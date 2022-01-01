Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - New Orleans Drury Plaza #004

review star

No reviews yet

820 Poydras Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails NWO

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Bacardi, Blue Curaco, Triple Sec, Melon, Fresh Orange, Pineapple

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

New Orleans Rum Punch

$12.00

Bacardi, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry, Pineapple, Sour Mix

Blue Hawaiian Long Island

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Draft 2

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Gnarley Barley Jucifer IPA

$7.00

Abita Amber

$6.00

Local 3

$6.00

Local 4

$6.00

Local 5

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$7.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

St Augustine

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine NWO

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Hahn Cabernet

$12.00+

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Hahn Merlot

$12.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$11.00+

Decoy Chardonnay

$12.00+

Shannon Ridge Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

DaVinci Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Riff Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Sutter Home Moscato

$9.00+

Angels and Cowboys Rose

$10.00+

Casa Dora Brut

$10.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.

Location

820 Poydras Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carmo
orange starNo Reviews
527 Julia Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Walk-On's - Poydras St.
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Willa Jean
orange star4.3 • 3,509
611 O'Keefe Ave New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
orange star3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
City Greens - Poydras
orange star4.5 • 381
909 Poydras St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
orange starNo Reviews
650 Poydras St Suite 102 NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston