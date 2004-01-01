- Home
Drunken Dragon
1,488 Reviews
$$
1424 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Popular Items
Anju
Crispy Bok Choy
Garlic, Plum, Soy
D&D Kurabuta
Deep Fried Bao Bun, Herb Aioli, Spicy Ketchup, Pickles
Edamame
Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Sugar Snap Peas
Lobster Roll
Crispy Brioche, Sriracha Aioli, Caviar, Tarragon
Popcorn
Truffle, Pecorino, Nori
Pork Belly Gyoza
Panseared Dumplings, Smoked Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Gyoza
Panseared Dumplings, Smoked Dipping Sauce
Wagyu Beef Gyoza
Panseared Dumplings, Cauliflower Puree, Gochugaru Sauce
Tuna Tataki Pizza
Crispy Flour Tortilla, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, Cilantro
Yukhoe
To Share
A5 Wagyu Beef 4oz
Bao Bulgogi
Tenderloin, Sweet Onion Soy, Crispy Shallots
Bao Duck
Duck, Cucumber, Scallion, Crispy Chicken Skin
Bao Pork Belly
Smoked Bacon, Charred Onion Sauce, Asian Slaw
Bao Shitake
Shitake Mushrooms, Hoisin Sauce, Green Onions
Brussels
Sweet Soy, Sudachi, Pork Floss
Brussles Ceasar Salad
Brussel Sprouts, Romaine Lettuce, Kimchee Caesar Dressing, Daikon, Pecorino-Romano, Anchovy, Crispy Quinoa
Bulgogi
Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Side of Lettuce Leaves
Catch of The Day
Catch Of Day Whole Fish
Churrasco Cooked
Scallion Salad, Chimichurri
Crack Ribs
Serondeng Sambal, Scallion, Coriańder, Pickled Fresno
Crispy Skin Chicken Breast
Scallion Salad, Gochujang Chicken Sauce
Dd Fries
Curry Salt, Truffle Aioli
Dok Boki
Ssam-Jang Sauce, Onions, Chives
Drunken Shrimp
Asian Slaw, Old Bay Marinade
Galbi Short Rib
Galbi Sauce, Scallion Salad
Kurabuta Cooked
Mustard Sauce, Scallion Salad
Lamb Cooked
Rosemary Miso Mariande, Scallion Salad
Mushrooms Cooked
Foil Baked, Yuzu Kosho Butter
Octopus
Gochujang BBQ Sauce
Papaya Salad
Shaved Fresh Coconut, Picked Herbs, Cherry Tomatoes, Lime, Peanuts, Puffed Quinoa, Snow Peas, Turmeric Dressing
Pork Belly Cooked
House Cured Bacon, Ssam-Jang Sauce
Ramen Miso
RAMEN NOODLES, CABBAGE, RADISH, BEANSPROUT, SEAWEED
Rib Eye Cooked
Scallion Salad, Garlic Ume Sauce
Shishito Peppers Cooked
Blistering Sauce, Sesame Seeds
Tenderloin Cooked
Scallion Salad, Garlic Ume Sauce
Twice Fried Chicken
Wings, Asian Slaw, Pickle Celery, Miso Ranch, Red Dragon
Vegetables cooked
Seasonal, Salt, Pepper & EVOO
Raw Proteins / Banchan
Rice & Noodles
Oxtail Stonepot
Dd Rice
White Rice, Gochujang Sauce, Sour Cream Sambal, Cotija Cheese, Cashews, Herbs
Garlic Rice
Kids Noodles
Shanghai Rice
Jasmine Rice, Egg, Scallion
Stir Fry Noodles
Mix Vegetables, Sesame Soy Sauce
Stone Pot Rice
Mixed Vegetables, Egg Yolk, Kimchi, Gochujang
White Rice
Vegan Rice
Meat Boards
Sauces
Miami Spice
Desserts
Thai Donuts
Amsterdam
Sage Brownie,Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Chocolate Foam
Choco Jar
Chocolate Custard, Brownie Bites, Cashew Crumbles, Hot Chocolate Foam
Bread Pudding
Guava Bread Pudding with Pandem Cream Sauce
Mochi 4 pcs
Assorted Flavors
Mochi 3 pcs
Mango Sticky Rice
Mangos, coconut milk, coconut flakes, jasmine rice
Ice Cream Scoop
Soft Serve
Cone Duo
The Miami
Vanilla Soft serve, Mango Gummy, Guava Puree, Fruity Dragon Pebbles
Cocktails
Barrel Aged OldFashioned
Bourbon, Bitters, Demerara
Cucuzaki
Gin, Butterfly pea infused Sake, elderflower, yuzu
Dragon Sawo
Flower Blossom
Ketel One Vodka, Elderflower, Passion Fruit, Cranberry, Yuzu
Fruit Sake Carafe
Kokoneos
Captain Morgan Coconut, Calpico, Melon, Citrus
Passion Kick
Ryu-Ken
Kikori Japanese Whisky, Yuzu, Elderflower (served in a signature Cat Tiki Mug)
Seoul Surfer
Rum, Passion fruit, Elderflower, Lime, Hibiscus
Thai Basil Mule
Titos Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer, Thai Basil
Smoking pot
Large teapot of Any Signature Cocktail Served in a cloud of Smoke
Voodoo Lady
Tequila, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Lime, Cinnamon
Love Punch
The Jonathan
The Juliana
The Maria
Casa Blanco Hours
Casa Expressol Martini
Casa Mexican Mule
Casa Passion Kick
Beer
La Rubia Draft
Blonde Ale
Lagunitas IPA Draft
Peroni Draft
Lager
Asahi Bottle
Funky Buddha Bottle
Wheat Ale
Heineken Bottle
Hitachino White Nest Ale Bottle
Lagunitas Ipa
Lucky Buddah Lager Bottle
Peroni Bottle
Wynwood Larubia
Sake
Carafe Ozeki House
Cristal clear. Dry and delicate on the palate with full bodied flavor and well balanced flavors and aroma
Carafe Ozeki Nigori
Texture cleverly smooth and soft, tropical flavor, rich sake flavor, sweet
Carafe Konteki Tears Of Dawn
Complex flavors of tropical fruit with full bodied patate by long and clean finish
Carafe Tozai Well Of Wisdom
Unique combination of a dry, crisp sake that also has amazing complexity of flavor
Ozeki House 1.5ml
Cristal clear. Dry and delicate on the palate with full bodied flavor and well balanced flavors and aroma
Ozeki Sake Karatamba 300ml
Refined clearness. Superb sweet and fruity with a dry finish. Crisp, sharp taste, smooth on the palate
Takatenjin Tokubetsu Sword Of Sun 720ml
Aromas of green melon rind, pear, and banana, with great structure, depth, and complexity
Drunken Whale 720ml
Dry, robust, full body sake and clean in viscosity and texture and very flavorful
Kikusui Funaguchi Red Can 200ml
Smooth, round, rich with a hint of sweetness like peach nectar
Bride Of The Fox 300ml
Flavors of nuts and ripe honeydew at the front and finishes crisp with a hint of sweetness
Tozai Well Of Wisdom 720ml
Unique combination of a dry, crisp sake that also has amazing complexity of flavor
Asabiraki Yumeakari 720ml
Pear and melon on the nose. Mild and smooth with fruity flavor profile
Hiro Junmai Blue 720ml
fruity and fresh, with banana undertones, crisp and smooth, medium body-to-full body for a very well balanced finish
Dassai 45 300ml
Creamy, Semi-dry, Bright, & Lively with a hint of grapes and berries
Ozeki Chobei 300ml
Nose of sweet melon and strawberry. Light fruity undertones and slightly sweet finish
Konteki Tears Of Dawn 720ml
Complex flavors of tropical fruits with full-bodied palate followed by long and clean finish
Soto Junmai Daiginjo
Smooth, slightly floral, clean, crisp, ripe fruit, hints of cucumber and melon
So Good Sake
Wakatake Onikoroshi 720ml
Good acidity meets good flavor, hints of peach and tangerine
Kotsuzumi Rojo Hana Ari 720ml
Complex, enigmatic and delicious. Sealed with a cork
Asabiraki Kyokusen 720ml
Dreamy and intricate. hints of dark fruit on palate with a light handed finish
Ozeki Nigori 1800ml
Texture cleverly smooth and soft, tropical flavor, rich sake flavor, sweet
Sayuri Nigori 300ml
Pours a creamy off white. Aromas and flavors of strawberry, fresh peaches and red licorice. Long sweet finish.
Snow Maiden Nigori 720ml
Bright fresh aromas and they show a lovely ricey and fruity combination
Dreamy Clouds Nigori 720ml
Nose is led by steamed rice, fresh red plums, and bright and lean mouthfeel
Hana Awaka Peach 250ml
Lively notes of white peaches and honeysuckle, hints of toasted almonds and minerality with a perfect texture and zesty acidity.
Oze X Rose 720ml
Champagne Method - a vivid flavor and a delicate yet full body with a clear-cut semi-sweet finish.
Soju 375ml
Soju Strawberry
Soju 750ml
Soju Peach
Red Wine
Acacia Pinot Noir Carneros
Benjamin De Beau
Pomerol, France
Cakebread Cab
Napa Valley, CA
Caymus Cab
Napa Valley, CA
Chateau Petit Val St Emmilion
Bordeaux,France
Darioush Syrah
Napa Valley, CA
Dedicado Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
Duckhorn Merlot
Napa Valley, CA
Dupasquier & Fils
Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru 'Les Vaucrains'. France
Guigal Crozes Hermitage
N.Rhone, France
Il Bruciato Antinori
Tuscany, Italy
Juggernaut Cab Sauv
California
Justin Cabernet
Lazaret Chat Neuf Du Pape
Rhone Valley, France
Numanthia Termes
Toro, Spain
Oberon Merlot
Napa Valley, CA
Piatelli Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
Shatter Grenache
Roussilon, France
Silverado Cab
Spellbound Syrah
California
Spring Valley Cab Franc
Stemmari Contado
Volpia Chianti Classico
Tuscany, Italy
Willamette Vly Pinot Noir Founders Rsv
Williamette Valley, Oregon
Ysios Tempranillo
Rioja, Spain
White Wine
Bandol Rose
Cotes de Provence, France
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Veneto, Italy
Ben Romeo Predicator Rioja Blanco
Rioja Alta, Spain
Bouchard Montrachet
Burgundy, France
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
Cape Mentell
Castelo Del Mar Albarino
Rias Baixas, Spain
CDL Rose
Cotes de Provence, France
Cherisey Pm
Cloudy Bay Sav Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
Dalila Viognier/Grillo
Southern Italy
Don Olegario Albarino
Rias Baixas, Spain
Doudeau-Léger Sancere
Loire, France
Ferret Pouilly Fuisse
Burgundy, France
Jordan Chard
Russian River Valley, CA
Kungfu Girl Riesling
Washington State
La Doucette
Loire Valley, France
Landmark Chardonnay
Napa Valley, CA
Mohua Sav Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand
Oremus Dessert Wine
Quinta De Azevedo Vinha Verde
Vinhos Verdes, Portugal
Staglin Chard
Napa Valley, CA
Trimbach
Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer
Alsace, France
Reserve Wine
Chateau Kirwan 2012
Margaux, France
Ducru Beaucaillou 1986
St Julien, France
Joseph Phelps Insignia 2012
Napa Valley, CA
La Crox
Lynch Bages 2005
Pauillac, France
Mazis Chambertin Grand Cru 2013
Burgundy, France
Opus One 2015
Napa Valley, CA
Ornellaia 2012
Tuscany, Italy
Penfolds Rwt 2008
Australia
Stags Leap Fay Cab Sauv 2011
Napa Valley, CA
Ventolaio Brunello 2004
Tuscany, Italy
La Doucette Baron De L 2009
Champagne BTB
Billecart Salmon Rose
Mareul-sur-ay, France
Chandon
Napa Valley, CA
Charles De Fère Brut
Burgundy, France
Charles Heidsieck
Reims, france
Louis Roederer Cristal Brut
France
Louis Roederer Cristal Rose
France
Dom P
France
Dom P Rose
France
Feuillate Brut Reserve
Lovo Prosecco
Veneto, Italy