Our classic white mocha (espresso, white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted caramel, raspberry or peppermint for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

Espresso with a spot of foam.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.10

4 oz espresso and 4 oz steamed milk. Hot or iced.

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

House (medium roast) or Sumatra (dark roast)

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

House (medium roast) over ice.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.45+

Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk. Hot or iced.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.85+

Cold brewed coffee. Smooth and less acidic.

Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$4.85+

Our cold brew infused with Nitrogen gas to give it a smooth creamy texture without dairy!

Poetchinos

Blended espresso drink topped with whip cream.
Shakespeare Poet

Shakespeare Poet

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Milton Poet

Milton Poet

$4.85+

Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.

Poe Poet

Poe Poet

$4.85+

Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.

Coffee Poet

Coffee Poet

$4.85+

Our delicious Poetchino base blended with an extra 2 oz shot of espresso, and ice, and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.

Vanilla Poet

$4.85+
Caramel Poet

Caramel Poet

$4.85+

Frozen espresso drink blended with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.

Mocha Poet

Mocha Poet

$4.85+
White Mocha Poet

White Mocha Poet

$4.85+
Toffee Mocha Poet

Toffee Mocha Poet

$4.85+
Coconut Mocha Poet

Coconut Mocha Poet

$4.85+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Dr. Smoothies, 100% crushed fruit smoothies. Four Berry, Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple Paradise, Strawberry Banana or Peach.
Four Berry

Four Berry

$5.25Out of stock
Mango

Mango

$5.25
Peach

Peach

$5.25
Pineapple Paradise

Pineapple Paradise

$5.25
Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.25
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Italian Sodas

Ginger ale mixed with syrup of your choice, served over ice.
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.60+

Ginger ale mixed with syrup of your choice, served over ice.

Kids Drinks

Little Bo Peep

Little Bo Peep

$3.50
Little Boy Blue

Little Boy Blue

$3.50
Wynken,Blynken & Nod

Wynken,Blynken & Nod

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Retail

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.00
IBC

IBC

$2.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.50
LaCroix (12 oz)

LaCroix (12 oz)

$1.95
Bottle Water (.5L)

Bottle Water (.5L)

$2.50

Coffee-To-Go

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Serves 8-10 ppl. Comes with cups, stirrers, sugar and assorted sweeteners. Creamer available upon request.

Baked Goods

Keto Brownie

Keto Brownie

$2.75

House made Keto treat! Made with Almond flour, Monkfruit sweetener and sugar free chocolate chips. Topped with pecans.

Salted Carmel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salted Carmel Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Scratch made chocolate chip cookies topped with salted caramels.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Our Grandmother's recipe brought straight to you. Made with real butter, flour and sugar.

Sugar Cookie

$3.25

Rocky Road Cookie

$3.25Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Our version of a classic! Loaded with blueberries and baked fresh!

Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.50

Loaded with lemons and poppy seeds. Baked fresh!

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Scratch made, loaded with bananas and pecans and baked fresh!

Choc, Choc Chip Muffin

$3.50
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked flaky blueberry scone with simple icing.

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked scone with white chocolate chunks and raspberries. Topped with simple icing.

Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Fresh baked scone filled with cinnamon chips and apple chunks. Topped with simple icing.

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50

Breakfast

Three Cheese Quiche

Three Cheese Quiche

$4.95

Parmesan, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses baked in a flakey pie crust and our seasoned egg mix.

Double Triple Quiche

Double Triple Quiche

$4.95

Seasoned eggs blended with white, sharp and mild cheddar cheeses and sausage, ham and bacon. Baked in a flakey pie crust.

Crustless Three Cheese

Crustless Three Cheese

$5.95Out of stock

Crustless version of our classic inspired quiche. Parmesan, Swiss and our Cheddar cheese blend baked with our seasoned eggs.

Crustless Conecuh & Smoked Cheddar

$5.95Out of stock

Crustless version of a classic, southern inspired quiche. Conecuh Sausage & Smoked cheddar cheese gives this quiche a smooth, smokey flavor. Blended with our southern egg mix and baked golden brown.

Conecuh Sliders

Conecuh Sliders

$4.95

Two per order. Mini Hawaiian roll, sliced smoked cheddar cheese, buttermilk scrambled eggs and grilled Conecuh sausage. Served with house made Sriracha Aoli for dunking!

Turkey Sausage Sliders

Turkey Sausage Sliders

$4.95

Two per order. Grilled all natural turkey sausage patty and pepperjack cheese on Hawaiian roll. Served with house made Southwest Ranch.

Asiago Bagel Sand

Asiago Bagel Sand

$5.75

Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25

Toasted New York Style bagel filled with blueberries. Pictured with Berry Swirl Cream Cheese.

French Toast

French Toast

$2.25

New York style bagel with cinnamon and maple swirls. Toasted to perfection! Pictured with maple butter cream cheese.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Plain New York style bagel toasted golden brown. Pictured with Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese.

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.25

New York style bagel topped with Poppy Seeds and Sesame Seeds. Pictured with Sun-dried Tomato Cream Cheese

Asiago

Asiago

$2.25

New York style bagel topped with Asiago cheese and toasted. (pictured with plain cream cheese)

Half Dozen

$12.00

Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$0.95

Whipped Cream Cheese

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese

Sun Dried Tomato Cream Cheese

$0.95
Maple Butter

Maple Butter

$0.95
Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese

Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese

$0.95Out of stock
Berry Swirl Cream Cheese

Berry Swirl Cream Cheese

$0.95

Butter

$0.95

Retail Foods

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.50Out of stock

Straw Propeller brand, Natural Gourmet Oatmeal

Banana

$1.75
Gluten Free Crispy Treat

Gluten Free Crispy Treat

$3.50

Retail Coffee Bag

Bag of Coffee (Brown Bag)

$14.99

Locally roasted coffee ground or whole bean. Select a flavor of your choice. Be sure to check back often and catch our seasonal flavors.

Retail Coffee (Single Origin - Vacuum Bag)

$15.99

Apparel

Dad Hat

$20.00

Cups / Mugs / Straws

Drowsy (Green) Mug

$12.50

Metal Straw

$2.00

Stickers

Red Bubble

$3.50

Death Wish

$1.00Out of stock

Drowsy Poet

$1.00

Books

When COVID Met Sally

$20.00

Honey

Honey Straw

$0.75

Honey Bottle

$6.50

Coffee Equipment

Toddy

$39.50Out of stock

Aeropress

$31.95Out of stock

Foods

Our catering trays are a great compliment to any event, meeting or celebration! Please provide 24 hour notice for all orders. Call us at (251) 952-1000 if you have any questions or have any special requests.

Scones (12ea)

$30.00

An assortment of 12 fresh baked scones! Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon and White Chocolate Raspberry.

Muffin (12ea)

$30.00

An assortment of one dozen of our fresh baked muffins. Includes Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Banana Nut and Lemon Poppyseed.

Bagels (12ea)

$20.00

An assorted dozen of your New York Style Bagels. Flavors include; Blueberry, Asiago Cheese, French Toast, Plain and Everything.

Cookies

Made from scratch and baked fresh! Choose either a half or whole dozen of assorted cookies. Flavors include; Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cowboy and Lemon Drop.

Cream Creese Tub

$5.00Out of stock

Complete your bagel trays with 8oz tubs of our fresh blended flavors of cream cheese!

Quiche - Whole

$19.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come fuel up at our quaint little coffee shop, a converted 1950's service station, in historic downtown Foley, AL! Not only do we have a full espresso bar, we offer a variety of delicious house-made foods such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches and sliders, along with a great selection of bagels and baked goods! Come check us out and see why we were voted the best coffee shop in Baldwin County! Sign up for Loyalty rewards program and earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. You can redeem for $ off drinks and foods.

Location

218 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535

Directions

Gallery
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Orange Beach
orange star4.4 • 813
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Kind Cafe Fairhope
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Section Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 587
108 N. Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Happy Pappys Coffee House - 1550 West 2nd Street Ste A5
orange starNo Reviews
1550 West 2nd Street Ste A5 Gulf Shores, AL 36542
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Foley

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-008 - Foley, AL
orange star4.5 • 1,388
2601 S McKenzie St. Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
P.S. Taco Company - Foley - Foley, AL
orange star4.3 • 752
2601 S McKenzie St Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Portabellas
orange star4.7 • 659
321 S McKenzie St Foley, AL 36535
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foley
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston