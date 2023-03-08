Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport Drury #159
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located on the first floor.
Location
3333 East University Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
America's Taco Shop- Coronado (7th St)
4.4 • 3,511
2041 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant