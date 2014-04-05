  • Home
Druthers Brewing Company - Albany 1053 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

1053 Broadway

12204, NY 12204

Drinks

Beer

Beer Flight

$17.00

Taste

Golden Rule

$7.00

Saratoga Vibes

$8.00

80 Shilling

$7.00

Brevity Wit

$7.00

Honey Dip

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

(Can) Lakeside Session IPA

$8.00

Fist of Karma

$7.00

All-in IPA

$7.00

Uncurious NEIPA

$8.00

Double the Reason

$8.00

(Can) Trip Hop Hurray

$10.00

(Can) Key Lime Time

$7.00

Go-J Sour

$8.00

Ninepin Cider

$8.00

Golden Rule 10oz

$5.00

Watermelon Vibes 10oz

$5.00Out of stock

80 Shilling 10oz

$5.00

Brevity Wit 10oz

$5.00

Honey Dip 10oz

$5.00

Fist of Karma 10oz

$5.00

Oatmeal Stout 10oz

$5.00

Uncurious NEIPA 10oz

$5.00

All In 10oz

$5.00

Go-J 10oz

$5.00

Double The Reason 10oz

$5.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A Pilsner

$7.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A Amber

$7.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A IPA

$7.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A Hazy IPA

$7.00

Wine

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$9.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$10.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)

$32.00

14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)

$35.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)

$35.00

Rischio Reale Prosesso

$10.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling

$10.00

Galway Rock Rose

$10.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$12.00

Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)

$35.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$32.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$35.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)

$35.00

Galway Rock Rose (bottle)

$35.00

J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)

$42.00

Druthers Cocktails

Druthers Manhattan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Druthers Bloody Mary

$12.00

Apple Spice Mule

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$15.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

DBL Blueberry Lemonade

$15.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

DBL Raspberry Lemonade

$15.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$12.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini (Vodka)

$10.00

Martini (Gin)

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Western Son

$8.00

Western Son Raspberry

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$10.00

Cowboy Coffee

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Western Son DBL

$12.00

Western Son Raspberry DBL

$15.00

Western Son Blueberry DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Cowboy Coffee DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Applepie Moonshine

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Slyfox Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Four Gin

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Slyfox Gin DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

One With Life Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Double Well Tequila

$12.00

Double One With Life Tequila

$15.00

Double Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Double Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Springbrook Boubon

$10.00

Springbrook Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Spitball

$8.00

Sheep Dog

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Spitball DBL

$12.00

Sheep Dog DBL

$12.00

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

Amaretto DBL

$12.00

Chambord DBL

$12.00

Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Kaluha DBL

$12.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Triple Sec DBL

$9.00

St. Germain DBL

$12.00

Alcoholic Milkshakes

Boozy Mudslide Milkshake

$12.00

Strawberry Smash Milkshake

$12.00

Skrewball PB Milkshake

$12.00

Adult Cartoons Milkshake

$12.00

NA Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.00

Sat AM Toons Milkshake

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cans To Go

Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack

$12.00

A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. ABV 5.0%

Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack

$18.00

A crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander. a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC. 5.2% ABV

80 Shilling 4 Pack

$12.00

This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category). 5.2% ABV

Brevity Wit 4 Pack

$12.00

A Belgian-style wheat beer spiced with sweet orange peel and coriander as well as hops. Made with 40% raw wheat, the flavor is light and refreshing. 4.8% ABV

Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack

$12.00

This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. 5.4% ABV

Lakeside Lounging 4 Pack

$14.00

Citrus forward hops pair with a light body to create a highly sessionable and flavorful hazy IPA. 5.1% ABV

Fist of Karma 4 Pack

$12.00

An American brown ale, both maltier and hoppier than any English brown. Dry-hopped with Amarillo and Crystal, while Munich malt provides the foundation. 5.6% ABV

Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack

$14.00

Don’t let the name fool you, we’re always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? Vibrant yellow with an electric feel; Haze for days, and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We’ll never stop trying to improve but we think you’ll like what we’ve discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren’t you curious? 7% ABV

Double The Reason 4 Pack

$18.00

Hops create flavors of sweet candy, pineapple and citrus in this creamy Double Dry Hopped Double NEIPA. 8%ABV

Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack

$20.00

A Triple NEIPA that packs a punch without being too sweet. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe, Amarilla and Citra Cryo hops. 10%ABV

All-In IPA 4 Pack

$12.00

A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV

Key Lime Time 4 Pack

$14.00

Key lime pie-inspired sour ale using graham cracker in the mash, lactose, lime peel, and lime juice in the boil. Conditioned on lime puree and vanilla after fermentation. 5.3% ABV

Go-J Sour 4 Pack

$14.00

Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented on orange and tangerine puree. 7.1% ABV

Growlers To Go

Golden Rule Blonde Growler

$19.00

A German-style Kolsch, light in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5%ABV

Saratoga Vibes Growler

$19.00

a crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander, a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC ABV 5.2%

80 Shilling Growler

$19.00

This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category) ABV 5.2%

Honey Dip Growler

$19.00

Blonde ale fermented with local honey and Belgian yeast. Refermented with blood orange and lime puree. Belgian yeast and citrus fruits meld with a crisp light body to make the perfect summer sipper. ABV 7%

Oatmeal Stout Growler

$19.00

This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. ABV 5.4%

Fist of Karma Growler

$19.00

An American brown ale, both maltier and hoppier than any english brown. Dry-hopped with Amarillo and Crystal, while Munich malt provides the foundation. ABV 5.6%

Uncurious NEIPA Growler

$21.00

Don't let the name fool you, we're always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? A vibrant yellow with electric feel; Haze for days and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We'll never stop trying to improve but we think you'll like what we've discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren't you curious? ABV 7%

All-In IPA Growler

$19.00

A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. ABV 6.5%

Go-J Sour Growler

$21.00

Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented with orange and tangerine puree. ABV 7.1%

Brevity Wit Growler

$19.00

A Belgian-style wheat beer spiced with sweet orange peel and coriander as well as hops. Made with 40% raw wheat, the flavor is light and refreshing. 4.8% ABV

Growler Refills

1L Growler

$26.00

2L Growler

$28.00

Thermal Growler-Green

$45.00

Thermal Growler- Black

$45.00

Golden Rule Blonde 1L - Refill

$8.00

Saratoga Vibes 1L - Refill

$8.00

80 Shilling 1L - Refill

$8.00

Honey Dip 1L - Refill

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout 1L - Refill

$8.00

Fist of Karma 1L - Refill

$8.00

Uncurious NEIPA 1L - Refill

$9.00

All In IPA 1L - Refill

$8.00

Against the Currant 1L - Refill

$9.00

Go-J Sour 1L - Refill

$9.00

Golden Rule Blonde 2L - Refill

$14.00

Saratoga Vibes 2L - Refill

$14.00

80 Shilling 2L - Refill

$14.00

Honey Dip 2L - Refill

$14.00

Oatmeal Stout 2L - Refill

$14.00

Fist of Karma 2L - Refill

$14.00

Uncurious NEIPA 2L - Refill

$15.00

All In IPA 2L- Refill

$14.00

Against the Currant 2L- Refill

$15.00

Go-J Sour 2L- Refill

$15.00

All Day Food Menu

Sharing

Tuna Nachos

$20.00

Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Big Mac Taquitos

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$16.00

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls

$13.00

Lobster Mac Balls

$17.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

Traditional Wings

$19.00

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Greens

Barley Greens Salad

$12.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

1/2 Barley Greens Salad

$7.00

1/2 Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00

1/2 Strawberry Fields Salad

$7.00

En Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Gordita Crunch

$17.00

Burgers

Druthers Burger

$17.00

Americano Burger

$17.00

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.00

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Handheld

Drutherbird Fried Chicken

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

CaraBama Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Druthers Mac

$17.00

Loaded Mac

$19.00

BBQ Mac

$19.00

Street Corn Mac

$19.00

Side Druthers Mac

$11.00

Side Loaded Mac

$13.00

Side BBQ Mac

$13.00

Side Street Corn Mac

$13.00

The Best Around

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$27.00

Smoked Short Rib

$28.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Pretzels

$6.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$8.00

Side of Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Add Chicken (Side)

$7.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Add Salmon (Side)

$11.00

Add Falafel (Side)

$6.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Retail

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

2X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

Small Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

2X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt

Small Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Small Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hats

Grey Wash Trucker Hat

$25.00

Navy 5P Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Grey Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Orange Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Cream Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Glass Ware

10 Oz Tulip

$6.00

14 Oz Tulip

$6.00

Tall Pint Glass

$6.00

Short Pint Glass

$6.00

Sticker

$1.00

Catering

In House Beverage Catering

Beer Only - Catered

$12.00

Beer/Cider/Wine - Catered

$14.00

Beer/Cider/Wine/Well - Catered

$16.00

Full Open Bar - Catered

$18.00

In House Catering

Beer Cheese Dip - Catered

$7.00

Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$10.00

Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$8.00

Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Kale Caesar Salad - Catered

$5.00

Barley Greens Salad - Catered

$5.00

Strawberry Salad - Catered

$5.00

Druthers Mac - Catered

$7.00

Loaded Mac - Catered

$8.00

BBQ Mac - Catered

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Take Out Catering

Beer Cheese - Small Tray

$40.00

Beer Cheese - Large Tray

$70.00

Wings - Small Tray

$50.00

Wings - Large Tray

$90.00

Kale Caesar - Small Tray

$35.00

Kale Caesar - Large Tray

$65.00

Barley Greens - Small Tray

$35.00

Barley Greens - Large Tray

$65.00

Strawberry Fields - Small Tray

$35.00

Strawberry Fields - Large Tray

$65.00

Druthers Mac - Small Tray

$50.00

Druthers Mac - Large Tray

$100.00

Loaded Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Loaded Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Employee Food

BoH Employee Food

BoH Employee Meal

$4.63

Online Ordering

Sharing*

Tuna Nachos*

$21.00

ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions

Street Corn Dip (V)*

$15.00

served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas

Big Mac Taquitos*

$16.00

seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Dip*

$16.00

shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions

Beer Cheese Dip (V)*

$17.00

druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*

$14.00

shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch

Lobster Mac Balls*

$18.00

house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions

Smoked Wings*

$19.00

house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white

Traditional Wings*

$20.00

bone-in wings, fried crispy

Boneless Wings*

$18.00

house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy

Greens*

Barley Greens (V)*

$13.00

mixed greens, crispy chickpeas, toasted barley, feta, red onion, spiced pumpkin seeds, served with hefeweizen vinaigrette on the side

Baby Kale Caesar (V)*

$13.00

Strawberry Fields (V / GF)*

$13.00

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese*

$14.00

En Tortillas*

Blackened Shrimp Tacos*

$18.00

seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Chicken Soft Tacos*

$17.00

marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Carnitas Verde Tacos*

$17.00

smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Gordita Crunch*

$18.00

shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread

Burgers*

Druthers Burger*

$18.00

american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce

Americano Burger*

$18.00

american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Cajun Salmon Burger*

$17.00

house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade

Veggie Burger (V)*

$17.00

house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema

Falafel Burger (V)*

$17.00

mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch

Cheeseburger*

$16.00

cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun

Handhelds*

Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$19.00

buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce

Loaded Grilled Cheese*

$18.00

pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread

Chopped Brisket Sandwich*

$20.00

house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch

Carabama Pork Sandwich*

$18.00

smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*

$17.00

marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread

Mac & Cheese*

Druthers Mac (V)*

$18.00

seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping

BBQ Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side

Loaded Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce

Street Corn Mac (V)*

$20.00

druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco

Side Druthers Mac (V)*

$12.00

seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping

Side BBQ Mac*

$14.00

druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side

Side Loaded Mac*

$14.00

druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce

Side Street Corn Mac (V)*

$14.00

druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco

The Best of What's Around*

Fish and Chips*

$26.00

beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions

Pan-Seared Salmon*

$28.00

faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon

Smoked Short Rib*

$29.00

house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1053 Broadway, 12204, NY 12204

Directions

