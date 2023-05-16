  • Home
A map showing the location of Druthers Brewing Company - Schenectady 221 Harborside Drive

Druthers Brewing Company - Schenectady 221 Harborside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

221 Harborside Drive

Schenectady, NY 12305

Drinks

Beer

Beer Flight

$17.00

Taste

Golden Rule

$4.00

80 Shilling

$4.00

Friends On Repeat

$4.00

Peachy Jean

$4.00

Dry Stout

$4.00

Zap, Crackle, Hop

$5.00

One Hopportunity

$5.00

Sticky Stardust

$7.00

Right Side Up

$5.00

All-in IPA

$4.00

Bitter, Hoppier, More Seductive

$5.00

Dragon De Line

$5.00

Ninepin Cider

$6.00

(Can) Saratoga Vibes

$9.00

(Can) Against the Currant

$6.00

(Can) Honey Dip

$6.00

(Can) Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

(Can) Mother Superior

$8.00

(Can) Uncurious

$6.00

(Can) Double Down

$7.00

(Can) Trip Hop Hurray

$8.00

(Can) Go-J Sour

$6.00

(Can) Strawberry Kiwi Dare

$6.00

(Can) Brooklyn N/A

$7.00

Golden Rule 10oz

$5.00

80 Shilling 10oz

$5.00

Friends On Repeat 10oz

$5.00

Dry Stout 10oz

$5.00

Zap, Crackle, Hop 10oz

$5.00

One Hopportunity 10oz

$5.00

Sticky Stardust 10oz

$5.00

Right Side Up 10oz

$5.00

All In 10oz

$5.00

Dragon The Line 10oz

$5.00

Wine

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$7.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$8.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Saddlebred Pinot Noir (bottle)

$32.00

14 Hands Red Blend (bottle)

$35.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)

$35.00

Rischio Reale Prosesso

$8.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling

$8.00

Galway Rock Rose

$8.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

Rischio Reale Prosecco (bottle)

$35.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$32.00

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$35.00

Swan en Blanc Riesling (bottle)

$35.00

Galway Rock Rose (bottle)

$35.00

J Lohr Chardonnay (bottle)

$42.00

Druthers Cocktails

Druthers Manhattan

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Apple Spice Mule

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$13.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

DBL Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$8.00

DBL Raspberry Lemonade

$13.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

Martini (Gin)

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Western Son

$6.00

Western Son Raspberry

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Cowboy Coffee

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Double Well Vodka

$9.00

Double Western Son

$12.00

Double Western Son Raspberry

$15.00

Double Western Son Blueberry

$15.00

Double Titos

$12.00

Double Cowboy Coffee

$15.00

Double Ketel One

$15.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Slyfox Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Double Well Gin

$9.00

Double Slyfox Gin

$12.00

Double Hendricks

$15.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Double Well Rum

$9.00

Double Bacardi

$12.00

Double Captain Morgan

$12.00

Double Malibu

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

One With Life Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Double Well Tequila

$12.00

Double One With Life Tequila

$15.00

Double Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Double Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Springbrook Boubon

$8.00

Springbrook Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Spitball

$6.00

Sheep Dog

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Double Well Whiskey

$9.00

Double Jack Daniels

$15.00

Double Jameson

$15.00

Double Makers Mark

$15.00

Double Springbrook Bourbon

$15.00

Double Springbrook Rye

$15.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Double Spitball

$12.00

Double Sheep Dog

$12.00

Double Skrewball

$12.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Double Dewars

$12.00

Double Johnnie Black

$18.00

Double Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Double Grand Marnier

$15.00

Double Amaretto

$12.00

Double Chambord

$12.00

Double Irish Cream

$12.00

Double Kaluha

$12.00

Double Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Double Triple Sec

$9.00

Double St. Germain

$12.00

Alcoholic Milkshakes

Boozy Mudslide Milkshake

$10.00

Strawberry Smash Milkshake

$10.00

Skrewball PB Milkshake

$10.00

Adult Cartoons Milkshake

$10.00

NA Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$7.00

Sat AM Toons Milkshake

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Saranac Root Beer

$3.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cans To Go

Golden Rule Blonde 4 Pack

$13.00

80 Shilling 4 Pack

$13.00

Saratoga Vibes 4 Pack

$18.00

Against the Currant 4 Pack

$15.00

Honey Dip 4 Pack

$15.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Stout 4 Pack

$13.00

Mother Superior 2 Pack

$15.00

Uncurious NEIPA 4 Pack

$15.00

Double Down 4 Pack

$18.00

Trip Hop Hurray 4 Pack

$20.00

All-In IPA 4 Pack

$13.00

Druthers Go-J Sour 4 Pack

$15.00

Strawberry Kiwi Dare 4 Pack

$15.00

Growlers To Go

Golden Rule Blonde Growler

$19.00

80 Shilling Growler

$19.00

Friends On Repeat Growler

$19.00

Dry Stout Growler

$19.00

Zap, Crackle, Hop Growler

$19.00

One Hopportunity Growler

$21.00

Right Side Up Growler

$21.00

Sticky Stardust Growler (Copy)

$21.00

All-In IPA Growler

$19.00

Dragon The Line

$19.00

Growler Refills

1L Growler

$26.00

2L Growler

$28.00

Thermal Growler-Green

$45.00

Thermal Growler- Black

$45.00

Golden Rule 1L - Refill

$8.00

80 Shilling 1L- Refill

$8.00

Friends On Repeat 1L- Refill

$8.00

Dry Stout 1L- Refill

$8.00

Zap, Crackle, Hop 1L- Refill

$8.00

One Hopportunity 1L- Refill

$9.00

Right Side Up 1L- Refill

$9.00

Sticky Stardust 1L- Refill (Copy)

$9.00

All In IPA 1L- Refill

$8.00

Dragon The Line 1L- Refill

$9.00

Golden Rule 2L- Refill

$14.00

80 Shilling 2L- Refill

$14.00

Friends On Repeat 2L- Refill

$14.00

Dry Stout 2L- Refill

$14.00

Zap, Crackle, Hop 2L- Refill

$14.00

One Hopportunity 2L- Refill

$15.00

Right Side Up 2L- Refill

$15.00

Sticky Stardust 2L- Refill (Copy)

$15.00

All In IPA 2L- Refill

$14.00

Dragon The Line 2L- Refill

$15.00

All Day Food Menu

Sharing

Tuna Nachos

$18.00

Street Corn Dip

$12.00

Big Mac Taquitos

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$14.00

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls

$11.00

Lobster Mac Balls

$15.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

Traditional Wings

$19.00

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Greens & Soups

Barley Greens Salad

$12.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

1/2 Barley Greens Salad

$7.00

1/2 Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00

1/2 Strawberry Fields Salad

$7.00

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$7.00

En Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Gordita Crunch

$17.00

Burgers

Druthers Burger

$17.00

Americano Burger

$17.00

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Falafel Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Handheld

Drutherbird Fried Chicken

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

CaraBama Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Shwarma Sandwich

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

Druthers Mac

$17.00

Loaded Mac

$19.00

BBQ Mac

$19.00

Street Corn Mac

$19.00

Side Druthers Mac

$11.00

Side Loaded Mac

$13.00

Side BBQ Mac

$13.00

Side Street Corn Mac

$13.00

The Best Around

Fish and Chips

$25.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$27.00

Smoked Short Rib

$28.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Pretzels

$6.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$8.00

Side of Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Side of Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Add Chicken (Side)

$7.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Add Salmon (Side)

$11.00

Add Falafel (Side)

$6.00

Add Shrimp (Side)

$9.00

Retail

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

2X-Large T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

Small Long Sleeve

$30.00

Medium Long Sleeve

$30.00

Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

2X-Large Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt

Small Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Pullover Sweatshirt

$45.00

Small Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Medium Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

2X-Large Zip Up Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hats

Grey Wash Trucker Hat

$25.00

Navy 5P Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Grey Beanie, Leather Logo

$25.00

Orange Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Cream Knit Winter Hat

$25.00

Glass Ware

10 Oz Tulip

$6.00

14 Oz Tulip

$6.00

Tall Pint Glass

$6.00

Short Pint Glass

$6.00

Catering

In House Beverage Catering

Beer Only - Catered

$12.00

Beer/Cider/Wine - Catered

$14.00

Beer/Cider/Wine/Well - Catered

$16.00

Full Open Bar - Catered

$18.00

In House Catering

Beer Cheese Dip - Catered

$7.00

Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$10.00

Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Boneless Wings (One Flavor) - Catered

$8.00

Boneless Wings (Add Flavor) - Catered

$1.00

Kale Caesar Salad - Catered

$5.00

Barley Greens Salad - Catered

$5.00

Strawberry Salad - Catered

$5.00

Druthers Mac - Catered

$7.00

Loaded Mac - Catered

$8.00

BBQ Mac - Catered

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders - Catered

$7.00

Take Out Catering

Beer Cheese - Small Tray

$40.00

Beer Cheese - Large Tray

$70.00

Wings - Small Tray

$50.00

Wings - Large Tray

$90.00

Kale Caesar - Small Tray

$35.00

Kale Caesar - Large Tray

$65.00

Barley Greens - Small Tray

$35.00

Barley Greens - Large Tray

$65.00

Strawberry Fields - Small Tray

$35.00

Strawberry Fields - Large Tray

$65.00

Druthers Mac - Small Tray

$50.00

Druthers Mac - Large Tray

$100.00

Loaded Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Loaded Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Small Tray

$60.00

Memphis BBQ Mac - Large Tray

$120.00

Employee Food

BoH Employee Food

BoH Employee Meal

$4.63

Online Ordering

Sharing*

Tuna Nachos*

$21.00

ahi tuna, fried wontons, avocado crema, pico de gallo, sriracha mayo, sweet soy, scallions

Street Corn Dip (V)*

$15.00

served chilled - smoked corn, black beans, peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco, chipotle crema, served with fried corn tortillas

Big Mac Taquitos*

$16.00

seasoned beef, caramelized onions, house pickles, crispy corn/flour tortillas, burger sauce, sesame seeds

Buffalo Chicken Dip*

$16.00

shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, house ranch, fried corn tortillas, scallions

Beer Cheese Dip (V)*

$17.00

druthers cheese sauce, golden rule blonde, cherry peppers, served with fried bavarian-style pretzels

Chicken Chimi Eggrolls*

$14.00

shredded chicken, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar/jack cheese, chipotle aioli, scallions, jalapeno ranch

Lobster Mac Balls*

$18.00

house buccatini, lobster bechamel, seasoned panko, cherry pepper aioli, scallions

Smoked Wings*

$19.00

house-smoked and fried crispy, tossed with DL dry rub and served with alabama white

Traditional Wings*

$20.00

bone-in wings, fried crispy

Boneless Wings*

$18.00

house-marinated/breaded, fried crispy

Greens & Soups*

Barley Greens (V)*

$13.00

mixed greens, crispy chickpeas, toasted barley, feta, red onion, spiced pumpkin seeds, served with hefeweizen vinaigrette on the side

Baby Kale Caesar (V)*

$13.00

Strawberry Fields (V / GF)*

$13.00

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese*

$14.00

En Tortillas*

Blackened Shrimp Tacos*

$18.00

seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Chicken Soft Tacos*

$17.00

marinated pulled chicken, salsa roja, cheddar, lettuce, jalapeno ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Carnitas Verde Tacos*

$17.00

smoked pork, salsa verde, pickled re donion, avocado crema, served on flour tortillas

Gordita Crunch*

$18.00

shredded chicken, salsa roja, beer cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch, crispy tortillas, served in pita bread

Burgers*

Druthers Burger*

$18.00

american & cheddar cheese, dill pickles, pickled red onion, druthers burger sauce

Americano Burger*

$18.00

american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Cajun Salmon Burger*

$17.00

house-made salmon patty, cajun seasoning, greens, tomato, red onion, remoulade

Veggie Burger (V)*

$17.00

house-made black bean / quinoa veggie patty, greens, tomato, red onion, avocado crema

Falafel Burger (V)*

$17.00

mediterranean chickpea, feta, greens, tomato, red onion, sliced cucumber, tahini ranch

Cheeseburger*

$16.00

cheddar cheese, custom blend beef patty, hamburger bun

Handhelds*

Drutherbird Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle rounds, coleslaw, jalapeno ranch

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$19.00

buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, dill pickles, carolina bbq sauce

Loaded Grilled Cheese*

$18.00

pulled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, muenster cheese, bbq sauce, ranch, served on sourdough bread

Chopped Brisket Sandwich*

$20.00

house-smoked brisket, pimento cheese spread, pickled red onions, jalapeno ranch

Carabama Pork Sandwich*

$18.00

smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, alabama white sauce, pickles, house slaw

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich*

$17.00

marinated / shredded chicken, sliced cucumber, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, tahini ranch, served on pita bread

Mac & Cheese*

Druthers Mac*

$18.00

seven-cheese blend, house-made creste di gallo, panko topping

BBQ Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with house-smoked pulled pork, carolina bbq sauce, with house coleslaw served on the side

Loaded Mac*

$20.00

druthers mac with bacon, pulled chicken, ranch, and carolina bbq sauce

Street Corn Mac (V)*

$20.00

druthers mac with smoked corn, black beans, poblano peppers, cream cheese, queso fresco

The Best of What's Around*

Fish and Chips*

$26.00

beer-battered haddock, french fries, house tartar and cocktail sauces, lemon, scallions

Pan-Seared Salmon*

$28.00

faroe island salmon, vegetable and herb orzo salad, garlic butter, lemon

Smoked Short Rib*

$29.00

house-smoked short rib, french fries, peppercorn gravy, dressed greens, chimichurri

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Harborside Drive, Schenectady, NY 12305

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

