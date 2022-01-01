Kitchen+Bar - St. Paul Drury Plaza #197
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Kitchen+Bar - Open Late. Every Night. Conveniently located in the lobby.
Location
175 10th Street East, Saint Paul, MN 55101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Saint Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant