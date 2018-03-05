Drumz N' Flatz imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Drumz N' Flatz Stone Mountain

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy #30

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Appetizers

Rewind Wings

$9.99+

Served with your choice of dressing blue cheese or ranch. Ranch Flavors Hot, BBQ, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Chef’s special

Chicken tenders

$9.99

Comes with fries

Buffalo Poppers

$9.99

Bite size chicken tenders tossed in mild sauce.

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Chipotle Beef Burger

$14.99

Chef’s special gilled chicken sandwich

$14.99

Spicy Mayo Southern Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened Salmon Sliders

$14.99

Beef Sliders

$9.99

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$9.99

Sides

Rewind Fries

$6.99

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Zucchini Fries

$8.99

Sautéed Spinach

$5.99

Vegetable medley

$6.99

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Grilled salmon with garlic butter sauce

Fried Flounder

$19.99

Rewind Ribeye

$35.99

Rewind beer can chicken

$24.99

Comes with 2 sides

Beverages

Aquafina Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Sodas

$2.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Crown Royal

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Ciroc Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Blue Dot

$10.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$10.00

Greygoose Vodka

$10.00

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Dusse

$10.00

Proseco Glass

$6.00

Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Reisling Glass

$6.00

Stella Rosa Black

$6.00

Heineken Beer

$5.00

Red Stripe Beer

$5.00

Corona Beer

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Samuel Adams Beer

$5.00

Guinness Beer

$5.00

Bud light beer

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

Barefoot

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Hookah

Hookah

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy #30, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Directions

Drumz N' Flatz image

