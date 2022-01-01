Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Drowsy Poet Coffee Shop - Foley Station
70 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come fuel up at our quaint little coffee shop, a converted 1950's service station, in historic downtown Foley, AL! Not only do we have a full espresso bar, we offer a variety of delicious house-made foods such as quiche, breakfast sandwiches and sliders, along with a great selection of bagels and baked goods! Come check us out and see why we were voted the best coffee shop in Baldwin County! Sign up for Loyalty rewards program and earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. You can redeem for $ off drinks and foods.
218 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535
