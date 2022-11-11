Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drunken Corner 517 Berry Rd

review star

No reviews yet

517 Berry Rd

Houston, TX 77022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

A la Carte Catfish

A la Carte Catfish

$12.00
A la carte Chicken (2)

A la carte Chicken (2)

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sliders

$17.49

3 sliders served with pepper jack cheese, spring mix and house aioli

Catfish Sliders

Catfish Sliders

$16.99
Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$17.99

3 flame broiled beef served with Pepper jack cheese, spring mix, and house aioli.

Crab cake

Crab cake

$18.99
Seafood rolls

Seafood rolls

$16.99

Shrimp, crab meat and crawfish tails. Spinach & cream cheese

Entrees

Bird & Waffle

Bird & Waffle

$19.99

3 pieces of perfectly battered fried chicken served with our house made Belgian waffle.

Catfish Mardi Gras

Catfish Mardi Gras

$29.99

Blackened catfish filet topped with 4 blacked jumbo shrimp & our drunken cream sauce. served with our delicious greens and dirty rice.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$26.99

4 perfectly battered pieces of fried chicken served with our delicious greens and dirty rice.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$18.99

A pound of a perfectly battered and fried chicken tenders, served with French fries.

Country Dinner

Country Dinner

$24.99

2 perfectly fried juicy pork chops, served with our delicious greens and red potatoes.

Fried Catfish Dinner

Fried Catfish Dinner

$29.99

2 Perfectly fried catfish, served with our dirty rice and delicious greens.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$25.99

7 jumbo shrimp fried perfectly served with seasoned fries

Jerk Lamb Chops

Jerk Lamb Chops

$38.00

A half rack of jerk lamb chops, served with red potatoes and greens

Salmon Christopher

Salmon Christopher

$32.00

Blackened Salmon topped with 4 large blackened shrimp & our drunken cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and sautéed broccolini .

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$28.00

Large catfish filet, 4 jumbo shrimp and a half pound of chicken tenders all perfectly fried served with seasoned fries.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.99

Blackened jumbo shrimp served with our creamy jambalaya grits topped with drunken cream sauce.

Tina Latrice

Tina Latrice

$29.99

Our delicious crab cake, topped with jumbo shrimps, on a light bed of jambalaya grits, topped with drunken cream sauce, house aioli and bacon crumbles.

Kids Menu

Served with seasoned fries.
Kid Cheese Burger Slider

Kid Cheese Burger Slider

$6.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Kid Shrimp Basket

Kid Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Salads

Chicken Chop Salad

Chicken Chop Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens. Chopped Fried chicken. Diced eggs, bacon crumbles & cheese

Sides

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$4.25
Jackie's Greens

Jackie's Greens

$7.00
Jambalaya grits

Jambalaya grits

$6.00
Red Potatoes

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Cocktails

Appletini

Appletini

$9.00
Berry Road Smash

Berry Road Smash

$11.00

Fresh berries muddled with house sour and shaken with Makers Mark.

Big Poppa

Big Poppa

$16.50

Strongest drink in the house! Our frozen sidecar and margarita with a cognac and grand marnier floater.

Cosmo

Cosmo

$9.00
Cowboy Margarita

Cowboy Margarita

$13.00

Crown Royal based margarita. Muddled orange slice, triple sec and house sour.

Dark 'N Lovely

Dark 'N Lovely

$13.00Out of stock

A Blackberry margarita made with black owned Tequila with friends tequila, orange liqueur and fresh house sour.

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$10.00
Incredible Margarita

Incredible Margarita

$15.50

A mix of Black owned Nyak cognac, Hypnotiq, Blue C & citrus juices mixed and poured over the top of our classic frozen margarita.

Island Ting

Island Ting

$15.00Out of stock

Rum punch meets frozen sidecar.

Jaszy Lil Thang

Jaszy Lil Thang

$9.00Out of stock

Our version of a raspberry mojito

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Crown apple based spin of a apple martini

Lakki Lemonade

Lakki Lemonade

$12.00

Blueberry mint lemon drop on ice.

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00
Hurricane

Hurricane

$9.00
Margarita

Margarita

$9.00
Blueberry Moscow Mule

Blueberry Moscow Mule

$9.00
Nola Darling

Nola Darling

$14.00

Cognac and Orange liqueur, shaken with OJ and house sour, topped with Moscato

Old Fashioned

$10.00
Purple Hayes

Purple Hayes

$9.50
Rose Gold

Rose Gold

$12.00

elder flower liqueur, Deep Eddy cranberry and house sour, shaken and poured over our frozen house margarita.

Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble

$15.00

Our frozen margarita and frozen sidecar with crown apple and crown peach floaters.

She-Devil

She-Devil

$12.00

Our frozen margarita topped with black owned OPP pinot noir.

Sidecar

Sidecar

$14.00
Sittin' Sidewayz

Sittin' Sidewayz

$14.00

A strawberry sidecar on the rocks sittin on top of the frozen sidecar.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

$13.00

The classic Gin & Juice cocktail, sitting on top of the frozen sidecar

Still Tippin'

Still Tippin'

$11.00

Get LIT with a LIT on rocks and the frozen margarita.

Stokes 75

Stokes 75

$13.00

your classic French 75 topped with a still rose'

Sunset Margarita

Sunset Margarita

$12.00

A blueberry margarita on the rocks and on top of the frozen margarita

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$10.00

Crown vanilla based cocktail that taste just like its name sake.

Watermelon Mojito

Watermelon Mojito

$9.00Out of stock
Watermelon Sparker

Watermelon Sparker

$10.00

Black owned highway vodka based watermelon mule.

ManMosa

ManMosa

$30.00

Blue Moon craft beer, Orange Liqueur, orange juice and Champagne. Served in a Carafe

Wine

Belaire

$100.00

Belaire Bleu

$100.00

Belaire Rose

$100.00

John Legend

$11.00

LVE Sparkling

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Orange Liquor, Champagne, and your choice of juice

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Bottle of LVE Sparkling

$28.00

Bottle of John Legend

$30.00
Bottle of Belaire Rose

Bottle of Belaire Rose

$50.00

Bottle of Brut

$20.00
Bottle of Belaire Brut

Bottle of Belaire Brut

$50.00
Earl Stevens Sweet Red

Earl Stevens Sweet Red

$8.00
Hanwood Estate Cab

Hanwood Estate Cab

$7.00
OPP Pinot

OPP Pinot

$12.00

Pizzolato Merlot

$9.00

Red Wine Flight

$23.00

Bottle of Cooper & Thief

$50.00

Bottle of Pizzolato

$25.00

Bottle of OPP

$35.00

Bottle of Earl Stevens

$22.00
BGM Riesling

BGM Riesling

$12.00
Bottoms Up White Blend

Bottoms Up White Blend

$10.00
Brown Estate Chardonnay

Brown Estate Chardonnay

$12.00
Cupcake Moscato D'asti

Cupcake Moscato D'asti

$9.00
Kunde Chardonnay

Kunde Chardonnay

$8.00
La Marca Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00Out of stock

White Wine Flight

$23.00Out of stock

Bottle of BGM Riesling

$35.00

Bottle of Brown Estate

$35.00

Bottle of Cupcake Moscato D'asti

$25.00

Bottle of ES Prosecco

$28.00

Bottle of Bottoms Up

$28.00

Bottle of Kunde Chardonnay

$35.00

Liquor

Agavales Tequila

Agavales Tequila

$6.00
Don Julio Blanco Tequila

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$15.00
Espolon Blanco Tequila

Espolon Blanco Tequila

$8.00Out of stock
Espolon Reposado Tequila

Espolon Reposado Tequila

$8.00Out of stock
TWF Silver

TWF Silver

$10.00
TWF Repo

TWF Repo

$11.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Repo

$9.00Out of stock
Highway Vodka

Highway Vodka

$7.00
Titos Vodka

Titos Vodka

$7.00
Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

$9.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$7.00
Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka

Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka

$7.00
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

$7.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00
Evan Willams Whiskey

Evan Willams Whiskey

$6.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$8.00
Crown Royal Whiskey

Crown Royal Whiskey

$9.00Out of stock
Crown Apple Whiskey

Crown Apple Whiskey

$9.00
Crown Vanilla Whiskey

Crown Vanilla Whiskey

$9.00
Crown Peach Whiskey

Crown Peach Whiskey

$9.00
Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00
Fireball Whiskey

Fireball Whiskey

$6.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00
Malibu Rum

Malibu Rum

$7.00
Bacardi Rum

Bacardi Rum

$6.00
Dusse

Dusse

$16.00
Hennessey

Hennessey

$14.00
Nyak

Nyak

$10.00
Baileys

Baileys

$9.00
Kahlua

Kahlua

$7.00
Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier

$10.00Out of stock
Cointreau

Cointreau

$9.00
Disarrono Amaretto

Disarrono Amaretto

$8.00
Gran Gala

Gran Gala

$6.00
St. Germain

St. Germain

$11.00
Combier

Combier

$7.00
Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00
Dewars

Dewars

$9.00
New Amsterdam Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00
Hendricks Gin

Hendricks Gin

$9.00
Bombay Saphire Gin

Bombay Saphire Gin

$8.00
Tanqueray Gin

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50
Dos XX

Dos XX

$5.00
Hineken

Hineken

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$5.50
Shiner

Shiner

$5.25