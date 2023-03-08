  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport - Drury #159
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport Drury #159

review star

No reviews yet

3333 East University Drive

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Wings
Meat Lovers Pizza

Food

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.25

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream on Tater Tots

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Ice Cream

$7.00

Baked-to-order Chocolate Chip Cookie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Drinks - Maximum 2 drinks/guest - must be present. Be prepared to show ID.

Cocktails PXA

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Grapefruit, Grapefruit Bitters

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Arizona Sunset

$11.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

OHSO Hoppy IPA

$6.00

Tio Oso Mexican Lager

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Juicy Jack IPA

$7.00

Moon Juice Galatic IPA

$8.00

Kilt Lifter Scottish Amber

$7.00

Wow Wheat Beer

$7.00

Big Blue Van Blueberry Wheat

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer

$6.00

Ace Perry Pear Cider

$7.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Crown

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

St Augustine

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

St Augustine

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine PXA

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Dark Horse Cabernet

$10.00+

Old Soul Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Apothic Red Blend

$11.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00+

Davinci Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

A by Acacia Rose

$11.00+

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located on the first floor.

Location

3333 East University Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
orange star4.0 • 263
3202 S 40th St Phoenix, AZ 85040
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-University
orange star4.9 • 3,174
4301 E University Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Sam's Diner To Go
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S 24th St Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough - Tempe
orange starNo Reviews
1537 West Broadway Road Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Tempe, AZ
orange starNo Reviews
1537 W. Broadway Rd Tempe, AZ 85282
View restaurantnext
Walter Station Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
4056 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
America's Taco Shop- Coronado (7th St)
orange star4.4 • 3,511
2041 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Little Miss BBQ-University
orange star4.9 • 3,174
4301 E University Phoenix, AZ 85020
View restaurantnext
Windsor
orange star4.3 • 2,353
5223 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Welcome Diner - 929 E Pierce Street
orange star4.6 • 1,663
929 E Pierce Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Pizza Heaven Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,444
5150 N 7th St Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston