Dry Creek Steakhouse & Lodge 901 Dewey Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Steakhouse and Lodging
Location
901 Dewey Ave, Leedey, OK 73654
Gallery