Druthers Brewing Company - Albany 1053 Broadway
No reviews yet
1053 Broadway
12204, NY 12204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Beer
Beer Flight
Taste
Golden Rule
Saratoga Vibes
80 Shilling
Brevity Wit
Honey Dip
Oatmeal Stout
(Can) Lakeside Session IPA
Fist of Karma
All-in IPA
Uncurious NEIPA
Double the Reason
(Can) Trip Hop Hurray
(Can) Key Lime Time
Go-J Sour
Ninepin Cider
Golden Rule 10oz
Watermelon Vibes 10oz
80 Shilling 10oz
Brevity Wit 10oz
Honey Dip 10oz
Fist of Karma 10oz
Oatmeal Stout 10oz
Uncurious NEIPA 10oz
All In 10oz
Go-J 10oz
Double The Reason 10oz
(Can) Brooklyn N/A Pilsner
(Can) Brooklyn N/A Amber
(Can) Brooklyn N/A IPA
(Can) Brooklyn N/A Hazy IPA
Wine
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
14 Hands Red Blend
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon
Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)
14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)
Rischio Reale Prosesso
Cavazza Pinot Grigio
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc
Swan en Blanc Riesling
Galway Rock Rose
J Lohr Chardonnay
Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)
Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)
Galway Rock Rose (bottle)
J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)
Druthers Cocktails
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Western Son
Western Son Raspberry
Western Son Blueberry
Cowboy Coffee
Ketel One
Well Vodka DBL
Western Son DBL
Western Son Raspberry DBL
Western Son Blueberry DBL
Titos DBL
Cowboy Coffee DBL
Ketel One DBL
Applepie Moonshine
Well Gin
Slyfox Gin
Hendricks
Four Gin
Well Gin DBL
Slyfox Gin DBL
Hendricks DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Tequila
One With Life Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Double Well Tequila
Double One With Life Tequila
Double Casamigos Blanco
Double Casamigos Anejo
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Springbrook Boubon
Springbrook Rye
Woodford Reserve
Spitball
Sheep Dog
Skrewball
Well Whiskey DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Springbrook Bourbon DBL
Springbrook Rye DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Spitball DBL
Sheep Dog DBL
Skrewball DBL
Dewars
Johnnie Black
Glenlivet 12
Balvenie
Dewars DBL
Johnnie Black DBL
Glenlivet 12 DBL
Grand Marnier
Amaretto
Chambord
Irish Cream
Kaluha
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
St. Germain
Grand Marnier DBL
Amaretto DBL
Chambord DBL
Irish Cream DBL
Kaluha DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Triple Sec DBL
St. Germain DBL
Alcoholic Milkshakes
NA Milkshakes
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
7-Up
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Saranac Root Beer
Saranac Ginger Beer
Milk
Kids Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Virgin Mary
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cans To Go
Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack
A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. ABV 5.0%
Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack
A crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander. a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC. 5.2% ABV
80 Shilling 4 Pack
This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category). 5.2% ABV
Brevity Wit 4 Pack
A Belgian-style wheat beer spiced with sweet orange peel and coriander as well as hops. Made with 40% raw wheat, the flavor is light and refreshing. 4.8% ABV
Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack
This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. 5.4% ABV
Lakeside Lounging 4 Pack
Citrus forward hops pair with a light body to create a highly sessionable and flavorful hazy IPA. 5.1% ABV
Fist of Karma 4 Pack
An American brown ale, both maltier and hoppier than any English brown. Dry-hopped with Amarillo and Crystal, while Munich malt provides the foundation. 5.6% ABV
Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack
Don’t let the name fool you, we’re always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? Vibrant yellow with an electric feel; Haze for days, and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We’ll never stop trying to improve but we think you’ll like what we’ve discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren’t you curious? 7% ABV
Double The Reason 4 Pack
Hops create flavors of sweet candy, pineapple and citrus in this creamy Double Dry Hopped Double NEIPA. 8%ABV
Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack
A Triple NEIPA that packs a punch without being too sweet. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe, Amarilla and Citra Cryo hops. 10%ABV
All-In IPA 4 Pack
A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV
Key Lime Time 4 Pack
Key lime pie-inspired sour ale using graham cracker in the mash, lactose, lime peel, and lime juice in the boil. Conditioned on lime puree and vanilla after fermentation. 5.3% ABV
Go-J Sour 4 Pack
Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented on orange and tangerine puree. 7.1% ABV
Growlers To Go
Golden Rule Blonde Growler
A German-style Kolsch, light in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5%ABV
Saratoga Vibes Growler
a crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander, a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC ABV 5.2%
80 Shilling Growler
This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category) ABV 5.2%
Honey Dip Growler
Blonde ale fermented with local honey and Belgian yeast. Refermented with blood orange and lime puree. Belgian yeast and citrus fruits meld with a crisp light body to make the perfect summer sipper. ABV 7%
Oatmeal Stout Growler
This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. ABV 5.4%
Fist of Karma Growler
An American brown ale, both maltier and hoppier than any english brown. Dry-hopped with Amarillo and Crystal, while Munich malt provides the foundation. ABV 5.6%
Uncurious NEIPA Growler
Don't let the name fool you, we're always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? A vibrant yellow with electric feel; Haze for days and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We'll never stop trying to improve but we think you'll like what we've discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren't you curious? ABV 7%
All-In IPA Growler
A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. ABV 6.5%
Go-J Sour Growler
Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented with orange and tangerine puree. ABV 7.1%
Brevity Wit Growler
A Belgian-style wheat beer spiced with sweet orange peel and coriander as well as hops. Made with 40% raw wheat, the flavor is light and refreshing. 4.8% ABV
Growler Refills
1L Growler
2L Growler
Thermal Growler-Green
Thermal Growler- Black
Golden Rule Blonde 1L - Refill
Saratoga Vibes 1L - Refill
80 Shilling 1L - Refill
Honey Dip 1L - Refill
Oatmeal Stout 1L - Refill
Fist of Karma 1L - Refill
Uncurious NEIPA 1L - Refill
All In IPA 1L - Refill
Against the Currant 1L - Refill
Go-J Sour 1L - Refill
Golden Rule Blonde 2L - Refill
Saratoga Vibes 2L - Refill
80 Shilling 2L - Refill
Honey Dip 2L - Refill
Oatmeal Stout 2L - Refill
Fist of Karma 2L - Refill
Uncurious NEIPA 2L - Refill
All In IPA 2L- Refill
Against the Currant 2L- Refill
Go-J Sour 2L- Refill
All Day Food Menu
Sharing
Greens
Burgers
Handheld
Mac & Cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
Retail
T-Shirts
Long Sleeve
Sweatshirt
Small Pullover Sweatshirt
Medium Pullover Sweatshirt
Large Pullover Sweatshirt
X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
Small Zip Up Sweatshirt
Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt
Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
Hats
Catering
In House Beverage Catering
In House Catering
Beer Cheese Dip - Catered
Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Kale Caesar Salad - Catered
Barley Greens Salad - Catered
Strawberry Salad - Catered
Druthers Mac - Catered
Loaded Mac - Catered
BBQ Mac - Catered
Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered
Take Out Catering
Beer Cheese - Small Tray
Beer Cheese - Large Tray
Wings - Small Tray
Wings - Large Tray
Kale Caesar - Small Tray
Kale Caesar - Large Tray
Barley Greens - Small Tray
Barley Greens - Large Tray
Strawberry Fields - Small Tray
Strawberry Fields - Large Tray
Druthers Mac - Small Tray
Druthers Mac - Large Tray
Loaded Mac - Small Tray
Loaded Mac - Large Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray
Employee Food
BoH Employee Food
Online Ordering
Sharing*
Tuna Nachos*
ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions
Street Corn Dip (V)*
served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas
Big Mac Taquitos*
seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Dip*
shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions
Beer Cheese Dip (V)*
druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels
Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*
shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch
Lobster Mac Balls*
house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions
Smoked Wings*
house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white
Traditional Wings*
bone-in wings, fried crispy
Boneless Wings*
house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy
Greens*
En Tortillas*
Blackened Shrimp Tacos*
seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Chicken Soft Tacos*
marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Carnitas Verde Tacos*
smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Gordita Crunch*
shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread
Burgers*
Druthers Burger*
american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce
Americano Burger*
american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Cajun Salmon Burger*
house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade
Veggie Burger (V)*
house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema
Falafel Burger (V)*
mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch
Cheeseburger*
cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun
Handhelds*
Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce
Loaded Grilled Cheese*
pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread
Chopped Brisket Sandwich*
house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch
Carabama Pork Sandwich*
smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*
marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread
Mac & Cheese*
Druthers Mac (V)*
seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping
BBQ Mac*
druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side
Loaded Mac*
druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce
Street Corn Mac (V)*
druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco
Side Druthers Mac (V)*
seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping
Side BBQ Mac*
druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side
Side Loaded Mac*
druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce
Side Street Corn Mac (V)*
druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco
The Best of What's Around*
Fish and Chips*
beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions
Pan-Seared Salmon*
faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon
Smoked Short Rib*
house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1053 Broadway, 12204, NY 12204