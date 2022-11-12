Restaurant header imageView gallery

D's Smokin BBQ

50th Street West

& W Ave L-8

Lancaster, CA 93536

Order Again

BY THE 1/2 POUND

BRISKET (SLICED)

BRISKET (SLICED)

$14.50

Our Brisket is prepared with our custom dry rubs & smoked low and slow for up to 16 hours. We recommend 1/2 lb per person.

PORK RIBS (SLICED)

PORK RIBS (SLICED)

$2.50+

Prepared with our custom house dry rubs and smoked low and slow for up to 5 hours. Sauce served on the side.

TURKEY (SLICED)

TURKEY (SLICED)

$10.00

Not your ordinary turkey, this here will melt in your mouth! Our Turkey is seasoned to perfection using our custom dry rubs, smoked low and slow for up to 4 hours then dipped in our special sauce.

BEEF BACK RIB (SLICED)

$5.50

Tender Beef ribs cooked low and slow.

PULLED PORK

$10.00

Pulled Pork rubbed and loved with our custom pork dry rub and smoked low and slow for up to 6 hours

BEEF DINO RIBS (SLICED)

$25.00

Each bone weighs 1lb-1.5lbs

SAUSAGE

$4.00Out of stock

Our house-made Sausage are a perfect blend of beef and pork with our custom seasoning.

Sides

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

COLLARD GREENS

$6.00

MAC n CHEESE

$6.00

BBQ BAKED BEANS

$6.00

D'S SPECIAL CORNBREAD

$2.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Texas Craft Barbecue. Preorders open on Saturdays. For Catering options, please contact us via email, phone or Instagram.

50th Street West, & W Ave L-8 , Lancaster, CA 93536

