Dry Fly Coffee Co.

87 N Chestnut St

New Paltz, NY 12561

Coffee Drinks

Daily Batch Brew

$3.50

Manual Brew

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Sesame Latte

$5.50

Café Mocha

$5.50

Single Origin Guespresso

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$4.50

Not Coffee

Tea

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Cascara Sparkler

$4.50

Pastries

Croissant

$4.50

Pain au Chocolate

$5.50

Key Lime Croissant

$5.50

Apple Turnover

$5.50

Wild Mushroom, Cheddar and Walnut Croissant

$5.50

Milk Bread B.E.C.

$5.50

Canelés

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

Daily Tea Cake Slice

$4.00

Breads

Woodland Sourdough

$9.50

Sprouted Oatmeal and Sesame Miche

$11.50

Za'atar Labne Batard

$10.00

Shokupan

$9.00

Spiced Swirl Shokupan

$9.50

Caramelized Laminated Milk Bread

$10.00

Gluten Free Hippie Sourdough

$9.00

Kitchen Items

Toast Assortment

$6.00

Daily Made Bread Assortment, House Butter and Seasonal Jam

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Woodland Sour Toast, Topped with Fresh Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Greens and Chili Crunch (Vegan)

Cranberry Beans and Dandelion Greens

$9.00

Slow Cooked Cranberry Beans, Tomato, Bitter Greens, Olive Oil (Vegan)

Roasted Kobocha Squash Salad

$10.00

Roasted Squash, Toasted Seeds, Greens, Yogurt, Z'atar and Chili Oil

Garlic and Lemon Scented Yogurt with Herbs and Jammy Eggs

$9.50

Chocolate, Cherry and Pistachio Yogurt Bowl with Seasonal Fruit

$6.50

GF, (Vegan Optional)

Coffee Beans

Light Irresistable

$17.40

Chocolaty Blend

Pink Lady

$18.50

Fruity Blend

Magia Del Campo

$18.00

Colombia Washed

Comsa Women's Lot

$18.00

DARK Roast Honduras Washed

Magia Del Campo - DECAF

$18.00

DECAF Colombia

Mother Station

$19.40

Ethiopia, Naturally Processed

Gasharu

$21.40

Rwanda Washed

Turihamwe

$19.40

Burundi Washed

Parceiros Do Café

$16.50

Brazil Washed

Merchandise

Dry Fly Hat

$29.00

Dry Fly Sweatshirt

$45.00

Dry Fly T-Shirt

$25.00

Dry Fly 12oz Vacuum Mug

$35.00

Dry Fly 16oz To-Go Mug

$30.00

12oz Huskee Cup

$22.00

Stainless Steel Straws

$12.00

Cheap Coffee Book

$14.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Hudson Valley mornings are special, so is the coffee and bread we make fresh daily. Delicious things await those up early.

87 N Chestnut St, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

