A map showing the location of Nick Filet - Orlando 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102

Nick Filet - Orlando 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Grilled Cheese
ClassNick - Sandwich
BYO - Sandwich

Filet Mignon Sandwiches

BYO - Sandwich

BYO - Sandwich

Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.

Alpine Kline - Sandwich

Alpine Kline - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with swiss cheese, mushrooms, and steak sauce

Bold N Smokey - Sandwich

Bold N Smokey - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce.

ClassNick - Sandwich

ClassNick - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.

Nickadelphia - Sandwich

Nickadelphia - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.

Nicky Diablo - Sandwich

Nicky Diablo - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, hot sauce.

The Phil - Sandwich

The Phil - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with blue cheese crumble and nick filet sauce.

Nicky Hollywood - Sandwich

Nicky Hollywood - Sandwich

Cut of filet mignon sandwich with provolone cheese, pineapple, bacon, bbq sauce, jalapenos.

Filet Burger

BYO - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with your choice of our 15+ toppings, sauces, and cheeses.

The Deluxe - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Alpine Kline - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with swiss cheese, mushrooms, and steak sauce.

Bold N Smokey - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce.

ClassNick - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.

Nicky Hollywood - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with provolone cheese, pineapple, bacon, bbq sauce, jalapenos.

Nickadelphia - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with with provolone cheese, onions, and horseradish.

Nicky Diablo - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, hot sauce.

The Phil - Filet Burger

Ground filet on a soft burger bun with blue cheese crumble and nick filet sauce.

Filet Bites

Filet bites are bite size pieces of filet mignon that come in either regular or spicy seasoning. A great option for a gluten-free or light meal.
Regular Bites

Regular Bites

Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.

Spicy Bites

Spicy Bites

Bite size pieces of filet mignon with our special spicy seasoning.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press.

Filet Grilled Cheese

Filet Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon mixed in.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$23.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with lobster mixed in.

Filet and Lobster Grilled Cheese

Filet and Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

American cheese on white bread toasted on a panini press with filet mignon and lobster mixed in.

Lobster Rolls

4oz of lobster on of a toasted split top bun with a line of mayo down the center and warm butter on top.
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$23.99

Salad

Green Salad

Green Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Harvest mix with carrots, red onions, and red sweet peppers.

Filet Salad

Filet Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Harvest mix with carrots, red onions, and red sweet peppers topped with filet mignon.

Lobster Salad

Lobster Salad

$23.99Out of stock

Harvest mix with carrots, red onions, and red sweet peppers topped with lobster.

Filet and Lobster Salad

Filet and Lobster Salad

$26.99Out of stock

Harvest mix with carrots, red onions, and red sweet peppers topped with filet mignon and lobster.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.29+Out of stock

Filet Mac Cheese

$12.99Out of stock
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$23.99Out of stock
Filet and Lobster Mac & Cheese

Filet and Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.99Out of stock

Surf and Turf Sandwich

Surf and Turf Sandwich

Surf and Turf Sandwich

$26.99

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

Fries & Sides

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$3.85+Out of stock
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$4.35+Out of stock
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.85+Out of stock
Plain Tater Tots

Plain Tater Tots

$3.85+
Old Bay Tater Tots

Old Bay Tater Tots

$4.35+
Parmesan Truffle Tots

Parmesan Truffle Tots

$4.85+

Drinks

Pepsi Bottled Soda

$2.65

Once you complete your transaction you may grab a drink from the fridge!

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Once you complete your transaction you may grab the water from the fridge!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #102, Orlando, FL 32819

