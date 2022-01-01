DRY 85 - DRY 85 Annapolis
121 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bourbon | Beer | Provisions
Location
193B Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Annapolis
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant