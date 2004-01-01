Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drunken Dragon

1,488 Reviews

$$

1424 Alton Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Pudding

Anju

Crispy Bok Choy

Crispy Bok Choy

$14.00

Garlic, Plum, Soy

D&D Kurabuta

D&D Kurabuta

$7.00

Deep Fried Bao Bun, Herb Aioli, Spicy Ketchup, Pickles

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Sugar Snap Peas

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Crispy Brioche, Sriracha Aioli, Caviar, Tarragon

Popcorn

Popcorn

$8.00

Truffle, Pecorino, Nori

Pork Belly Gyoza

Pork Belly Gyoza

$18.00

Panseared Dumplings, Smoked Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Gyoza

Shrimp Gyoza

$18.00

Panseared Dumplings, Smoked Dipping Sauce

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$28.00

Panseared Dumplings, Cauliflower Puree, Gochugaru Sauce

Tuna Tataki Pizza

Tuna Tataki Pizza

$20.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Cucumber, Jalapeño, Sriracha Aioli, Avocado, Cilantro

Yukhoe

$27.00

To Share

A5 Wagyu Beef 4oz

$120.00
Bao Bulgogi

Bao Bulgogi

$16.00

Tenderloin, Sweet Onion Soy, Crispy Shallots

Bao Duck

Bao Duck

$16.00

Duck, Cucumber, Scallion, Crispy Chicken Skin

Bao Pork Belly

Bao Pork Belly

$15.00

Smoked Bacon, Charred Onion Sauce, Asian Slaw

Bao Shitake

Bao Shitake

$14.00

Shitake Mushrooms, Hoisin Sauce, Green Onions

Brussels

Brussels

$13.00

Sweet Soy, Sudachi, Pork Floss

Brussles Ceasar Salad

Brussles Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts, Romaine Lettuce, Kimchee Caesar Dressing, Daikon, Pecorino-Romano, Anchovy, Crispy Quinoa

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$27.00

Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Side of Lettuce Leaves

Catch of The Day

$27.00

Catch Of Day Whole Fish

$49.00Out of stock
Churrasco Cooked

Churrasco Cooked

$22.00

Scallion Salad, Chimichurri

Crack Ribs

Crack Ribs

$24.00

Serondeng Sambal, Scallion, Coriańder, Pickled Fresno

Crispy Skin Chicken Breast

Crispy Skin Chicken Breast

$22.00

Scallion Salad, Gochujang Chicken Sauce

Dd Fries

Dd Fries

$9.00

Curry Salt, Truffle Aioli

Dok Boki

Dok Boki

$14.00

Ssam-Jang Sauce, Onions, Chives

Drunken Shrimp

Drunken Shrimp

$21.00

Asian Slaw, Old Bay Marinade

Galbi Short Rib

Galbi Short Rib

$24.00

Galbi Sauce, Scallion Salad

Kurabuta Cooked

Kurabuta Cooked

$14.00

Mustard Sauce, Scallion Salad

Lamb Cooked

Lamb Cooked

$48.00

Rosemary Miso Mariande, Scallion Salad

Mushrooms Cooked

$17.00

Foil Baked, Yuzu Kosho Butter

Octopus

Octopus

$21.00

Gochujang BBQ Sauce

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Shaved Fresh Coconut, Picked Herbs, Cherry Tomatoes, Lime, Peanuts, Puffed Quinoa, Snow Peas, Turmeric Dressing

Pork Belly Cooked

Pork Belly Cooked

$19.00

House Cured Bacon, Ssam-Jang Sauce

Ramen Miso

Ramen Miso

$13.00

RAMEN NOODLES, CABBAGE, RADISH, BEANSPROUT, SEAWEED

Rib Eye Cooked

Rib Eye Cooked

$42.00

Scallion Salad, Garlic Ume Sauce

Shishito Peppers Cooked

Shishito Peppers Cooked

$15.00

Blistering Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Tenderloin Cooked

Tenderloin Cooked

$32.00

Scallion Salad, Garlic Ume Sauce

Twice Fried Chicken

Twice Fried Chicken

$20.00

Wings, Asian Slaw, Pickle Celery, Miso Ranch, Red Dragon

Vegetables cooked

Vegetables cooked

$15.00

Seasonal, Salt, Pepper & EVOO

Raw Proteins / Banchan

Banchan Of Day

$7.00

Chicken Bbq

$16.00
Lamb Bbq

Lamb Bbq

$48.00
Mushrooms Bbq

Mushrooms Bbq

$17.00
Pork Belly Bbq

Pork Belly Bbq

$19.00
Rib Eye Bbq

Rib Eye Bbq

$42.00
Sausages Bbq

Sausages Bbq

$14.00
Shishito Peppers Bbq

Shishito Peppers Bbq

$15.00
Short Rib Bbq

Short Rib Bbq

$24.00
Shrimp Bbq

Shrimp Bbq

$21.00
Skirt Steak Bbq

Skirt Steak Bbq

$22.00
Tenderloin Bbq

Tenderloin Bbq

$22.00
Vegetables Bbq

Vegetables Bbq

$15.00

Rice & Noodles

Oxtail Stonepot

$32.00
Dd Rice

Dd Rice

$15.00Out of stock

White Rice, Gochujang Sauce, Sour Cream Sambal, Cotija Cheese, Cashews, Herbs

Garlic Rice

Garlic Rice

$15.00Out of stock
Kids Noodles

Kids Noodles

$8.00
Shanghai Rice

Shanghai Rice

$15.00

Jasmine Rice, Egg, Scallion

Stir Fry Noodles

Stir Fry Noodles

$19.00

Mix Vegetables, Sesame Soy Sauce

Stone Pot Rice

Stone Pot Rice

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables, Egg Yolk, Kimchi, Gochujang

White Rice

White Rice

$3.50

Vegan Rice

$14.00

Meat Boards

Big F#%K!N Rib

$42.00
Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$36.00

Served with Steamed Taiwanese Buns, Pickles, Lettuce. Herbs and 3 Sauces (Chimichurri, Hoisin, Red Dragon)

Seasonal Vegetables & Mushrooms

Seasonal Vegetables & Mushrooms

$26.00

Served with Steamed Taiwanese Buns, Pickles, Lettuce. Herbs and 3 Sauces (Chimichurri, Hoisin, Red Dragon)

Sauces

Sauces

Sauces

Miami Spice

Ms Green Papaya Salad

Ms Pork Belly Gyozas

Ms Yukhoe

Ms Galbi Short Ribs

$45.00

Ms Catch of the Day

$45.00

Ms Duck Confit

$45.00

Ms Braised Tofu

$45.00

Ms Vegetable Fried Rice

Ms Stir-fried Noodles

Ms Shrimp Fried Rice

Ms BANCHAN for 2

Ms Mochi

Ms Sugar Cone Duo

Ms Mango Sticky Rice

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$9.00
Amsterdam

Amsterdam

$7.00

Sage Brownie,Vanilla Soft Serve, Hot Chocolate Foam

Choco Jar

Choco Jar

$10.00

Chocolate Custard, Brownie Bites, Cashew Crumbles, Hot Chocolate Foam

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Guava Bread Pudding with Pandem Cream Sauce

Mochi 4 pcs

Mochi 4 pcs

$13.00

Assorted Flavors

Mochi 3 pcs

$10.00
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00

Mangos, coconut milk, coconut flakes, jasmine rice

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Soft Serve

$4.00

Cone Duo

$7.00
The Miami

The Miami

$7.00

Vanilla Soft serve, Mango Gummy, Guava Puree, Fruity Dragon Pebbles

Cocktails

Barrel Aged OldFashioned

Barrel Aged OldFashioned

$16.00

Bourbon, Bitters, Demerara

Cucuzaki

Cucuzaki

$15.00

Gin, Butterfly pea infused Sake, elderflower, yuzu

Dragon Sawo

Dragon Sawo

$14.00
Flower Blossom

Flower Blossom

$15.00

Ketel One Vodka, Elderflower, Passion Fruit, Cranberry, Yuzu

Fruit Sake Carafe

Fruit Sake Carafe

$10.00

Kokoneos

$15.00

Captain Morgan Coconut, Calpico, Melon, Citrus

Passion Kick

$15.00
Ryu-Ken

Ryu-Ken

$16.00

Kikori Japanese Whisky, Yuzu, Elderflower (served in a signature Cat Tiki Mug)

Seoul Surfer

Seoul Surfer

$15.00

Rum, Passion fruit, Elderflower, Lime, Hibiscus

Thai Basil Mule

Thai Basil Mule

$15.00

Titos Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer, Thai Basil

Smoking pot

Smoking pot

$34.00

Large teapot of Any Signature Cocktail Served in a cloud of Smoke

Voodoo Lady

Voodoo Lady

$15.00

Tequila, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Lime, Cinnamon

Love Punch

$6.00Out of stock

The Jonathan

$15.00

The Juliana

$15.00

The Maria

$15.00

Casa Blanco Hours

$10.00

Casa Expressol Martini

$10.00

Casa Mexican Mule

$10.00

Casa Passion Kick

$10.00

Beer

La Rubia Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Blonde Ale

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Peroni Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Lager

Asahi Bottle

$7.00

Funky Buddha Bottle

$8.00

Wheat Ale

Heineken Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Hitachino White Nest Ale Bottle

$12.00Out of stock

Lagunitas Ipa

$7.00

Lucky Buddah Lager Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Peroni Bottle

$7.00

Wynwood Larubia

$7.00

Sake

Carafe Ozeki House

$10.00

Cristal clear. Dry and delicate on the palate with full bodied flavor and well balanced flavors and aroma

Carafe Ozeki Nigori

$10.00

Texture cleverly smooth and soft, tropical flavor, rich sake flavor, sweet

Carafe Konteki Tears Of Dawn

$33.00

Complex flavors of tropical fruit with full bodied patate by long and clean finish

Carafe Tozai Well Of Wisdom

$25.00

Unique combination of a dry, crisp sake that also has amazing complexity of flavor

Ozeki House 1.5ml

$55.00

Cristal clear. Dry and delicate on the palate with full bodied flavor and well balanced flavors and aroma

Ozeki Sake Karatamba 300ml

$21.00

Refined clearness. Superb sweet and fruity with a dry finish. Crisp, sharp taste, smooth on the palate

Takatenjin Tokubetsu Sword Of Sun 720ml

$67.00

Aromas of green melon rind, pear, and banana, with great structure, depth, and complexity

Drunken Whale 720ml

$68.00

Dry, robust, full body sake and clean in viscosity and texture and very flavorful

Kikusui Funaguchi Red Can 200ml

$18.00

Smooth, round, rich with a hint of sweetness like peach nectar

Bride Of The Fox 300ml

$39.00

Flavors of nuts and ripe honeydew at the front and finishes crisp with a hint of sweetness

Tozai Well Of Wisdom 720ml

$60.00

Unique combination of a dry, crisp sake that also has amazing complexity of flavor

Asabiraki Yumeakari 720ml

$66.00

Pear and melon on the nose. Mild and smooth with fruity flavor profile

Hiro Junmai Blue 720ml

$74.00

fruity and fresh, with banana undertones, crisp and smooth, medium body-to-full body for a very well balanced finish

Dassai 45 300ml

$36.00

Creamy, Semi-dry, Bright, & Lively with a hint of grapes and berries

Ozeki Chobei 300ml

$39.00

Nose of sweet melon and strawberry. Light fruity undertones and slightly sweet finish

Konteki Tears Of Dawn 720ml

$85.00

Complex flavors of tropical fruits with full-bodied palate followed by long and clean finish

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00

Smooth, slightly floral, clean, crisp, ripe fruit, hints of cucumber and melon

So Good Sake

$90.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi 720ml

$120.00

Good acidity meets good flavor, hints of peach and tangerine

Kotsuzumi Rojo Hana Ari 720ml

$264.00

Complex, enigmatic and delicious. Sealed with a cork

Asabiraki Kyokusen 720ml

$355.00

Dreamy and intricate. hints of dark fruit on palate with a light handed finish

Ozeki Nigori 1800ml

$55.00

Texture cleverly smooth and soft, tropical flavor, rich sake flavor, sweet

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$22.00

Pours a creamy off white. Aromas and flavors of strawberry, fresh peaches and red licorice. Long sweet finish.

Snow Maiden Nigori 720ml

$48.00

Bright fresh aromas and they show a lovely ricey and fruity combination

Dreamy Clouds Nigori 720ml

$72.00

Nose is led by steamed rice, fresh red plums, and bright and lean mouthfeel

Hana Awaka Peach 250ml

$22.00

Lively notes of white peaches and honeysuckle, hints of toasted almonds and minerality with a perfect texture and zesty acidity.

Oze X Rose 720ml

$105.00

Champagne Method - a vivid flavor and a delicate yet full body with a clear-cut semi-sweet finish.

Soju 375ml

$30.00

Soju Strawberry

$30.00

Soju 750ml

$60.00

Soju Peach

$30.00

Red Wine

Acacia Pinot Noir Carneros

$70.00

Benjamin De Beau

$110.00

Pomerol, France

Cakebread Cab

$185.00

Napa Valley, CA

Caymus Cab

$230.00

Napa Valley, CA

Chateau Petit Val St Emmilion

$90.00

Bordeaux,France

Darioush Syrah

$180.00

Napa Valley, CA

Dedicado Malbec

$95.00Out of stock

Mendoza, Argentina

Duckhorn Merlot

$148.00

Napa Valley, CA

Dupasquier & Fils

$140.00

Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru 'Les Vaucrains'. France

Guigal Crozes Hermitage

$82.00

N.Rhone, France

Il Bruciato Antinori

$80.00

Tuscany, Italy

Juggernaut Cab Sauv

$60.00

California

Justin Cabernet

$70.00

Lazaret Chat Neuf Du Pape

$92.00

Rhone Valley, France

Numanthia Termes

$56.00

Toro, Spain

Oberon Merlot

$60.00

Napa Valley, CA

Piatelli Malbec

$56.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Shatter Grenache

$94.00

Roussilon, France

Silverado Cab

$108.00

Spellbound Syrah

$55.00

California

Spring Valley Cab Franc

$105.00

Stemmari Contado

$45.00

Volpia Chianti Classico

$60.00

Tuscany, Italy

Willamette Vly Pinot Noir Founders Rsv

$65.00

Williamette Valley, Oregon

Ysios Tempranillo

$94.00

Rioja, Spain

White Wine

Bandol Rose

$52.00Out of stock

Cotes de Provence, France

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Veneto, Italy

Ben Romeo Predicator Rioja Blanco

$84.00

Rioja Alta, Spain

Bouchard Montrachet

$180.00

Burgundy, France

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Cape Mentell

$44.00

Castelo Del Mar Albarino

$48.00

Rias Baixas, Spain

CDL Rose

$52.00

Cotes de Provence, France

Cherisey Pm

$280.00

Cloudy Bay Sav Blanc

$90.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Dalila Viognier/Grillo

$54.00

Southern Italy

Don Olegario Albarino

$54.00

Rias Baixas, Spain

Doudeau-Léger Sancere

$60.00

Loire, France

Ferret Pouilly Fuisse

$110.00

Burgundy, France

Jordan Chard

$94.00

Russian River Valley, CA

Kungfu Girl Riesling

$50.00

Washington State

La Doucette

$340.00

Loire Valley, France

Landmark Chardonnay

$56.00

Napa Valley, CA

Mohua Sav Blanc

$48.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Oremus Dessert Wine

$54.00

Quinta De Azevedo Vinha Verde

$45.00

Vinhos Verdes, Portugal

Staglin Chard

$280.00

Napa Valley, CA

Trimbach

$40.00

Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer

$68.00

Alsace, France

Reserve Wine

Chateau Kirwan 2012

$225.00

Margaux, France

Ducru Beaucaillou 1986

$800.00

St Julien, France

Joseph Phelps Insignia 2012

$600.00

Napa Valley, CA

La Crox

$220.00

Lynch Bages 2005

$470.00

Pauillac, France

Mazis Chambertin Grand Cru 2013

$300.00

Burgundy, France

Opus One 2015

$650.00

Napa Valley, CA

Ornellaia 2012

$450.00

Tuscany, Italy

Penfolds Rwt 2008

$320.00

Australia

Stags Leap Fay Cab Sauv 2011

$240.00

Napa Valley, CA

Ventolaio Brunello 2004

$220.00Out of stock

Tuscany, Italy

La Doucette Baron De L 2009

$340.00

Champagne BTB

Billecart Salmon Rose

$190.00Out of stock

Mareul-sur-ay, France

Chandon

$62.00

Napa Valley, CA

Charles De Fère Brut

$67.00

Burgundy, France

Charles Heidsieck

$102.00

Reims, france

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut

$650.00

France

Louis Roederer Cristal Rose

$1,250.00

France

Dom P

$380.00

France

Dom P Rose

$800.00Out of stock

France

Feuillate Brut Reserve

$80.00Out of stock

Lovo Prosecco

$45.00

Veneto, Italy

Moet

$120.00Out of stock

Moet Rose

$145.00

Piper Heidsieck