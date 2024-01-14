- Home
- /
- The Colony
- /
- Drunken Donkey - The Colony
Drunken Donkey - The Colony
No reviews yet
4897 Blair Oaks Drive
The Colony, TX 75056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Brunch
- Breckinridge Vanilla Porter French Toast$13.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
- Eggs & a Basket$13.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
- Jack Hash$13.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
- Two Egg Meal$9.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
- Breakfast Philly$13.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
- Donkey Omlette$11.00
Served Sat & Sun only 11am-3pm
Food
Starters
- Donkey Balls$11.00
Out signature Donkey Balls are made from seasoned, fresh ground beef. Topped with crumbled queso fresco and fresh parsley, and served with a side of Chipotle BBQ sauce.
- Bacon Thingies$13.00
- Fried Pickle Stackers$9.00
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
- Big Ass Nachos$12.00
- Old Chub Chips & Queso$9.00
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps$8.00
- Quesadilla$11.00
- Hail Mary Sampler$18.00
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
Salads & Soups
Sandwiches & Handhelds
Wings & Strips
Tacos
Burger
Entrees
A LA Carte
- 2oz Brown Gravy$0.75
- 2oz Guacamole$1.50
- 2oz Queso$1.50
- 2oz Salsa$1.00
- 2oz Shredded Cheese$1.00
- 2oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 2oz White Gravy$0.75
- 4oz Guacamole$3.00
- 4oz Queso$3.00
- 4oz Salsa$2.00
- 4oz Shredded Cheese$2.00
- American$0.75
- Asian Sauce$0.50
- Bacon 1 Strip$1.00
- Balckened Seasoning$0.50
- Balsamic Vinigarette$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Boom Boom Sauce$0.50
- Burger Patty$3.00
- Carrots$0.50
- Celery
- Champagne Vinigarette$0.50
- Charro Beans$4.00
- Cheddar$0.75
- Chicken Breast$3.00
- Chip Refill$1.00
- Chipotle BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$4.00
- Destroyer Sauce$0.50
- Donkey Gold Sauce$0.50
- Donkey Hot Sauce$0.50
- Egg$1.50
- Feta Cheese$0.75
- French Fries$4.00
- Garlice Parmesian Sauce$0.50
- Green Beans$4.00
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Lemon Pepper Seasoning$0.50
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Onion Tanglers$4.00
- Pepperjack$0.75
- Pulled Pork$3.50
- Provalone$0.75
- Ranch$0.50
- Side Salad$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Sweet Red Chili Sauce$0.50
- Swiss$0.75
- Texas Toast$4.00
Kids
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Absolute$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$5.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$5.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Hard Truth Cinnamon$6.50
- Ketel One$7.00
- Luksusowa$6.00
- Pinnacle Berry$5.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$5.00
- Titos$6.50
- Western Sons Blueberry$5.00
- Western Sons Cucumber$5.00
- Western Sons Grapefruit$5.00
- Western Sons Peach$5.00
- Western Sons Prickley Pear$5.00
- Western Sons Prickly Pear$5.00
- Western Sons Raspberry$5.00
- Western Sons Watermelon$5.00
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- 818 Blanco$8.50
- 818 Reposado$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo$13.50
- Don Julio Blanco$11.50
- Don Julio Reposado$12.50
- El Silencio$8.50
- Espolon Repo$7.50
- Espolon Silver$6.50
- Ghost Tequila$7.50
- Milagro Slver$7.00
- Patron Anejo$11.50
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Silver$9.50
- Sheila Silver$5.50
- Well Tequila$4.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$4.00
- Angels Envy$9.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Bell Meade$10.00
- Blantons$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$6.50
- Bulletin Bourbon$7.50
- Bulliet Rye$7.50
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Vanilla$7.00
- D’usse$20.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash$20.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$6.50
- Jameson Black$8.00
- Jameson Orange$7.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Apple$5.00
- Jim Beam Black Label$5.25
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Makers Mark$7.50
- Screwball PB Whiskey$5.00
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- Triple Dog$10.50
- TX Blended$8.00
- WhistlePig Rye$21.00
- Wild Turkey$6.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
Scotch
Liqueurs
- Arrow Amaretto$4.00
- Arrow Black Razzberry$4.00
- Arrow Blue Curcao$4.00
- Arrow Butterscotch$4.00
- Arrow Melon$4.00
- Arrow Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Arrow Sour Apple$4.00
- Baileys$7.50
- Dekyper Hazelnut$4.00
- Dekyper Watermelon$4.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$7.00
- Goldschlager$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jaegermeister$5.00
- Kamora$5.50
- Rumchata$5.00
- Rumple$5.00
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Torada Triple Sec$2.50
- Tuaca$5.00
NA Bevs
- Cola$2.95
- Dt Cola$2.95
- Lemon Lime Soda$2.95
- Orange Soda$2.95
- Red Soda$2.95
- Dr Soda$2.95
- Unsweet Tea$2.95
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Soda Water$2.95
- Tonic Water$2.95
- Water
- Red Bull$3.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
- Red Bull - Tropical$3.50
- Red Bull Coconut$3.50
- Red Bull Watermelon$3.50
- Red Bull Blueberry$3.50
- Liquid Death Water$4.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling$4.00