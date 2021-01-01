- Home
Drunken Fish DF - Edwardsville
No reviews yet
6151 Trace Parkway Drive
Suite A
Edwardsville, IL 62025
SPECIALS
Sushi Art Experience
APPETIZERS
Edamame Appetizer
Soybean pods topped with sea salt
Edamame Hummus
Zesty, smooth blend of edamame soy beans, served with crispy wonton chips
Chicken Spring Roll - LRG
(4 pc) Spring roll stuffed with chicken, cream cheese, jalapeños + spinach, served with jalapeno-chili dipping sauce
Chicken Spring Roll - REG
(2 pc) Spring roll stuffed with chicken, cream cheese, jalapeños + spinach, served with jalapeno-chili dipping sauce
Lobster Spring Roll - LRG
(4 pc) Lightly fried spring roll stuffed with lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, asparagus + masago, served with honey wasabi dipping sauce
Lobster Spring Roll - REG
(2 pc) Lightly fried spring roll stuffed with lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, asparagus + masago, served with honey wasabi dipping sauce
Japanese Chicken Wings - LRG
(15 pc) Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds
Japanese Chicken Wings - REG
(10 pc) Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds
Gyoza - LRG
(10 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Gyoza - REG
(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Vegetable Gyoza - LRG
(10 pc) Pan-fried vegetable shiitake mushroom potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Vegetable Gyoza - REG
(5 pc) Pan-fried vegetable shiitake mushroom potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
tempura-fried shrimp, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Stir-fried chicken, mushroom, carrot, onion, water chestnut + scallions in hoisin sauce, served with lettuce leaves + miso-vinaigrette dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion, and mushroom, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo
Calamari
tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo
Sticky Fries Appetizer
home-cut japanese sweet potato fries, caramelized in sweet syrup, topped with black sesame seeds
FOOD
Soups + Salads
Miso Soup - LRG
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Miso Soup - REG
Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Calamari Salad
Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet vinaigrette dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed seasoned with a light, sweet vinaigrette dressing, red pepper flakes, and sesame seeds
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with red cabbage and carrots. Served with our house ginger dressing
Signature Rolls
Drunken Fish Roll
Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts
Red Dragon Roll
Crab + asparagus, topped with spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs + masago
White Tiger Roll
Calamari tempura, crab, avocado + masago, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce
Kamikaze Roll
Shrimp tempura, oshinko, asparagus + crab, topped with tuna, white tuna, tempura crumbs, honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce + tobiko
Starburst Roll
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
Spicy Eskimo Roll
Crab, cucumber, + cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, ponzu sauce, garlic mayo, jalapeño slices + tobiko
Mango Roll
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
Superman Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese + asparagus, topped with avocado, eel sauce + masago
Fried Cheesesteak Roll
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo
Crispy Roll
Tuna, eel, + avocado, topped with eel sauce, masago, sprouts + japanese mayo
Spicy Butterfly Roll
Crab, spicy sauce + asparagus, topped with butterflied shrimp, scallions, masago + spicy sesame oil
Vegan Hulk Roll
Avocado, asparagus, mango, carrots, sprouts, green soy paper, sriracha sauce
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, + avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds
Fried Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado
Spicy Calamari Roll
Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
Caterpillar Roll
Crab + eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce + masago
Dragon Roll
Crab + cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
Crab + eel, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, eel sauce, masago + sprouts
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, sprouts
Tuna + Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds
Eel + Cucumber Roll
Eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Salmon + Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
Yellowtail + Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail, green onions, jalapeno
Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces of tuna
White Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces of white tuna
Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces of salmon
Salmon Roe Nigiri
2 pieces of salmon roe
Shrimp Nigiri
2 pieces of ebi shrimp
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces of smoked salmon
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
2 pieces of sweet shrimp
Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pieces of yellowtail
Tamago Nigiri
2 pieces of tamago
Red Snapper Nigiri
2 pieces of red snapper
Scallop Nigiri
2 pieces of scallop
Red Clam Nigiri
2 pieces of red clam
Eel Nigiri
2 pieces of eel
Masago Nigiri
2 pieces of masago
Black Tobiko Nigiri
2 pieces of black tobiko
Squid Nigiri
2 pieces of squid
Sashimi
Combination Sashimi
Supreme Sashimi
16 pieces of sashimi (tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper, octopus, yellowtail) garnished with seaweed salad
Sushi & Sashimi Combination
1 California roll and a 6 piece assortment of tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, and shrimp sushi and a 6 piece assortment of tuna, white tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi
Trio of Salmon Sashimi
Combination of salmon roe (1 piece), smoked salmon (3 pieces) and salmon (3 pieces) sashimi
Tuna & Salmon Sashimi
Combination of tuna and salmon sashimi (4 pc each)
Menage A Trois
Combination of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi (3 pieces each)
New Style Sashimi
Red Snapper Carpaccio
Fresh sliced red snapper sashimi topped with soy sauce, scallions, onions, tobiko, and seared with hot oil
Sashimi with a Kick
Selection of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and red snapper with a sweet and spicy korean pepper sauce
Tuna Tataki
Fresh seared tuna sashimi next to a bed of shredded daikon and carrots. Topped with ponzu sauce, shichimi (7-flavor chili pepper powder), and sprouts
Yellowtail Mexicano
Seared yellowtail sashimi topped with a spicy pico de gallo (diced jalapeños, grape tomatoes, and onions.) Topped with a ponzu sauce
Poke Bowls
Salmon Aloha Poke Bowl
Fresh salmon, mango, red onion, sliced jalapenos, garlic, ginger, wasabi, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, fresh-squeezed lime juice, sesame seeds, cilantro
Tuna Aloha Poke Bowl
Fresh tuna, mango, red onion, sliced jalapenos, garlic, ginger, wasabi, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, fresh-squeezed lime juice, sesame seeds, cilantro
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
8 oz. chicken breast grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of white rice, topped with black sesame seeds
Salmon Teriyaki
8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)
Chicken Katsu
Panko-fried chicken breast, served with a side of katsu sauce + white rice
Shrimp Donburi
Tempura-fried shrimp with tempura sauce, onion + egg over white rice
Chicken Donburi
Panko-breaded chicken with tempura sauce, onion + egg over white rice
Shrimp Tempura Entree
Tempura-fried shrimp + sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo
Vegetable Tempura Entree
Tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and chicken
Steak Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and steak
Shrimp Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and shrimp
Seafood Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab
Combination Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice, steak, chicken, and shrimp
Vegetable Fried Rice
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice
Stir-Fry Noodles
Chicken Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and chicken
Chicken Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and chicken
Steak Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and steak
Steak Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and steak
Shrimp Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and shrimp
Shrimp Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and shrimp
Seafood Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab
Seafood Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab
Combination Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles, steak, chicken, and shrimp
Combination Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles, steak, chicken, and shrimp
Vegetable Soba
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles
Vegetable Udon
Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles
Sides
Mixed Vegetables
Napa cabbage, grape tomatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms and zucchini sautéed with soy sauce, garlic, topped with sesame seeds
Sauteed Asparagus
Jumbo grilled asparagus topped with a sweet miso sauce and sesame seeds
Sticky Fry Side
home-cut japanese sweet potato fries, caramelized in sweet syrup + black sesame seeds
White Rice Side
Steamed white rice topped with sesame seeds
Sushi Rice Side
Steamed sushi rice with rice vinegar
Extra Lettuce Wraps
Extra iceberg lettuce wedge
Extra Wonton Chips
Extra wonton chips
Side Sauces
Side Spicy Mayo
Combination of Japanese mayo and Sriracha
Side Sriracha
Hot sauce or chili sauce made from a paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt
Side Eel Sauce
Soy sauce, syrup, mirin, and has a sweet hickory flavor
Side Teriyaki Sauce
House-made sweet soy glaze
Side Honey Wasabi
A mix of Japanese mayo, wasabi and honey. Not very spicy
Side Garlic Mayo
Creamy-cool blend of Japanese mayo, garlic and fresh spices
Side Jalapeno Chili Sauce
Sweet and zesty dipping sauce with a hint of chili
Side Ginger Salad Dressing
Sweet and tangy ginger dressing with a hint of garlic and carrot flavor
Side Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Gluten free soy sauce made of water, rice, salt, and soybeans
Side Ponzu Sauce
Soy vinaigrette with a light citrus flavor
Side Spicy Sesame Oil
Toasted sesame oil with red chili pepper
Side Tempura Sauce
Light soy sauce with minced ginger
Side Wasabi
Japanese plant with a thick green root with a strong horseradish flavor that is used as an accompaniment when eating sushi and raw fish
Side Pickled Ginger
Sweet, thinly sliced young ginger that has been marinated in a solution of sugar and vinegar
DESSERTS
Strawberry Cheesecake Makimono
(8 pc) New York style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream
Chocolate Heaven
Warm, rich chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream, + topped with chocolate syrup + powdered sugar. Available for dine in only.
CATERING
Catering Appetizers
Edamame Hummus Platter
Serves 10. Zesty, smooth blend of edamame soy beans, served with crispy wonton chips.
Edamame Platter
Serves 10. Soybean pods topped with sea salt.
Gyoza Platter
30 pieces. Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil
Japanese Chicken Wings Platter
30 pieces. Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds.
Appetizer Sampler Platter
Serves 10. Your choice of 3 of our popular appetizers.
Catering Experiences
Ultimate Japanese Experience
Serves 20. Edamame Hummus appetizer with wonton chips, Gyoza with ponzu sauce, House Salad with ginger dressing, along with Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice, and the Ultimate Signature Sushi Platter and the Classic Roll Sushi Platter.
Stir-Fry Experience
Serves 10. Includes 30-piece Gyoza platter, House Salad platter with ginger dressing, choice of two entrees and your choice of rice.
Poke Bowl Experience
Serves 10. Everything you need to make your own poke bowls, including your choices of protein & six toppings, sushi rice, honey-wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, & soy sauce. Served with Edamame Hummus appetizer and wonton chips.
Catering Salads
Catering Boxed Lunches
2-Roll Sushi Boxed Lunch
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains 2 sushi rolls and a house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Teriyaki Beef Bowl Boxed Lunch
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Tofu Veggie Bowl Boxed Lunch
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. Vegetarian. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Vegetable Fried Rice Boxed Lunch
Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains vegetable fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.
Vegan Signature Roll Boxed Lunch
Vegan Hulk Roll served with a side of edamame.
Catering Sushi Platters
Signature Roll Sushi Platter
56 pieces. Drunken Fish Roll, White Tiger Roll, Starburst Roll, Mango Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Superman Roll.
Classic Roll Sushi Platter
88 pieces. California Roll, Philly Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Vegetable Roll.
Vegetarian Roll Sushi Platter
66 pieces. Vegan Hulk Roll, Vegetable Roll, Cucumber Roll, Asparagus Roll, Avocado Roll.
Super Sushi Platter
80 pieces. Assortment of fan-favorite signature and classic rolls: Drunken Fish Roll, White Tiger Roll, Mango Roll, Rainbow Roll, Vegetable Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Philly Roll, Caterpillar Roll, California Roll.
Ultimate Signature Sushi Platter
92 pieces. Assortment of all of our popular Signature Rolls: White Tiger Roll, Drunken Fish Roll, Mango Roll, Kamikaze Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Spicy Butterfly Roll, Spicy Eskimo Roll, Starburst Roll, Vegan Hulk Roll.
Sashimi Platter
50 pieces. Includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, and shrimp sashimi.
Nigiri Platter
70 pieces. Includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, red snapper, tamago, and shrimp nigiri.