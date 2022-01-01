Restaurant header imageView gallery

DRY 85 - DRY 85 Annapolis

121 Reviews

$$

193B Main Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DRY 85
BLT
Steak Salad

Bottles/Cans

Amstel Light

$5.00

Austin Eastciders Original

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

Natty Boh

$5.00

Seasonal Cocktails

** Lavender Fields of Kentucky

$12.00

** Millionaire Mule

$12.00

** A-maize Me

$14.00

** Apple a Day...

$14.00

** Don't be Jelly

$13.00

** Drunken Rabbit

$13.00

** Fog in the Pines

$13.00

** For Whom the Bell Tolls

$13.00

** Not Your Nana's Carrot Cake

$14.00

** Winter Tropics

$13.00

** You'll Float Too

$13.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Mulled Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

Prohibition Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Cereal Killer Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Boulavardier

$13.00

Brooklyn

$13.00

Wine On Tap

Charles & Charles Red Blend

$10.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Querceto Tuscan Blend

$9.00

Harken Chardonnay

$9.00

Retail

BTL - DRY 85 Elijah Craig Private Barrel

$100.00

BTL - DRY 85 Knob Creek Rye

$65.00

BTL - DRY 85 Sagamore Spirit Private Blend

$75.00

BTL - DRY 85 WhistlePig King of Vermont

$120.00

BTL - Whistlepig Boss Hog Siren’s Song

$900.00

Dry 85 10 Oz Tumbler

$25.00

Dry 85 20 Oz Black Tumbler

$25.00

Dry 85 20 Oz Turquoise Tumbler

$25.00

DRY 85 7 Panel Camo Hat

$30.00

DRY 85 7 Panel Solid Black Hat

$30.00
DRY 85 Hoodie

DRY 85 Hoodie

$50.00

Dry 85 Logo Face Mask

$15.00

Dry 85 Menu

$15.00

DRY 85 Pint

$6.00

Glencairn Glasses Dry 85

$18.00

Old Bay Pickles Retail

$12.00
Shirt- Blue Quote

Shirt- Blue Quote

$25.00
Shirt- Charcoal Bottle

Shirt- Charcoal Bottle

$25.00

Shirt- Charcoal Logo

$25.00
Shirt- Grey Line Up

Shirt- Grey Line Up

$25.00
Shirt- More Whiskey (Grey)

Shirt- More Whiskey (Grey)

$25.00

Shirt- More Whiskey (Purple)

$25.00
Shirt- O's

Shirt- O's

$25.00

Sticker & Magnet

$5.00

DRY 85 Sticker

$2.00

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Charcuterie Board

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Wings

$16.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Salmon Crostini

$15.00

Seafood Mac

$17.00

Spicy Street Corn Tots

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Burgers (Deep Copy)

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

DRY 85

$16.00

Plain Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

BLT

$14.00

Chipotle Pork Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Soup & Salads (Deep Copy)

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

House Salad

$12.00

Salmon & Kale

$17.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Entrees (Deep Copy)

Blackened Scallops

$32.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Full Rack

$32.00

Pork Ossobuco

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

1/2 Rack

$19.00

Sides (Deep Copy)

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Vegi Of The Day

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Old Bay Pickles

$2.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Kids Menu (Deep Copy)

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

House-Made Desserts (Deep Copy)

Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00

Dessert of the Moment

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bourbon | Beer | Provisions

Website

Location

193B Main Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
DRY 85 image
DRY 85 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
orange star4.0 • 942
195 Main St Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Red Red Wine Bar - Annapolis
orange star4.3 • 910
189B Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Acme Bar and Grill - 163 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
163 Main St. Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Choptank Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
110 Compromise Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Ste 2 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston