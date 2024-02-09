Drunken Kitchen 751 West 800 South
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Drunken Kitchen is a delivery only restaurant with Chinese & Taiwanese cuisine. Executive Chef, Tim Rammell was born in Taiwan and grew up in China until he moved to the United States at 10 years old. The Drunken Kitchen was created to provide world class Chinese food delivered directly to your door.
Location
751 West 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Gallery
