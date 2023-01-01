- Home
Druthers Brewing Company - Saratoga Springs 381 Broadway
381 Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Drinks
Beer
Beer Flight
Taste
Golden Rule
Saratoga Vibes
Citra Czech Pilsner
Callista Hop Saison
Amber Lorals
Oatmeal Stout
Three-C's NEIPA
All-in IPA
The Dare (Gose)
Blueberry Flapjack Sour
Ninepin Cider
(Can) 80 Shilling
(Can) Mother Superior Imperial Stout
(Can) Uncurious NEIPA
(Can) Double the Reason
(Can) Trip Hop Hurray
(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Gose
(Can) Go-J Sour
(Can) Against the Currant
10oz Golden Rule
10oz Saratoga Vibes
10oz Citra Czech Pilsner
10oz Callista Hop Saison
10oz Amber Lorals
10oz Oatmeal Stout
10oz Three C's NEIPA
10oz All-In IPA
10oz The Dare (Gose)
10oz Blueberry Flapjack Sour
10oz Ninepin Cider
Brooklyn Amber N/A
Wine
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
14 Hands Red Blend
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon
Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)
14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)
Rischio Reale Prosesso
Cavazza Pinot Grigio
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc
Swan en Blanc Riesling
Galway Rock Rose
J Lohr Chardonnay
Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)
Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)
Galway Rock Rose (bottle)
J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)
Druthers Cocktails
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
Western Son
Western Son Raspberry
Western Son Blueberry
Titos
Cowboy Coffee
Ketel One
Well Vodka DBL
Western Son DBL
Western Son Raspberry DBL
Western Son Blueberry DBL
Titos DBL
Cowboy Coffee DBL
Ketel One DBL
Well Gin
Slyfox Gin
Hendricks
Well Gin DBL
Slyfox Gin DBL
Hendricks DBL
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Well Tequila
One With Life Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Springbrook Boubon
Springbrook Rye
Woodford Reserve
Spitball
Sheep Dog
Skrewball
Well Whiskey DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Springbrook Bourbon DBL
Springbrook Rye DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Spitball DBL
Sheep Dog DBL
Skrewball DBL
Dewars
Johnnie Black
Glenlivet 12
Dewars DBL
Johnnie Black DBL
Glenlivet 12 DBL
Grand Marnier
Amaretto
Chambord
Irish Cream
Kaluha
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
St. Germain
Grand Marnier DBL
Amaretto DBL
Chambord DBL
Irish Cream DBL
Kaluha DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Triple Sec DBL
St. Germain DBL
Alcoholic Milkshakes
NA Milkshakes
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
7-Up
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Saranac Root Beer
Saranac Ginger Beer
Milk
Kids Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Virgin Mary
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cans To Go
Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack
A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5.1% ABV
Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack
A crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander. a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC. 5.2% ABV
Against the Currant 4 Pack
Thai basil, black currants and raspberries combine beautifully to yield a beer with notes of cherry, licorice and earthy mint. Light in body with a semi-dry finish. 6.0% ABV
Scottish 80 Shilling 4 Pack
This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category). 5.2% ABV
Mother Superior Imperial Stout 2 Pack
Our full bodied and decadently sweet Imperial Stout was conditioned on toasted coconut and almond at a rate of 10lbs per barrel of each. Notes of hot chocolate, caramel, coconut and almond persist in both the aroma and flavor. 10.2% ABV
Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack
Don’t let the name fool you, we’re always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? Vibrant yellow with an electric feel; Haze for days, and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We’ll never stop trying to improve but we think you’ll like what we’ve discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren’t you curious? 7.0% ABV
Double The Reason NEIPA 4 Pack
Hops create flavors of sweet candy, pineapple and citrus in this creamy Double Dry Hopped Double NEIPA. 8.0% ABV
Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack
A Triple NEIPA that packs a punch without being too sweet. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe, Amarilla and Citra Cryo hops. 10.0% ABV
All-In IPA 4 Pack
A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV
Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack
A pleasantly tart Gose style sour ale brewed with lactobacillus, salt, and coriander. Refermented on strawberry and kiwi puree. 5.0% ABV
Go-J 4 Pack
Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented on orange and tangerine puree. 7.1% ABV
Growlers To Go
Golden Rule Blonde Growler
A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5.1% ABV
Citra Czech Pilsner Growler
Dry, crisp, clean, and robust with citra hop aroma. A little more aggressive and gold in color than a blonde ale, but exceptionally palatable. 5.5% ABV
Callista Hop Saison Growler
Callista Hops are a low aroma hop yielding earthy citrus notes, while saison yeast provides a dry peppery finish. A nice happy combo if you will! 5.0% ABV
Amber Lorals Growler
A full bodied-medium bitter amber ale hopped exclusively with Loral hops, yielding an earthy low floral aroma. 6.7% ABV
Oatmeal Stout Growler
This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. 5.6% ABV
Three C's NEIPA Growler
This luscious New England IPA has been double dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Centennial hops yielding a slightly sweet, creamy-tropical palate with a surprising smooth finish. 7.2% ABV
All-In IPA Growler
A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV
The Dare (Gose) Growler
A German-style ale brewed with coriander and a small amount of salt. Fermented with lactobacillus as well as yeast to create a refreshing, citrusy tartness. Gold Medal Award Winner at the 2014 World Beer Cup. 5.3% ABV
Blueberry Flapjack Sour Growler
A dark malty beer soured by using natural lactic acid producing yeast. Then refermented with blueberry puree and Grade A Dark Robust Amber Maple Syrup from Toad Hill Sugar Shack in the Adirondacks yielding a deep complex sour ale with depth. 7.0% ABV
Growler Refills
1L Growler
2L Growler
Thermal Growler-Green
Thermal Growler- Black
Golden Rule 1L - Refill
Citra Czech Pilsner 1L- Refill
Callista Hop Saison 1L- Refill
Amber Lorals 1L- Refill
Oatmeal Stout 1L - Refill
Three C's NEIPA 1L- Refill
All In IPA 1L- Refill
The Dare (Gose) 1L-Refill
Blueberry Flapjack 1L-Refill
Golden Rule 2L- Refill
Citra Czech Pilsner 2L- Refill
Callista Hop Saison 2L- Refill
Amber Lorals 2L- Refill
Oatmeal Stout 2L- Refill
Three C's NEIPA 2L- Refill
All In IPA 2L- Refill
The Dare (Gose) 2L- Refill
Blueberry Flapjack Sour 2L- Refill
All Day Food Menu
Sharing
Greens & Soups
Burgers
Handheld
Mac & Cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Greens
Side of Pretzels
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Strawberry/Grapes
Side of Celery
Side of Beer Cheese
Side of Sourdough Bread
Side of Gluten Free Bread
Add Chicken (Side)
Add Shrimp (Side)
Add Salmon (Side)
Add Falafel (Side)
Add Shrimp (Side)
Retail
T-Shirts
Long Sleeve
Sweatshirt
Small Pullover Sweatshirt
Medium Pullover Sweatshirt
Large Pullover Sweatshirt
X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
Small Zip Up Sweatshirt
Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt
Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
Glassware
Hats
Catering
In House Beverage Catering
In House Catering
Beer Cheese Dip - Catered
Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Kale Caesar Salad - Catered
Barley Greens Salad - Catered
Strawberry Salad - Catered
Druthers Mac - Catered
Loaded Mac - Catered
BBQ Mac - Catered
Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered
Take Out Catering
Beer Cheese - Small Tray
Beer Cheese - Large Tray
Wings - Small Tray
Wings - Large Tray
Kale Caesar - Small Tray
Kale Caesar - Large Tray
Barley Greens - Small Tray
Barley Greens - Large Tray
Strawberry Fields - Small Tray
Strawberry Fields - Large Tray
Druthers Mac - Small Tray
Druthers Mac - Large Tray
Loaded Mac - Small Tray
Loaded Mac - Large Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray
Employee Food
BoH Employee Food
Online Ordering
Sharing*
Tuna Nachos*
ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions
Street Corn Dip (V)*
served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas
Big Mac Taquitos*
seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Dip*
shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions
Beer Cheese Dip (V)*
druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels
Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*
shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch
Lobster Mac Balls*
house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions
Smoked Wings*
house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white
Traditional Wings*
bone-in wings, fried crispy
Boneless Wings*
house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy
Greens & Soups*
Barley Greens (V)*
mixed greens, crispy chickpeas, toasted barley, feta, red onion, spiced pumpkin seeds, served with hefeweizen vinaigrette on the side
Baby Kale Caesar (V)*
Strawberry Fields (V / GF)*
mixed greens, goat cheese, sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese*
En Tortillas*
Blackened Shrimp Tacos*
seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Chicken Soft Tacos*
marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Carnitas Verde Tacos*
smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Gordita Crunch*
shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread
Burgers*
Druthers Burger*
american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce
Americano Burger*
american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Cajun Salmon Burger*
house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade
Veggie Burger (V)*
house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema
Falafel Burger (V)*
mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch
Cheeseburger*
cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun
Handhelds*
Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce
Loaded Grilled Cheese*
pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread
Chopped Brisket Sandwich*
house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch
Carabama Pork Sandwich*
smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*
marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread
Mac & Cheese*
Druthers Mac*
seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping
BBQ Mac*
druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side
Loaded Mac*
druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce
Street Corn Mac (V)*
druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco
The Best of What's Around*
Fish and Chips*
beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions
Pan-Seared Salmon*
faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon
Smoked Short Rib*
house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
381 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Photos coming soon!