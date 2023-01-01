Druthers Brewing Company - Saratoga Springs 381 Broadway

Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack

$15.00

Don’t let the name fool you, we’re always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? Vibrant yellow with an electric feel; Haze for days, and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We’ll never stop trying to improve but we think you’ll like what we’ve discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren’t you curious? 7.0% ABV