Kitchen + Bar - Happy Valley Drury #147
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.
Location
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Gallery
