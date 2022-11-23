Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Drunken Taco Gulfport

2832 Beach Boulevard South

Gulfport, FL 33707

Aperitivos

Blackened Fish Bites

$9.95

With Cream Cilantro sauce & Lemons

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.95

House specialty with ground beef & tomatoes topped with queso & jala

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.95
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.95

A blend of cheeses served with salsa & sour cream

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$12.95

Loaded with all your favorites.

Guac App

Guac App

$12.95

Made with 100% Fresh Hass Avocados. Served with tortilla chips.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.95

Blend of melted cheese topped with pico & fresh cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Wings

Wings

$10.95

Served Mild, Medium or Hot

Chips & Salsa

$4.95
Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$11.95

Served with tortilla Chips & veggies

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.95

Ensaladas

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$13.95
Street Corn Caesar Salad

Street Corn Caesar Salad

$9.95

Julienne carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggs, chicken & bacon, tossed with romaine lettuce. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.95

Lettuce, Sour cream , guacamole, cheddar cheese, cucumbers & carrots, served with cilantro cream sauce. Choice of ground beef or chicken

S.W. Salad

S.W. Salad

$15.95

Rice, Black beans & lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa, Served with cilantro sauce. Choice of ground beef or chicken

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.99
Small Garden

Small Garden

$4.99

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.95

Fish, Queso Fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Shrimp, Queso fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice

Buffalo Tacos

Buffalo Tacos

$12.95

Buffalo chicken, cheddar, cabbage & tomatoes, topped with buffalo and blue cheese sauce. Served with black beans and rice

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.95

Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with teriyaki sauce. Served with black beans & rice

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$12.95

chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$12.95

A little Spicy ! Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with Korean BBQ sauce. Served with black beans & rice

Sriracha Tacos

Sriracha Tacos

$12.95

Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with sriracha sauce. Served with black beans & rice

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$12.95

Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, cheddar, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with black beans & rice

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$12.95