Drunken Corner 517 Berry Rd
No reviews yet
517 Berry Rd
Houston, TX 77022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
A la Carte Catfish
A la carte Chicken (2)
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sliders
3 sliders served with pepper jack cheese, spring mix and house aioli
Catfish Sliders
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 flame broiled beef served with Pepper jack cheese, spring mix, and house aioli.
Crab cake
Seafood rolls
Shrimp, crab meat and crawfish tails. Spinach & cream cheese
Entrees
Bird & Waffle
3 pieces of perfectly battered fried chicken served with our house made Belgian waffle.
Catfish Mardi Gras
Blackened catfish filet topped with 4 blacked jumbo shrimp & our drunken cream sauce. served with our delicious greens and dirty rice.
Chicken Platter
4 perfectly battered pieces of fried chicken served with our delicious greens and dirty rice.
Chicken Tender Basket
A pound of a perfectly battered and fried chicken tenders, served with French fries.
Country Dinner
2 perfectly fried juicy pork chops, served with our delicious greens and red potatoes.
Fried Catfish Dinner
2 Perfectly fried catfish, served with our dirty rice and delicious greens.
Fried Shrimp
7 jumbo shrimp fried perfectly served with seasoned fries
Jerk Lamb Chops
A half rack of jerk lamb chops, served with red potatoes and greens
Salmon Christopher
Blackened Salmon topped with 4 large blackened shrimp & our drunken cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and sautéed broccolini .
Sampler Platter
Large catfish filet, 4 jumbo shrimp and a half pound of chicken tenders all perfectly fried served with seasoned fries.
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened jumbo shrimp served with our creamy jambalaya grits topped with drunken cream sauce.
Tina Latrice
Our delicious crab cake, topped with jumbo shrimps, on a light bed of jambalaya grits, topped with drunken cream sauce, house aioli and bacon crumbles.
Kids Menu
Salads
Cocktails
Appletini
Berry Road Smash
Fresh berries muddled with house sour and shaken with Makers Mark.
Big Poppa
Strongest drink in the house! Our frozen sidecar and margarita with a cognac and grand marnier floater.
Cosmo
Cowboy Margarita
Crown Royal based margarita. Muddled orange slice, triple sec and house sour.
Dark 'N Lovely
A Blackberry margarita made with black owned Tequila with friends tequila, orange liqueur and fresh house sour.
Frozen Margarita
Incredible Margarita
A mix of Black owned Nyak cognac, Hypnotiq, Blue C & citrus juices mixed and poured over the top of our classic frozen margarita.
Island Ting
Rum punch meets frozen sidecar.
Jaszy Lil Thang
Our version of a raspberry mojito
Jolly Rancher
Crown apple based spin of a apple martini
Lakki Lemonade
Blueberry mint lemon drop on ice.
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Hurricane
Margarita
Blueberry Moscow Mule
Nola Darling
Cognac and Orange liqueur, shaken with OJ and house sour, topped with Moscato
Old Fashioned
Purple Hayes
Rose Gold
elder flower liqueur, Deep Eddy cranberry and house sour, shaken and poured over our frozen house margarita.
Royal Rumble
Our frozen margarita and frozen sidecar with crown apple and crown peach floaters.
She-Devil
Our frozen margarita topped with black owned OPP pinot noir.
Sidecar
Sittin' Sidewayz
A strawberry sidecar on the rocks sittin on top of the frozen sidecar.
Snoop Dogg
The classic Gin & Juice cocktail, sitting on top of the frozen sidecar
Still Tippin'
Get LIT with a LIT on rocks and the frozen margarita.
Stokes 75
your classic French 75 topped with a still rose'
Sunset Margarita
A blueberry margarita on the rocks and on top of the frozen margarita
Upside Down Pineapple Cake
Crown vanilla based cocktail that taste just like its name sake.
Watermelon Mojito
Watermelon Sparker
Black owned highway vodka based watermelon mule.
ManMosa
Blue Moon craft beer, Orange Liqueur, orange juice and Champagne. Served in a Carafe
Wine
Belaire
Belaire Bleu
Belaire Rose
John Legend
LVE Sparkling
Mimosa
Orange Liquor, Champagne, and your choice of juice