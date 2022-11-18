Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - Nashville Drury Plaza #180

No reviews yet

300 Korean Veterans Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails NASH

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Tennessee Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Heroes Martini

$12.00

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Pecan Old Fashioned

$12.00

1800 Reposado, Cointreau, House-made Jalapeno Agave, Fresh Lime

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Blue Hawaiian Island

$13.00

Spiced Appeel

$12.00

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Nashville Amber

$6.00

Black Abbey TNIPA

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Busch Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Hap & Harry's Tennessee Lager

$6.00

Honky Tonk West Coast IPA

$7.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$7.00

Turtle Anarchy Catfish Kolsch

$6.00

Yazoo Dos Perros

$7.00

Yazoo Gerst

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$9.00

Liquor NASH

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Heroes

$8.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

OSM Blue Flame

$11.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00Out of stock

EH Taylor

$15.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Green Briar

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Local Whiskey

Makers Mark

$12.00

OSM TN Pecan

$10.00

Rednech Granny

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Corsair

$9.00

Corsair Barrel

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Local Gin

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Ole Smoky Apple Pie Moonshine

$9.00

Ole Smoky Butter Pecan Moonshine

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Frozen

Frozen Margartia

$12.00

Frozen Daquiri

$12.00

Frozen Mudslide

$12.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Frozen Premium

$14.00

Wine NASH

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Canyon Road Moscato

$9.00+

Conundrum Red Blend

$11.00+

Davinci Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Elouan Pinot Noir

$11.00+

La Crema Rose

$10.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

Liberty School Cabernet

$11.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Frozen Non-Alc

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located on the 8th floor

Location

300 Korean Veterans Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37201

Directions

