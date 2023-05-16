- Home
- /
- Schenectady
- /
- Druthers Brewing Company - Schenectady - 221 Harborside Drive
Druthers Brewing Company - Schenectady 221 Harborside Drive
No reviews yet
221 Harborside Drive
Schenectady, NY 12305
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Beer
Beer Flight
Taste
Golden Rule
80 Shilling
Friends On Repeat
Peachy Jean
Dry Stout
Zap, Crackle, Hop
One Hopportunity
Sticky Stardust
Right Side Up
All-in IPA
Bitter, Hoppier, More Seductive
Dragon De Line
Ninepin Cider
(Can) Saratoga Vibes
(Can) Against the Currant
(Can) Honey Dip
(Can) Oatmeal Stout
(Can) Mother Superior
(Can) Uncurious
(Can) Double Down
(Can) Trip Hop Hurray
(Can) Go-J Sour
(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Dare
(Can) Brooklyn N/A
Golden Rule 10oz
80 Shilling 10oz
Friends On Repeat 10oz
Dry Stout 10oz
Zap, Crackle, Hop 10oz
One Hopportunity 10oz
Sticky Stardust 10oz
Right Side Up 10oz
All In 10oz
Dragon The Line 10oz
Wine
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
14 Hands Red Blend
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon
Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)
14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)
Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)
Rischio Reale Prosesso
Cavazza Pinot Grigio
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc
Swan en Blanc Riesling
Galway Rock Rose
J Lohr Chardonnay
Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)
Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)
Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)
Galway Rock Rose (bottle)
J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)
Druthers Cocktails
Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
Western Son
Western Son Raspberry
Western Son Blueberry
Titos
Cowboy Coffee
Ketel One
Double Well Vodka
Double Western Son
Double Western Son Raspberry
Double Western Son Blueberry
Double Titos
Double Cowboy Coffee
Double Ketel One
Well Gin
Slyfox Gin
Hendricks
Double Well Gin
Double Slyfox Gin
Double Hendricks
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Double Well Rum
Double Bacardi
Double Captain Morgan
Double Malibu
Well Tequila
One With Life Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Double Well Tequila
Double One With Life Tequila
Double Casamigos Blanco
Double Casamigos Anejo
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Makers Mark
Springbrook Boubon
Springbrook Rye
Woodford Reserve
Spitball
Sheep Dog
Skrewball
Double Well Whiskey
Double Jack Daniels
Double Jameson
Double Makers Mark
Double Springbrook Bourbon
Double Springbrook Rye
Double Woodford Reserve
Double Spitball
Double Sheep Dog
Double Skrewball
Dewars
Johnnie Black
Glenlivet 12
Double Dewars
Double Johnnie Black
Double Glenlivet 12
Grand Marnier
Amaretto
Chambord
Irish Cream
Kaluha
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
St. Germain
Double Grand Marnier
Double Amaretto
Double Chambord
Double Irish Cream
Double Kaluha
Double Peach Schnapps
Double Triple Sec
Double St. Germain
Alcoholic Milkshakes
NA Milkshakes
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
7-Up
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Saranac Root Beer
Saranac Ginger Beer
Milk
Kids Milk
Chocolate Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Virgin Mary
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cans To Go
Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack
80 Shilling 4 Pack
Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack
Against the Currant 4 Pack
Honey Dip 4 Pack
Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack
Mother Superior 2 Pack
Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack
Double Down 4 Pack
Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack
All-In IPA 4 Pack
Druthers Go-J Sour 4 Pack
Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack
Growlers To Go
Growler Refills
1L Growler
2L Growler
Thermal Growler-Green
Thermal Growler- Black
Golden Rule 1L - Refill
80 Shilling 1L- Refill
Friends On Repeat 1L- Refill
Dry Stout 1L- Refill
Zap, Crackle, Hop 1L- Refill
One Hopportunity 1L- Refill
Right Side Up 1L- Refill
Sticky Stardust 1L- Refill (Copy)
All In IPA 1L- Refill
Dragon The Line 1L- Refill
Golden Rule 2L- Refill
80 Shilling 2L- Refill
Friends On Repeat 2L- Refill
Dry Stout 2L- Refill
Zap, Crackle, Hop 2L- Refill
One Hopportunity 2L- Refill
Right Side Up 2L- Refill
Sticky Stardust 2L- Refill (Copy)
All In IPA 2L- Refill
Dragon The Line 2L- Refill
All Day Food Menu
Sharing
Greens & Soups
Burgers
Handheld
Mac & Cheese
Kids Menu
Sides
Retail
T-Shirts
Long Sleeve
Sweatshirt
Small Pullover Sweatshirt
Medium Pullover Sweatshirt
Large Pullover Sweatshirt
X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt
Small Zip Up Sweatshirt
Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt
Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt
Hats
Catering
In House Beverage Catering
In House Catering
Beer Cheese Dip - Catered
Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered
Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered
Kale Caesar Salad - Catered
Barley Greens Salad - Catered
Strawberry Salad - Catered
Druthers Mac - Catered
Loaded Mac - Catered
BBQ Mac - Catered
Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered
Take Out Catering
Beer Cheese - Small Tray
Beer Cheese - Large Tray
Wings - Small Tray
Wings - Large Tray
Kale Caesar - Small Tray
Kale Caesar - Large Tray
Barley Greens - Small Tray
Barley Greens - Large Tray
Strawberry Fields - Small Tray
Strawberry Fields - Large Tray
Druthers Mac - Small Tray
Druthers Mac - Large Tray
Loaded Mac - Small Tray
Loaded Mac - Large Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray
Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray
Employee Food
BoH Employee Food
Online Ordering
Sharing*
Tuna Nachos*
ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions
Street Corn Dip (V)*
served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas
Big Mac Taquitos*
seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds
Buffalo Chicken Dip*
shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions
Beer Cheese Dip (V)*
druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels
Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*
shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch
Lobster Mac Balls*
house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions
Smoked Wings*
house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white
Traditional Wings*
bone-in wings, fried crispy
Boneless Wings*
house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy
Greens & Soups*
En Tortillas*
Blackened Shrimp Tacos*
seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Chicken Soft Tacos*
marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Carnitas Verde Tacos*
smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas
Gordita Crunch*
shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread
Burgers*
Druthers Burger*
american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce
Americano Burger*
american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Cajun Salmon Burger*
house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade
Veggie Burger (V)*
house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema
Falafel Burger (V)*
mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch
Cheeseburger*
cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun
Handhelds*
Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*
buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce
Loaded Grilled Cheese*
pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread
Chopped Brisket Sandwich*
house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch
Carabama Pork Sandwich*
smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*
marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread
Mac & Cheese*
Druthers Mac*
seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping
BBQ Mac*
druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side
Loaded Mac*
druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce
Street Corn Mac (V)*
druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco
The Best of What's Around*
Fish and Chips*
beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions
Pan-Seared Salmon*
faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon
Smoked Short Rib*
house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady, NY 12305
Photos coming soon!