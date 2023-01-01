Druthers Brewing Company - Saratoga Springs 381 Broadway

A map showing the location of Druthers Brewing Company - Saratoga Springs 381 BroadwayView gallery

Drinks

Beer

Beer Flight

$5.00

Taste

Golden Rule

$7.00

Saratoga Vibes

$8.00

Citra Czech Pilsner

$7.00

Callista Hop Saison

$7.00

Amber Lorals

$7.00

Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Three-C's NEIPA

$8.00

All-in IPA

$7.00

The Dare (Gose)

$7.00

Blueberry Flapjack Sour

$8.00

Ninepin Cider

$8.00

(Can) 80 Shilling

$8.00

(Can) Mother Superior Imperial Stout

$10.00

(Can) Uncurious NEIPA

$8.00

(Can) Double the Reason

$9.00

(Can) Trip Hop Hurray

$8.00

(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Gose

$8.00

(Can) Go-J Sour

$8.00

(Can) Against the Currant

$8.00

10oz Golden Rule

$5.00

10oz Saratoga Vibes

$6.00

10oz Citra Czech Pilsner

$5.00

10oz Callista Hop Saison

$5.00

10oz Amber Lorals

$5.00

10oz Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

10oz Three C's NEIPA

$6.00

10oz All-In IPA

$5.00

10oz The Dare (Gose)

$6.00

10oz Blueberry Flapjack Sour

$6.00

10oz Ninepin Cider

$6.00

Brooklyn Amber N/A

$7.00

Wine

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$9.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$10.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)

$32.00

14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)

$35.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)

$35.00

Rischio Reale Prosesso

$10.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling

$10.00

Galway Rock Rose

$10.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$12.00

Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)

$35.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$32.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$35.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)

$35.00

Galway Rock Rose (bottle)

$35.00

J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)

$42.00

Druthers Cocktails

Druthers Manhattan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Apple Spice Mule

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

DBL Blueberry Lemonade

$15.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini (Vodka)

$10.00

Martini (Gin)

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Western Son

$8.00

Western Son Raspberry

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Cowboy Coffee

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$9.00

Western Son DBL

$12.00

Western Son Raspberry DBL

$15.00

Western Son Blueberry DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Cowboy Coffee DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Slyfox Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$9.00

Slyfox Gin DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

One With Life Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

One With Life Tequila

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Springbrook Boubon

$10.00

Springbrook Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Spitball

$8.00

Sheep Dog

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$15.00

Jameson DBL

$15.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Springbrook Rye DBL

$15.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$15.00

Spitball DBL

$12.00

Sheep Dog DBL

$12.00

Skrewball DBL

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Black DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

Amaretto DBL

$12.00

Chambord DBL

$12.00

Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Kaluha DBL

$12.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.00

Triple Sec DBL

$9.00

St. Germain DBL

$12.00

Alcoholic Milkshakes

Boozy Mudslide Milkshake

$12.00

Strawberry Smash Milkshake

$12.00

Skrewball PB Milkshake

$12.00

Adult Cartoons Milkshake

$12.00

NA Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.00

Sat AM Toons Milkshake

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cans To Go

Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack

$13.00

A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5.1% ABV

Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack

$18.00

A crisp, fresh Pilsner brewed with coriander. a touch of lemon zest and lime. Perfect for summer nights at SPAC. 5.2% ABV

Against the Currant 4 Pack

$15.00

Thai basil, black currants and raspberries combine beautifully to yield a beer with notes of cherry, licorice and earthy mint. Light in body with a semi-dry finish. 6.0% ABV

Scottish 80 Shilling 4 Pack

$13.00

This malty Scottish-style beer has notes of caramel up front. Malty tasting through the finish, hops are used sparingly. Silver Award Winner at the 2016 World Beer Cup (Scottish-style ale category). 5.2% ABV

Mother Superior Imperial Stout 2 Pack

$15.00

Our full bodied and decadently sweet Imperial Stout was conditioned on toasted coconut and almond at a rate of 10lbs per barrel of each. Notes of hot chocolate, caramel, coconut and almond persist in both the aroma and flavor. 10.2% ABV

Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack

$15.00

Don’t let the name fool you, we’re always trying to find what makes a great New England IPA and have gone above and beyond to find the answer. The result? Vibrant yellow with an electric feel; Haze for days, and a tropical trinity of hops yielding flavors of mango, passion fruit and citrus that finishes sweet yet surprisingly clean. We’ll never stop trying to improve but we think you’ll like what we’ve discovered. So what are you waiting for? Aren’t you curious? 7.0% ABV

Double The Reason NEIPA 4 Pack

$18.00

Hops create flavors of sweet candy, pineapple and citrus in this creamy Double Dry Hopped Double NEIPA. 8.0% ABV

Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack

$20.00

A Triple NEIPA that packs a punch without being too sweet. Double Dry Hopped with Simcoe, Amarilla and Citra Cryo hops. 10.0% ABV

All-In IPA 4 Pack

$13.00

A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV

Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack

$15.00

A pleasantly tart Gose style sour ale brewed with lactobacillus, salt, and coriander. Refermented on strawberry and kiwi puree. 5.0% ABV

Go-J 4 Pack

$15.00

Gose style sour ale brewed with salt, coriander, and fresh lemon peel. Refermented on orange and tangerine puree. 7.1% ABV

Growlers To Go

Golden Rule Blonde Growler

$19.00

A German-style Kolsch, light gold in color with a balance of malt and hops. German pale malts and Cascade hops create a beer that is subtle, not boring. 5.1% ABV

Citra Czech Pilsner Growler

$19.00

Dry, crisp, clean, and robust with citra hop aroma. A little more aggressive and gold in color than a blonde ale, but exceptionally palatable. 5.5% ABV

Callista Hop Saison Growler

$19.00

Callista Hops are a low aroma hop yielding earthy citrus notes, while saison yeast provides a dry peppery finish. A nice happy combo if you will! 5.0% ABV

Amber Lorals Growler

$19.00

A full bodied-medium bitter amber ale hopped exclusively with Loral hops, yielding an earthy low floral aroma. 6.7% ABV

Oatmeal Stout Growler

$19.00

This is a rich, malty ale. Dark-roasted malts lend flavors reminiscent of cocoa and coffee. Oats add fullness to the body while roastiness balances the finish. 5.6% ABV

Three C's NEIPA Growler

$21.00

This luscious New England IPA has been double dry-hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Centennial hops yielding a slightly sweet, creamy-tropical palate with a surprising smooth finish. 7.2% ABV

All-In IPA Growler

$19.00

A hoppy American-style India Pale Ale with Amarillo and Cascade giving a fruity, grapefruit aroma while Polaris provides bitterness. German Vienna malt balances the finish. 6.5% ABV

The Dare (Gose) Growler

$19.00

A German-style ale brewed with coriander and a small amount of salt. Fermented with lactobacillus as well as yeast to create a refreshing, citrusy tartness. Gold Medal Award Winner at the 2014 World Beer Cup. 5.3% ABV

Blueberry Flapjack Sour Growler

$21.00

A dark malty beer soured by using natural lactic acid producing yeast. Then refermented with blueberry puree and Grade A Dark Robust Amber Maple Syrup from Toad Hill Sugar Shack in the Adirondacks yielding a deep complex sour ale with depth. 7.0% ABV

Growler Refills

1L Growler

$26.00

2L Growler

$28.00

Thermal Growler-Green

$45.00

Thermal Growler- Black

$45.00

Golden Rule 1L - Refill

$8.00

Citra Czech Pilsner 1L- Refill

$8.00

Callista Hop Saison 1L- Refill

$8.00

Amber Lorals 1L- Refill

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout 1L - Refill

$8.00

Three C's NEIPA 1L- Refill

$9.00

All In IPA 1L- Refill

$8.00

The Dare (Gose) 1L-Refill

$8.00

Blueberry Flapjack 1L-Refill

$9.00

Golden Rule 2L- Refill

$14.00

Citra Czech Pilsner 2L- Refill

$14.00

Callista Hop Saison 2L- Refill

$14.00

Amber Lorals 2L- Refill

$14.00

Oatmeal Stout 2L- Refill

$14.00

Three C's NEIPA 2L- Refill

$16.00

All In IPA 2L- Refill

$14.00

The Dare (Gose) 2L- Refill

$14.00

Blueberry Flapjack Sour 2L- Refill

$16.00

All Day Food Menu

Sharing

Tuna Nachos

$20.00

Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Big Mac Taquitos

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$16.00

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls

$13.00

Lobster Mac Balls

$17.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

$3.00

Traditional Wings

$19.00

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Greens & Soups

Barley Greens Salad

$12.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

1/2 Barley Greens Salad

$7.00

1/2 Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00

1/2 Strawberry Fields Salad

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup - Cup

$7.00Out of stock

En Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Gordita Crunch

$17.00

Burgers

Druthers Burger

$17.00

Americano Burger

$17.00

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Handheld

Drutherbird Fried Chicken

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

CaraBama Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Druthers Mac

$17.00

Loaded Mac

$19.00

BBQ Mac

$19.00

Street Corn Mac

$19.00

Side Druthers Mac

$11.00

Side Loaded Mac

$13.00

Side BBQ Mac

$13.00

Side Street Corn Mac

$13.00

The Best Around

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$27.00

Smoked Short Rib

$28.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Pretzels

$6.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Strawberry/Grapes

$3.00

Side of Celery

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$8.00

Side of Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Add Chicken (Side)

$7.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Add Salmon (Side)

$11.00

Add Falafel (Side)

$6.00

Retail

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

2X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

Small Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

2X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt

Small Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Small Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Glassware

Large Tulip

$6.00

Small Tulip

$6.00

Stickers

White Sticker

$1.00

Black Sticker

$1.00

Hats

Navy 5-Panel

$25.00

Grey Wash Trucker Hat

$25.00

Blue Winter Hat

$25.00

Grey Winter Hat

$25.00

Orange Winter Hat

$25.00

Catering

In House Beverage Catering

Beer Only - Catered

$12.00

Beer/Cider/Wine - Catered

$14.00

Beer/Cider/Wine/Well - Catered

$16.00

Full Open Bar - Catered

$18.00

In House Catering

Beer Cheese Dip - Catered

$7.00

Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$10.00

Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$8.00

Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Kale Caesar Salad - Catered

$5.00

Barley Greens Salad - Catered

$5.00

Strawberry Salad - Catered

$5.00

Druthers Mac - Catered

$7.00

Loaded Mac - Catered

$8.00

BBQ Mac - Catered

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Take Out Catering

Beer Cheese - Small Tray

$40.00

Beer Cheese - Large Tray

$70.00

Wings - Small Tray

$50.00

Wings - Large Tray

$90.00

Kale Caesar - Small Tray

$35.00

Kale Caesar - Large Tray

$65.00

Barley Greens - Small Tray

$35.00

Barley Greens - Large Tray

$65.00

Strawberry Fields - Small Tray

$35.00

Strawberry Fields - Large Tray

$65.00

Druthers Mac - Small Tray

$50.00

Druthers Mac - Large Tray

$100.00

Loaded Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Loaded Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Employee Food

BoH Employee Food

BoH Employee Meal

$4.63

Online Ordering

Sharing*

Tuna Nachos*

$21.00

ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions

Street Corn Dip (V)*

$15.00

served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas

Big Mac Taquitos*

$16.00

seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Dip*

$16.00

shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions

Beer Cheese Dip (V)*

$17.00

druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*

$14.00

shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch

Lobster Mac Balls*

$18.00

house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions

Smoked Wings*

$19.00

house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white

Traditional Wings*

$20.00

bone-in wings, fried crispy

Boneless Wings*

$18.00

house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy

Greens & Soups*

Barley Greens (V)*

$13.00

mixed greens, crispy chickpeas, toasted barley, feta, red onion, spiced pumpkin seeds, served with hefeweizen vinaigrette on the side

Baby Kale Caesar (V)*

$13.00

Strawberry Fields (V / GF)*

$13.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese*

$14.00

En Tortillas*

Blackened Shrimp Tacos*

$18.00

seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Chicken Soft Tacos*

$17.00

marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Carnitas Verde Tacos*

$17.00

smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Gordita Crunch*

$18.00

shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread

Burgers*

Druthers Burger*

$18.00

american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce

Americano Burger*

$18.00

american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Cajun Salmon Burger*

$17.00

house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade

Veggie Burger (V)*

$17.00

house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema

Falafel Burger (V)*

$17.00

mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch

Cheeseburger*

$16.00

cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun

Handhelds*

Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$19.00

buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce

Loaded Grilled Cheese*

$18.00

pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread

Chopped Brisket Sandwich*

$20.00

house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch

Carabama Pork Sandwich*

$18.00

smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*

$17.00

marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread

Mac & Cheese*

Druthers Mac*

$18.00

seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping

BBQ Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side

Loaded Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce

Street Corn Mac (V)*

$20.00

druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco

The Best of What's Around*

Fish and Chips*

$26.00

beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions

Pan-Seared Salmon*

$28.00

faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon

Smoked Short Rib*

$29.00

house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

381 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

