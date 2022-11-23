DRY 85 DRY 85 OC

DRY 85 imageView gallery

Popular Items

Plain Burger
Salmon & Kale
Wings

*House Cocktails

**American Mule

$12.00

**Coco Caipirinha

$12.00

**Green Machine

$12.00

**Key Lime Sour

$12.00

**Lavender Fields of Kentucky

$12.00

**Love Your Peaches

$12.00

**Luchadoras

$12.00

**PiscO's

$12.00

**Sage Is Just A Number

$12.00

**The Empress

$13.00

**Tropic Thunder

$13.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Spiked Popsicle

$5.00

FallRita

$14.00

Bottles/Cans

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Natty Boh

$5.00

Natural Light

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Angry Orchard Rosé

$5.00

Bourbon

1792 Full Proof (1oz)

$15.00

2022 Angel's Envy Cask Strength (1 oz)

$45.00

2022 Widow Jane Decadence (1 oz)

$20.00

Angel's Envy Cask Strength 2021 (1oz)

$45.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Barrell Bourbon Dry 85 Private (1oz)

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Basil Hayden's Subtle Smoke

$16.00

Basil Hayden's Toast

$14.00

Bibb & Tucker

$12.00

Blantons

$25.00

Booker's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Calumet 14 Year Single Rack (1 oz)

$20.00

Col. EH Taylor Single Barrel (1oz)

$25.00

Col. EH Taylor Small Batch (1oz)

$15.00

David Nicholson 1843

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig 10 YR BP - Dry 85 Private

$18.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year (1oz)

$40.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel (1oz)

$20.00

Elmer T. Lee (1oz)

$25.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Black Label

$8.00

Four Roses - Distiller's Select Private Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Heaven Hill (1oz)

$55.00

Henry McKenna 10 Year

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$18.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

John J. Bowman

$15.00

Kentucky Vintage

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Dry 85 Private

$16.00

Larceny

$9.00

Little Book Chapter 5 (1oz)

$30.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Maker's Mark 46

$12.00

Michter's 10 Year (1oz)

$25.00

Michter's US-1 Straight Bourbon

$15.00

Noah's Mill

$15.00

Old Bardstown Estate

$10.00

Old Fitzgerald 17 Year (1oz)

$55.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$14.00

Old Grand-Dad

$8.00

Old Weller Antique 107 (1oz)

$20.00

Parker's Heritage 2018 'Orange Curacao' (1oz)

$30.00

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Redemption

$8.00

Rowan's Creek

$12.00

Stagg Jr. (1oz)

$30.00

W. L. Weller 12 Year (1 oz)

$50.00

Weller Full Proof - DRY 85 Private (1oz)

$20.00

Willett Family Pot Still

$16.00

WL Weller Special Reserve

$18.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Yellowstone Limited Edition

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Naval

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Hummingbird

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Bomb

$10.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Nuts And Berries

$10.00

Orange Bomb

$10.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Ruby Bomb

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

White Tea Shot

$9.00

Pickle Shot

$9.00

Italian Surfer

$11.00

Cognac

Maison Gautier

$12.00

Extras

Bleu Cheese Olive

$1.00

Ice Ball

$1.00

Luxardo Cherry

$1.00

2 Olives

$0.50

Gin

Botonist

$11.00

Bowman's Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Tinkerman's Gin

$12.00

On Tap

Fireball

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Prohibition Cocktails

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Seasonal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Seasonal Last Word

$13.00

Seasonal Ward Eight

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Cane Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Papa's Pilar

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$17.00

Barrell Seagrass

$20.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal 16 Year Rye

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

High West Yippee Ki-yay

$17.00

Jack Daniel's Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek 9 Rye Cask Strength

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Masterson's 10 Year

$14.00

Michter's 10 Year Rye (1oz)

$20.00

Michter's US-1 Straight Rye

$15.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Old Overholt 114 Proof

$10.00

Parkers Heritage 2019 Rye (1oz)

$30.00

Peerless Rye - DRY 85 Private (1oz)

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Rye - DRY 85 Private

$14.00

Sagamore Spirit

$9.00

Sazerac 6 Year

$12.00

WhistlePig 15 Year Rye

$40.00

WhistlePig Boss Hog: Magellan's Atlantic (1oz)

$50.00

WhistlePig Farmstock

$19.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$14.00

Willett 4 Year Rye

$20.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year Dry 85 Private

$20.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12 Year Doublewood

$14.00

Balvenie 21 Year

$47.00

Glenfiddich 15 Year

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$12.00

Glenmorangie 12 Year ‘Nectar D’Or

$25.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$45.00

Isle of Jura Superstition

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$46.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$11.00

Macallan 15 Year

$23.00

Oban 14 Year

$20.00

Talisker 18 Year

$24.00

Usquaebach Old Rare

$23.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Espolon

$9.00

Juarez Tequila

$8.00

Silencio Mezcal

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Vodka

Bakon Vodka

$9.00

Bowmans Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Wheatley

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Old Bay Vodka

$12.00

Whiskey

Bastille ‘1789‘

$8.00

Bernheim Original

$8.00

Bushmills Black Bush

$9.00

Copper Fox

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Noble Collection 16 Year

$16.00

George Dickel No. 12

$8.00

Glendalough ‘Double Barrel’

$9.00

Green Spot

$12.00

Hakushu 12 Year (1oz)

$30.00

Heaven's Door Tennessee Straight

$12.00

High West Campfire

$16.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel - DRY 85 Private

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$20.00

Kaiyo Small Batch

$16.00

Kavalan Concertmaster

$19.00

Kilbeggan

$10.00

Michter's US-1 Sour Mash

$15.00

Nelson's Green Brier

$8.00

Nikka ‘Taketsuru' 17 Year (1oz)

$40.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$15.00

Stranahans

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium

$13.00

Westland Single Malt Sherry Finish

$17.00

Yamazaki 12 Year (1oz)

$20.00

Yamazaki 18 Year (1 OZ)

$60.00

Yellow Spot 12 Year

$21.00

Whiskey Flights

2016 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

$175.00

Private Barrel Flight

$16.00

Rye Flight

$14.00

Scotch Flight

$13.00

Tennessee Whiskey

$12.00

Van Winkle Family Reserve

$300.00

You Don't Know Jack

$15.00

Wine On Tap

Altos De Las Hormigas Malbec

$9.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Querceto Tuscan Red Blend

$9.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

St. Francis Chardonnay

$9.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Wine With Bubbles

GL Wycliff

$8.00

Appetizers

Brussels: Spiced Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$13.00

Charcuterie Board

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Fries

$8.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Seafood Mac

$17.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Wings

$16.00

Spicy Street Corn Tots

$15.00

Plain Tot

$10.00

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Bleu Cheese And Fig Burger

$16.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

DRY 85

$16.00

Plain Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$26.00

Chipotle Pork Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Soup & Salads

Bowl Roasted Poblano And Potato

$9.00

Cup Roasted Poblano And Potato

$6.00

House Salad

$12.00

Salmon & Kale

$17.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Entrees

1/2 Rack

$19.00

Bacon Scallops

$32.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Full Rack

$32.00

Pork Ossobuco

$29.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Plain Waffle

$8.00

Grilled Salmon Plain

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Plain

$12.00

Sides

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Toast Points

$2.00

Goat Cheese Croutons (4)

$6.00

Plain Mayo

$0.50

Plain Crabcake

$23.00

Veggie: Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

House-Made Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50
Bumbleberry Pie

Bumbleberry Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$10.00

2 Cookies

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Crostata

$10.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Abstract by Orin Swift

$75.00

Caymus Cabernet

$100.00

Einaudi Barolo

$75.00

Far Niente Cabernet - Napa

$180.00

Sposato Malbec

$45.00

Oregon Trails Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley

$55.00

Mazzacco Zinfandel

$45.00

Robert Hall Cabernet

$45.00

Roth Estate Red Blend - Sonoma

$45.00

Silver Oak - Napa

$140.00

Spellbound Cabernet - California

$45.00

Tenuta di Arceno Chianti Classico

$45.00

White Wine

La Ferme De Gicon Rosé

$35.00

Cantina Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$40.00

Raeburn Chardonnay - Russian River Valley

$37.00

Rombauer Chardonnay - Napa

$45.00

Sparkling Wine

Conca d'Oro Prosecco

$40.00

Half Bottle Veuve Clicquot ‘Yellow Label’ Brut

$45.00

Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$35.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 750ml

$90.00

Wycliff Brut

$30.00

Shirt Retail

Black Bottle Shirt Large

$25.00

Black Bottle Shirt Medium

$25.00

Black Bottle Shirt Small

$25.00

Black Bottle Shirt XL

$25.00
Black Bottle Shirt XS

Black Bottle Shirt XS

$25.00

Black Bottle Shirt XXL

$30.00

Black Label Shirt Large

$25.00

Black Label Shirt Medium

$25.00

Black Label Shirt Small

$25.00

Black Label Shirt XL

$25.00

Black Label Shirt XS

$25.00

Black Label Shirt XXL

$30.00

Blue Quote Shirt Large

$25.00

Blue Quote Shirt Medium

$25.00

Blue Quote Shirt Small

$25.00

Blue Quote Shirt XL

$25.00
Blue Quote Shirt XS

Blue Quote Shirt XS

$25.00

Blue Quote Shirt XXL

$30.00Out of stock

Grey Gangster XL

$25.00Out of stock

Grey Gangster Large

$25.00

Grey Gangster Medium

$25.00

Grey Gangster XS

$25.00

Grey Gangster Shirt XXL

$30.00Out of stock
Grey Gangster Small

Grey Gangster Small

$25.00

Grey Whiskey Shirt Large

$25.00

Grey Whiskey Shirt Medium

$25.00

Grey Whiskey Shirt Small

$25.00

Grey Whiskey Shirt XL

$25.00
Grey Whiskey Shirt XS

Grey Whiskey Shirt XS

$25.00

Grey Whiskey Shirt XXL

$30.00

Purple Whiskey Shirt Large

$25.00Out of stock

Purple Whiskey Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Purple Whiskey Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Purple Whiskey Shirt XS

$25.00

Purple Whiskey Shirt XXL

$30.00

Purple Whiskey Small

$25.00Out of stock

St Patrick's Day Shirt XXL

$35.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Shirt Extra Large

$30.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Shirt Large

$30.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Shirt Medium

$30.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Shirt Small

$30.00Out of stock

St. Patrick's Day Shirt Extra Small

$30.00Out of stock

Beverages

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Wild Basin Lime

$6.00

Wild Basin Blackberry

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tippy Cow

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12 48th St, Suite A, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
DRY 85 image

