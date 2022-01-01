Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - Independence Drury #157

20300 E 42nd Street S

Blue Springs, MO 64015

Popular Items

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Classic Burger
Chips and Queso

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails KCIN

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Sidecar

$13.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Boulevard Pale Ale

$6.00

Cinder Block Cider

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Bud Light Zero

$4.00

Boulevard Space Camper Cosmic IPA

$6.00

Crane Brewing Oddbird Lager

$6.00

Tallgrass Brewing Buffalo Sweat

$7.00

4 Hands Contact High Pale Wheat

$7.00

Local Can 5

$7.00

Boulevard Quirk Seltzer

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Liquor

Local Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Crown

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Rieger's KC Whiskey

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Lifted Spirits 'Bright Gin'

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine KCIN

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Sketch Book Cabernet

$12.00+

Blood Root Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Tattoo Girl Red Blend

$11.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$11.00+

Dancing Crow Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

DaVinci Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Chateau Revelette Rose

$10.00+

Zonin Prosecco (187ml)

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.

20300 E 42nd Street S, Blue Springs, MO 64015

