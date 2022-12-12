Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drury Plaza Orlando - Disney Springs

No reviews yet

2000 Hotel Plaza Boulevard

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Appetizers

Smoked Brisket Totchos

$12.00

Smoked Brisket, Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$12.00

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Dip Trio

$9.00Out of stock

Guacamole, Mango Salsa, and Fire Roasted Red Salsa, served with Tortilla Chips

Chips and Queso

$9.00

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Brisket Queso

$12.00

Queso with Smoked Brisket with Green Chiles, served with Tortilla Chips

Guacamole

$10.00

Housemade Guacamole served with Tortilla Chips

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$6.00

Assorted melon, pineapple, and grapes

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Fresh Lettuce with Jerk Spiced Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Roasted Corn Salsa, topped with Crispy Onions

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Cobb

$15.00

Chopped Greens, Tomato, Guacamole, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Blackened Mahi

$16.00

Blackened Mahi on top of fresh lettuce, radish, cilantro, topped with Mango Salsa

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar or American served on White Bread served with fruit

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese on a Tortilla served with fruit

Kid's Burger

$9.00

1 Smashed Burger Patty on a Bun with choice of Cheese served with fruit

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 chicken tenders served with fruit

Pizza

Cheese - 9" Hand Tossed

$9.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Cheese

Pepperoni - 9" Hand Tossed

$10.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Pepperoni

Italian Sausage - 9" Hand Tossed

$10.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Italian Sausage

Meat Lovers - 9" Hand Tossed

$12.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Seasoned Pork and Beef

Supreme - 9" Hand Tossed

$12.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Peppersoni, Seasoned Pork, Beef, Mustrooms, Green Bell Peppers, and Onions

Veggie Lovers - 9" Hand Tossed

$12.00Out of stock

9" Hand Tossed Pizza with Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, and Black Olives

Build Your Own 9" Hand Tossed Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Build Your Choice of Toppings.

Burgers

All Burgers served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and chips. Substitute with small house salad or tots for a charge. Add an extra burger patty for a charge.

Classic Burger

$16.00

Two smashed patties with cheese

BBQ Burger

$20.00

Two smashed patties, cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings.

Green Chile Queso Burger

$20.00

Two smashed patties, roasted green chiles, melted white queso

Black and Blue Burger

$20.00

Two smashed patties, grilled onions, blue cheese

Animal Burger

$24.00

Two smashed patties, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked brisket, queso, grilled onions, jalapenos

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond Plant Based Burger with cheese

Handhelds

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Turkey Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Taco Plate

$14.00

Choice of Two Tacos, served with chips and salsa

Quesadilla

Flour Tortilla with green chiles and melted Chihuahua Cheese with choice of filling

BLT

$14.00

Hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Lightly seasoned seared shrimp, romaine, parmesan cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Blacked Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Mahi on a toasted bun with Lettuce, tomato, and remoulade

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$6.00

Crooked Can Cloud Chaser

$7.00

Coopertail Deep Dive IPA

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Sam Adams Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Ivanhoe Park Hopp'r Golden Pilsner

$7.00

Ivanhoe Park Toboggan Blonde Ale

$7.00

Crooked Can Florida Sunshine Lager

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Local Can 5

$7.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$9.00

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Courvoiser VS

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

E&J Brandy

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Wine

Must be 21+ (ID required)

District 7 Cabernet

$11.00+

Tribute Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Troublemaker Red Blend

$12.00+

Substance Chardonnay

$12.00+

Pacific Rim Riesling

$10.00+

Gissen Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Summerland Rose

$10.00+

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Hawaiian Punch

$13.00

Pina Colada, Amaretto, Southern Comfort, Smirnoff, Orange Juice

Frozen Pink Pineapple

$13.00

Rum, St Germain Elderflower, Cointreau, Sour, Wild Berry, Pineapple Juice

Frozen White Russian

$13.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Ice Cream

Frozen Hula Hula

$13.00

Frozen Coco Freeze

$13.00

Malibu Coconut Rum, Strawberry, Banana

Frozen Daquiri

$13.00

Frozen Mojito

$13.00

Frozen Colada

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Mocktails (No Alcohol)

Pineapple Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lime juice, pineapple, ginger beer

Mockjito

$6.00

Lime juice, mint, simple syrup, soda water

Coquito Mocktail

$6.00

Banana, Cream of Coconut, Nutmeg

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pickup available at Lakeside Bar & Grill 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pickup available at Kitchen + Bar beginning at 5:00 PM

Location

2000 Hotel Plaza Boulevard, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Directions

