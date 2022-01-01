Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

D.S. Tequila Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3352 North Halsted

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Trio Dinner
Lemon Pepper Fried Shrimp Taco (à la carte)
Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)

Appetizers To Go

Bag Of Chips

Bag Of Chips

$9.95

A bag of chips, good for two people. Dips optional.

Chips & Salsa Trio

$11.95

red salsa, salsa verde, and jalapeno ranch with chips

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$15.95

house made guacamole with chips

Chips & Queso Dip

$13.95

creamy queso dip with chips

Texas Tenders - 3 Piece

$13.95

D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour

Texas Tenders - 6 Piece

Texas Tenders - 6 Piece

$20.95

D.S. secret recipe fried chicken tenders with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour

Trash Can Nachos - Regular

$22.95

a pile of double stacked nachos, queso, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños

Trash Can Nachos - Family Size

$35.95

a pile of double stacked nachos with, queso, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 cheese blend, pickled jalapeños

Wings - 5 Piece

$13.95

with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour

Wings - 10 Piece

$20.95

with choice of sauce: buffalo, xxx sauce, bbq, chipotle raspberry, or sweet & sour

Quesadillas To Go

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$18.95

smoked chicken, pepper jack, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese blend, black bean salsa and chipotle aioli.

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$19.95

slow roasted smoked brisket, diced mix of jalapeños, red onion and pickles, cheddar, monterrey jack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce 

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.95

grilled shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar, monterey jack, pepper jack cheese

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.95

monterey jack, cheddar cheese, portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, sweet chili sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$15.95

a classic mixed cheese quesadilla

Salads To Go

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.95

fried tortilla shell, lettuce, pickled jalapeño, ranch sauce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, and your choice of protein

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced egg, and avocado

Grilled Veggie Salad

$18.95

grilled cauliflower, red peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, mushroom, red onions, baby kale, baby red chard, wild arugula, sweet corn, sunflower greens, creamy avocado dressing, and crumble queso fresco.

Tacos To Go

Taco Trio Dinner

Taco Trio Dinner

$24.95

mix and match any three tacos. includes a side of mexican rice with cilantro and refried beans topped with queso fresco

Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)

Fried Chicken Taco (à la carte)

$5.95

crispy fried chicken, lettuce, roma tomato, jalapeño ranch

Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)

Tequila Shrimp Taco (à la carte)

$6.65

marinated shrimp, red cabbage, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli

Mushroom Vegan Taco (à la carte)

Mushroom Vegan Taco (à la carte)

$5.45

fresh garlic, red peppers, onions, pickled carrots, red cabbage, teriyaki glaze, and sesame seeds

Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)

Coffee Rubbed Steak Taco (à la carte)

$6.45

coffee rubbed steak*, grilled tequila onions, chipotle aioli, crumbled queso fresco

Bourbon Chicken Taco (à la carte)

$6.45

bourbon chicken, crispy onion strings, jalapeño ranch, sweet n’ tangy bourbon sauce, scallions

Lemon Pepper Fried Shrimp Taco (à la carte)

$6.65

battered fried shrimp tossed in lemon pepper, sweet chili aioli, shredded red cabbage, and scallions

The Basic Taco (à la carte)

$6.45

seasoned ground beef, sour cream, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato

Burgers & Sandwiches To Go

Barnyard Burger

$19.95

ground beef* patty, applewood smoked bacon, smoked bbq brisket, fried egg, provolone, and brioche bun

Mother Clucker (Chicken Sandwich)

$17.95

it’s dangerously addictive! secret recipe fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun, attitude

Classic Burger

$18.95

ground beef* patty, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, tequila onions, brioche bun

Bourbon Street Burger

$19.95

“Best Burger” by people’s choice 2017 and 2018 at Roscoe Village Burger Fest! ground beef* patty, cajun seasoning, monterey jack cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, fresh jalapeño peppers, mixed greens, bourbon aioli, brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$19.95

seasoned ground vegan impossible patty, provolone hot pepper vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, vegan bun

Sides To Go

Bag Of Chips

Bag Of Chips

$9.95

A bag of chips, good for two people. Dips optional.

Basket Seasoned Corkscrew Fries

Basket Seasoned Corkscrew Fries

$9.00

Basket Onion Rings

$11.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Side Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Side Mexican Style Rice With Cilantro

$4.00

Side Black Beans With Cheese

$4.00

Extra Sauces Etc. To Go

Small Side Jalapeño Ranch (1oz)

$0.75

Large Side Jalapeño Ranch (4oz)

$3.00

Small Side Queso (1oz)

$0.75

Large Side Queso (4oz)

$3.00

Side Buffalo Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Side XXX (HOT) Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Side Chipotle Raspberry Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce (1oz)

$0.75

Beverages To Go

Joe Tea - Peach

$5.00

Joe Tea - Half and Half

$5.00

Joe Tea - Black Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow Edition

$6.00

Red Bull Orange Edition

$5.00Out of stock

Boxed Water

$5.00

Bottles

Thursday Bottle Special

$30.00

Stoli Bottle

$100.00

Effen Bottle

$100.00

Sneaky Fox Bottle

$100.00

Titos Bottle

$100.00

Hornitos Bottle

$100.00

Patron Bottle

$125.00

Don Julio Bottle

$125.00

Casamigos Bottle

$150.00

Belaire Gold Brut

$50.00

Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

SneakyFox Bowl

$10.00

Shots

Tequila

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Bomb

$5.00

Add ons

6 Red Bull

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

D.S. Tequila Co. is a contemporary casual, full service, tex-mex restaurant and bar in the heart of Lakeview, Chicago. Our menu features gourmet à la carte tacos, cooked to order burgers, quesadillas, giant salads, and a wide assortment of appetizers to share.

Website

Location

3352 North Halsted, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
D.S. Tequila Co. image
D.S. Tequila Co. image
D.S. Tequila Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graystone Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
3441 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Buena Vista Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,077
3147 North Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
The Clark Street Dog
orange star4.6 • 2,839
3040 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Lakeview
orange star4.2 • 1,225
1034 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Tuco & Blondie
orange starNo Reviews
3358 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Flub a Dub Chub's Hotdog Emporium
orange star4.6 • 912
3021 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston