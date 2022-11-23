- Home
The Drunken Taco Gulfport
2832 Beach Boulevard South
Gulfport, FL 33707
Aperitivos
Blackened Fish Bites
With Cream Cilantro sauce & Lemons
Empanadas
House specialty with ground beef & tomatoes topped with queso & jala
Chicken Fingers
Quesadilla
A blend of cheeses served with salsa & sour cream
Cheese Nachos
Loaded with all your favorites.
Guac App
Made with 100% Fresh Hass Avocados. Served with tortilla chips.
Queso Dip
Blend of melted cheese topped with pico & fresh cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
Wings
Served Mild, Medium or Hot
Chips & Salsa
Fish Dip
Served with tortilla Chips & veggies
Shrimp Ceviche
Ensaladas
Garden Salad
Street Corn Caesar Salad
Julienne carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggs, chicken & bacon, tossed with romaine lettuce. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Sour cream , guacamole, cheddar cheese, cucumbers & carrots, served with cilantro cream sauce. Choice of ground beef or chicken
S.W. Salad
Rice, Black beans & lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa, Served with cilantro sauce. Choice of ground beef or chicken
Small Caesar
Small Garden
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Fish, Queso Fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, Queso fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice
Buffalo Tacos
Buffalo chicken, cheddar, cabbage & tomatoes, topped with buffalo and blue cheese sauce. Served with black beans and rice
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with teriyaki sauce. Served with black beans & rice
Baja Tacos
chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes, with our famous cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.
Korean Tacos
A little Spicy ! Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, bacon, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with Korean BBQ sauce. Served with black beans & rice
Sriracha Tacos
Chicken, queso fresco, cheddar, mango, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream, with sriracha sauce. Served with black beans & rice
Beef Tacos
Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, cheddar, cabbage, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with black beans & rice