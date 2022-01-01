Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul Drury Plaza #197

review star

No reviews yet

175 10th Street East

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
Classic Burger
Tenders+Tots

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$8.75

Bavarian Pretzels served with White Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.50

White Queso, Salsa, Sour Cream served with Tortilla Chips

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Served with tortilla chips

Wings

$9.75

6 wings - tossed in Buffalo sauce or served plain, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine & Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Croutons

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.25Out of stock

Romaine, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Ranch

Pizza

Choose your Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Buffalo Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Choice of Sauce, Cheese, and Toppings. For Best Quality, We Recommend No More Than 3 Toppings

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.75

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Tomato Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, and Tomato Sauce

Sandwiches + Melts +Tenders

Classic Burger

$13.50

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Grilled Chicken with Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Chicken Melt

$13.25

Grilled Chicken and Cheddar served on Multi-Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar or American served on White Bread

Tenders+Tots

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders served with tater tots

Desserts

Warm Berry Galette

$8.50

Mixed Berries in sugared pastry dough, served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Root Beer

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

Lg Side of Tots

$5.75

Small Side of Tots

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Bag of Chips

$3.25

Side Sauces

Cocktails STPMN

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave

Classic Manhattan

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Cocchi Vermouth, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Mojito

$11.00

Bacardi, Fresh Lime, Mint, Simple Syrup

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Maker's Mark, Fresh Lemon, Mint, Simple Syrup

Boulevardier

$14.00

Rye, Campari, Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

Sidecar

$14.00

Bacardi, Blue Curaco, Triple Sec, Melon, Fresh Orange, Pineapple

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Grapefruit, Grapefruit Bitters

Gold Bullion

$11.00

After 5

$12.00

Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Fresh Orange Juice, Cranberry

Beer/Ciders/Seltzer

Bud Light

$5.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$6.00

Summit EPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Mexican Beer

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Surly Grapefruit Supreme Ale

$6.00

Bent Paddle ESB Amber

$6.00

Bauhaus Wonderstuff Pilsner

$6.00

Lake Monster Brewing Como Claw Pilsner

$6.00

Bent Paddle Bent Top IPA

$7.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Wild State Cider

$7.00

Liquor

Far North Syva

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Cuervo Tradicional Plata

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Crown

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

St Paul Panther

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tattersail Gin

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Castillo Light

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Amaretto di Sorrano

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Laphoiaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Wine STPMN

Must be 21+ (ID required)

Imagery Cabernet

$12.00+

Le Grand Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Locations Red Blend

$12.00+

La Crema Pinot Noir

$12.00+

William Hill Chardonnay

$11.00+

Davinci Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00+

Yes Way, Rose

$10.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pelligrino 1L

$5.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.

Location

175 10th Street East, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
237 7th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Big River Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
280 5th St E Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Saint Paul - Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
486 Robert St N Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
orange starNo Reviews
209 E 4th street Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext
Momento Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
360 St. Peter St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Lost Fox - 213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101
orange starNo Reviews
213 4th St E #100, St Paul, MN 55101 Saint Paul, MN 55101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston