Druthers Brewing Company - Clifton Park 12 Southside Drive
No reviews yet
12 Southside Drive
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Drinks
Beer
Beer Flight
$17.00
Taste
Golden Rule
$7.00
Saratoga Vibes
$7.00
Czech Mate
$7.00
Hefeweizen
$7.00
Time of the Saison
$7.00
Oatmeal Stout
$7.00
Uncurious NEIPA
$8.00
Trip Hop Hurray
$8.00
All-in IPA
$7.00
Go-J Sour
$7.00
Against the Currant
$8.00
Ninepin Cider
$8.00
(Can) 80 Shilling
$7.00
(Can) Mother Superior
$10.00
(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Dare
$8.00
(Can) Double Down
$9.00
(Can) Honey Dip
$7.00
Golden Rule 10oz
$5.00
Saratoga Vibes 10oz
$5.00
Czech Mate 10oz
$5.00
Hefeweizen 10oz
$5.00
Time of the Saison 10oz
$5.00
Oatmeal Stout 10oz
$5.00
Uncurious NEIPA 10oz
$5.00
Trip Hop Hurray 10oz
$5.00
All In 10oz
$5.00
(Can) Brooklyn N/A
$7.00
Dry Stout
$7.00
(Can) Oatmeal Stout
$7.00
Wine
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
$9.00
14 Hands Red Blend
$10.00
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)
$32.00
14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)
$35.00
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)
$35.00
Rischio Reale Prosesso
$10.00
Cavazza Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Swan en Blanc Riesling
$10.00
Galway Rock Rose
$10.00
J Lohr Chardonnay
$12.00
Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)
$35.00
Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)
$32.00
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
$35.00
Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)
$35.00
Galway Rock Rose (bottle)
$35.00
J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)
$42.00
Druthers Cocktails
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
Titos
$8.00
Western Son
$8.00
Western Son Raspberry
$10.00
Western Son Blueberry
$10.00
Cowboy Coffee
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Well Vodka DBL
$9.00
Western Son DBL
$12.00
Western Son Raspberry DBL
$15.00
Western Son Blueberry DBL
$15.00
Titos DBL
$12.00
Cowboy Coffee DBL
$15.00
Ketel One DBL
$15.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Slyfox Gin
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Well Gin DBL
$9.00
Slyfox Gin DBL
$12.00
Hendricks DBL
$15.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Well Rum DBL
$9.00
Bacardi DBL
$12.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$12.00
Malibu DBL
$12.00
Well Tequila
$8.00
One With Life Tequila
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$12.00
Well Tequila
$12.00
One With Life Tequila
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Springbrook Boubon
$10.00
Springbrook Rye
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Spitball
$8.00
Sheep Dog
$8.00
Skrewball
$8.00
Well Whiskey DBL
$9.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$15.00
Jameson DBL
$15.00
Makers Mark DBL
$15.00
Springbrook Bourbon DBL
$15.00
Springbrook Rye DBL
$15.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$15.00
Spitball DBL
$12.00
Sheep Dog DBL
$12.00
Skrewball DBL
$12.00
Dewars
$8.00
Johnnie Black
$12.00
Glenlivet 12
$12.00
Dewars DBL
$12.00
Johnnie Black DBL
$18.00
Glenlivet 12 DBL
$18.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Irish Cream
$8.00
Kaluha
$8.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
St. Germain
$8.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$15.00
Amaretto DBL
$12.00
Chambord DBL
$12.00
Irish Cream DBL
$12.00
Kaluha DBL
$12.00
Peach Schnapps DBL
$9.00
Triple Sec DBL
$9.00
St. Germain DBL
$12.00
Alcoholic Milkshakes
NA Milkshakes
NA Beverages
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
7-Up
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$2.00
Shirley Temple
$2.00
Saranac Root Beer
$3.00
Saranac Ginger Beer
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Kids Milk
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Kids Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$4.00
Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Cans To Go
Blonde 4 Pack
$12.00
80 Shilling 4 Pack
$14.00
Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack
$18.00
Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack
$12.00
Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack
$14.00
Double Down 4 Pack
$18.00
Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack
$20.00
All-In IPA 4 Pack
$12.00
Against the Currant 4 Pack
$14.00
Druthers Go-J Sour 4 Pack
$14.00
Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack
$14.00Out of stock
Mother Superior 2 Pack
$15.00
Honey Dip 4 Pack
$15.00
Growlers To Go
Golden Rule Blonde Growler
$19.00
Saratoga Vibes Growler
$19.00
Czech Mate Growler
$19.00
Hefeweizen Growler
$19.00
Time of the Saison Growler
$19.00
Oatmeal Stout Growler
$19.00
Uncurious NEIPA Growler
$21.00
Trip Hop Hurray Growler
$22.00
All-In IPA Growler
$19.00
Go-J Sour Growler
$21.00
Against the Currant Growler
$21.00
Growler Refills
1L Growler
$26.00
2L Growler
$28.00
Thermal Growler-Green
$45.00
Thermal Growler- Black
$45.00
Golden Rule 1L - Refill
$8.00
Saratoga Vibes 1L- Refill
$8.00
Czech Mate 1L- Refill
$8.00
Hefeweizen 1L- Refill
$8.00
Time of the Saison 1L- Refill
$8.00
Oatmeal Stout 1L- Refill
$8.00
Uncurious NEIPA 1L- Refill
$9.00
Trip Hop Hurray 1L - Refill
$10.00
All In IPA 1L- Refill
$8.00
Go-J Sour 1L - Refill
$9.00
Against the Currant 1L - Refill
$9.00
Golden Rule 2L- Refill
$14.00
Saratoga Vibes 2L - Refill
$14.00
Czech Mate 2L - Refill
$14.00
Hefeweizen 2L - Refill
$14.00
Time of the Saison 2L - Refill
$14.00
Oatmeal Stout 2L - Refill
$14.00
Uncurious NEIPA 2L - Refill
$15.00
Trip Hop Hurray 2L - Refill
$16.00
All In IPA 2L- Refill
$14.00
Go-J Sour 2L- Refill
$15.00
Against the Currant 2L- Refill
$15.00
All Day Food Menu
Sharing
Greens & Soups
Burgers
Handheld
Mac & Cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
Retail
T-Shirts
Long Sleeve
Sweatshirt
Small Pullover Sweatshirt
$45.00
Medium Pullover Sweatshirt
$45.00
Large Pullover Sweatshirt
$45.00
X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
$45.00
2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
$45.00
Small Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45.00
Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45.00
Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45.00
X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45.00
2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
$45.00
Hats
Catering
In House Beverage Catering
In House Catering
Beer Cheese Dip - Catered
$7.00
Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
$10.00
Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
$1.00
Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
$8.00
Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
$1.00
Kale Caesar Salad - Catered
$5.00
Barley Greens Salad - Catered
$5.00
Strawberry Salad - Catered
$5.00
Druthers Mac - Catered
$7.00
Loaded Mac - Catered
$8.00
BBQ Mac - Catered
$8.00
Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered
$7.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered
$7.00
Take Out Catering
Beer Cheese - Small Tray
$40.00
Beer Cheese - Large Tray
$70.00
Wings - Small Tray
$50.00
Wings - Large Tray
$90.00
Kale Caesar - Small Tray
$35.00
Kale Caesar - Large Tray
$65.00
Barley Greens - Small Tray
$35.00
Barley Greens - Large Tray
$65.00
Strawberry Fields - Small Tray
$35.00
Strawberry Fields - Large Tray
$65.00
Druthers Mac - Small Tray
$50.00
Druthers Mac - Large Tray
$100.00
Loaded Mac - Small Tray
$60.00
Loaded Mac - Large Tray
$120.00
Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray
$60.00
Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray
$120.00
Employee Food
BoH Employee Food
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12 Southside Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065
Gallery
