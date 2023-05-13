Main picView gallery

Druthers Brewing Company - Clifton Park

12 Southside Drive

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Drinks

Beer

Beer Flight

$17.00

Taste

Golden Rule

$7.00

Saratoga Vibes

$7.00

Czech Mate

$7.00

Hefeweizen

$7.00

Time of the Saison

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Uncurious NEIPA

$8.00

Trip Hop Hurray

$8.00

All-in IPA

$7.00

Go-J Sour

$7.00

Against the Currant

$8.00

Ninepin Cider

$8.00

(Can) 80 Shilling

$7.00

(Can) Mother Superior

$10.00

(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Dare

$8.00

(Can) Double Down

$9.00

(Can) Honey Dip

$7.00

Golden Rule 10oz

$5.00

Saratoga Vibes 10oz

$5.00

Czech Mate 10oz

$5.00

Hefeweizen 10oz

$5.00

Time of the Saison 10oz

$5.00

Oatmeal Stout 10oz

$5.00

Uncurious NEIPA 10oz

$5.00

Trip Hop Hurray 10oz

$5.00

All In 10oz

$5.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A

$7.00

Dry Stout

$7.00

(Can) Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Wine

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$9.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$10.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)

$32.00

14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)

$35.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)

$35.00

Rischio Reale Prosesso

$10.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling

$10.00

Galway Rock Rose

$10.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$12.00

Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)

$35.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$32.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$35.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)

$35.00

Galway Rock Rose (bottle)

$35.00

J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)

$42.00

Druthers Cocktails

Druthers Manhattan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Druthers Bloody Mary

$12.00

Apple Spice Mule

$12.00

DBL Apple Spice Mule

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$15.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

DBL Blueberry Lemonade

$15.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

DBL Raspberry Lemonade

$15.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$12.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini (Vodka)

$10.00

Martini (Gin)

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Western Son

$8.00

Western Son Raspberry

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$10.00

Cowboy Coffee

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Western Son DBL

$12.00

Western Son Raspberry DBL

$15.00

Western Son Blueberry DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Cowboy Coffee DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Slyfox Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Slyfox Gin DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

One With Life Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

One With Life Tequila

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Springbrook Boubon

$10.00

Springbrook Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Spitball

$8.00

Sheep Dog

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Spitball DBL

$12.00

Sheep Dog DBL

$12.00

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

Amaretto DBL

$12.00

Chambord DBL

$12.00

Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Kaluha DBL

$12.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Triple Sec DBL

$9.00

St. Germain DBL

$12.00

Alcoholic Milkshakes

Boozy Mudslide Milkshake

$12.00

Strawberry Smash Milkshake

$12.00

Skrewball PB Milkshake

$12.00

Adult Cartoons Milkshake

$12.00

NA Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.00

Sat AM Toons Milkshake

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cans To Go

Blonde 4 Pack

$12.00

80 Shilling 4 Pack

$14.00

Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack

$18.00

Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack

$12.00

Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack

$14.00

Double Down 4 Pack

$18.00

Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack

$20.00

All-In IPA 4 Pack

$12.00

Against the Currant 4 Pack

$14.00

Druthers Go-J Sour 4 Pack

$14.00

Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Mother Superior 2 Pack

$15.00

Honey Dip 4 Pack

$15.00

Growlers To Go

Golden Rule Blonde Growler

$19.00

Saratoga Vibes Growler

$19.00

Czech Mate Growler

$19.00

Hefeweizen Growler

$19.00

Time of the Saison Growler

$19.00

Oatmeal Stout Growler

$19.00

Uncurious NEIPA Growler

$21.00

Trip Hop Hurray Growler

$22.00

All-In IPA Growler

$19.00

Go-J Sour Growler

$21.00

Against the Currant Growler

$21.00

Growler Refills

1L Growler

$26.00

2L Growler

$28.00

Thermal Growler-Green

$45.00

Thermal Growler- Black

$45.00

Golden Rule 1L - Refill

$8.00

Saratoga Vibes 1L- Refill

$8.00

Czech Mate 1L- Refill

$8.00

Hefeweizen 1L- Refill

$8.00

Time of the Saison 1L- Refill

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout 1L- Refill

$8.00

Uncurious NEIPA 1L- Refill

$9.00

Trip Hop Hurray 1L - Refill

$10.00

All In IPA 1L- Refill

$8.00

Go-J Sour 1L - Refill

$9.00

Against the Currant 1L - Refill

$9.00

Golden Rule 2L- Refill

$14.00

Saratoga Vibes 2L - Refill

$14.00

Czech Mate 2L - Refill

$14.00

Hefeweizen 2L - Refill

$14.00

Time of the Saison 2L - Refill

$14.00

Oatmeal Stout 2L - Refill

$14.00

Uncurious NEIPA 2L - Refill

$15.00

Trip Hop Hurray 2L - Refill

$16.00

All In IPA 2L- Refill

$14.00

Go-J Sour 2L- Refill

$15.00

Against the Currant 2L- Refill

$15.00

All Day Food Menu

Sharing

Tuna Nachos

$20.00

Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Big Mac Taquitos

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$16.00

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls

$13.00

Lobster Mac Balls

$17.00

Traditional Wings

$19.00

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Greens & Soups

Barley Greens Salad

$12.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

1/2 Barley Greens Salad

$7.00

1/2 Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00

1/2 Strawberry Fields Salad

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$13.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$7.00

En Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Gordita Crunch

$17.00

Burgers

Druthers Burger

$17.00

Americano Burger

$17.00

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.00

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Handheld

Drutherbird Fried Chicken

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

CaraBama Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Druthers Mac

$17.00

Loaded Mac

$19.00

BBQ Mac

$19.00

Street Corn Mac

$19.00

Side Druthers Mac

$11.00

Side Loaded Mac

$13.00

Side BBQ Mac

$13.00

Side Street Corn Mac

$13.00

The Best Around

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$27.00

Smoked Short Rib

$28.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Pretzels

$6.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$8.00

Side of Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Add Chicken (Side)

$7.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Add Salmon (Side)

$11.00

Add Falafel (Side)

$6.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Retail

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

2X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

Small Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

2X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt

Small Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Small Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hats

Grey Wash Trucker Hat

$25.00

Navy 5P Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Grey Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Orange Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Cream Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Glass Ware

10 Oz Tulip

$6.00

14 Oz Tulip

$6.00

Tall Pint Glass

$6.00

Short Pint Glass

$6.00

Catering

In House Beverage Catering

Beer Only - Catered

$12.00

Beer/Cider/Wine - Catered

$14.00

Beer/Cider/Wine/Well - Catered

$16.00

Full Open Bar - Catered

$18.00

In House Catering

Beer Cheese Dip - Catered

$7.00

Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$10.00

Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$8.00

Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Kale Caesar Salad - Catered

$5.00

Barley Greens Salad - Catered

$5.00

Strawberry Salad - Catered

$5.00

Druthers Mac - Catered

$7.00

Loaded Mac - Catered

$8.00

BBQ Mac - Catered

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Take Out Catering

Beer Cheese - Small Tray

$40.00

Beer Cheese - Large Tray

$70.00

Wings - Small Tray

$50.00

Wings - Large Tray

$90.00

Kale Caesar - Small Tray

$35.00

Kale Caesar - Large Tray

$65.00

Barley Greens - Small Tray

$35.00

Barley Greens - Large Tray

$65.00

Strawberry Fields - Small Tray

$35.00

Strawberry Fields - Large Tray

$65.00

Druthers Mac - Small Tray

$50.00

Druthers Mac - Large Tray

$100.00

Loaded Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Loaded Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Employee Food

BoH Employee Food

BoH Employee Meal

$4.63
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Southside Drive, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

