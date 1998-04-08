Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Das Schnitzel Haus

931 Reviews

$$

5728 PEARL RD

PARMA, OH 44129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pierogies

$9.00

4 "haus" made potato and cheese pierogis, served with grilled onions and sour cream.

Chicken Paprikash

$18.00

"Weiner Schnitzel" (Veal)

$23.00

"Vienna Style" veal cutlet, crisped to perfection. Served w/ 2 sides

Starters

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$6.00

Hand twisted warm pretzels, topped with drizzled sea salt. Served with bacon cheese sauce on side.

Cevapi

$10.00

Eight "Balkan" style sausages. Grilled and served with dice onion and Ajvar (roasted red pepper spread) on the side.

Kraut Kugeln

$10.00

4 sauerkraut balls per order, made with cream cheese, corned beef, and kraut. Topped with a house aioli

Kartoffel Kuchle

$9.00

4 potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream

Pierogies

$9.00

4 "haus" made potato and cheese pierogis, served with grilled onions and sour cream.

Schweinbauch

$12.00

Crispy pork belly bites on a bed of warm sauerkraut. Topped with pickles and chives

As App

Dont Make

As Meal

Perogie Week

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Soups/Salads 🍵

Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Gurken Salat

$7.00

shredded cucumber in a dill and sour cream dressing

Sopska Salata

Sopska Salata

$9.00

Diced tomato, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onion, mixed in oil and vinegar. Topped with feta cheese.

Grilled Steak Kabob

$14.00

Tender steak on bed of baby spinach, with roasted red peppers, grilled mushrooms, feta cheese, onions, and herb dressing

add salad

$4.00

As App

Soups

Cabbage Soup

$4.00+

Chicken & Dumpling

$4.00+

Liver Dumpling (Beef)

$8.00

Creamy Garlic Soup w/ Poached Egg

$7.00

add soup of the day

$4.00

As App

Soup

$6.00

Soup

$8.00

Entrees

Entree

Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)

Schnitzel Vom Schwein (Pork)

$19.00

Tenderized pork loin, breaded and seasoned "Vienna Style". Served w/ 2 sides

"Weiner Schnitzel" (Veal)

$23.00

"Vienna Style" veal cutlet, crisped to perfection. Served w/ 2 sides

Schnitzel vom Hähnchen (Chicken)

$20.00

Breaded tenderized chicken breast, served w/ 2 sides.

Jäger Schnitzel

Jäger Schnitzel

$23.00

Pork schnitzel, topped with homemade mushroom gravy, served with two sides.

Käse Schnitzel

$20.00

tenderized egg battered chicken breast, smothered in provolone cheese served on top of our lemon sauce. Served with 2 sides

Stuffed Veal Schnitzel

$25.00

Veal cutlet stuffed w/ black forest ham and smoked gouda cheese. Choose 2 sides

Bohemian Schnitzel

$22.00

Schwäbisches Rahm Schnitzel

$22.00

Rinderrouladen

$22.00

a delicious blend of bacon, onions, and pickles wrapped together in tenderized beef. Served w/ 2 sides

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$21.00

beef roast marinated for 3 days, broiled in sweet/tangy gravy. Served w/ two sides

Kassler Fleisch

$18.00

2 smoked pork chops served with sauerkraut and 2 potato pancakes

Krautwickeln (Stuffed Cabbage)

$17.00

two pickled cabbage leaves stuffed with beef, pork, smoked bacon, and rice. Topped with a paprika and garlic sauce, includes kraut and 1 side

Deutsche Platte

$25.00

Combination of tender breaded veal schnitzel, bratwurst, goulash. Served with 2 sides

Roast Duck

$24.00

Crispy slow roasted half duck with two sides of your choice

Chicken Paprikash

$18.00

Hungarian Goulash

$19.00

Wurst Platte

$20.00

Bratwurst, Knockwurst, Hungarian Sausage. Served with 2 pierogis, caramelized onions and sauerkraut.

Baked Walleye

$25.00

Kasespatzle

$15.00

Carbonara

$16.00

Haxe

$25.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Kessler

$17.00

Sandwiches

Schnitzel Sandwich

$10.00

Bratwurst Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

"Haus" Burger

$15.00
Cevapi Sandwich

Cevapi Sandwich

$16.00

10 Balkan style sausages, served on grilled "haus" bread.

Rueben Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Burger

$16.00

Sides

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Spätzle

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

German Potato Salad

$4.00

Cabbage & Noodle

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Mashed & Gravy

$4.00

Mashed Gravy on side

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grvy

$1.00

Jager Grvy

$3.00

2 Pot Cakes

$2.00

1chicken Breast

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dessert

Desserts

Palatschinken

$7.00

Black Forest Torte

$10.00

Apple Strudel

$6.50

Cherry Strudel

$6.50

Cheese Strudel

$6.50

German chocolate torte

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Baklava

$7.00Out of stock

Craem Puff

$7.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Whole strudle

$25.00

Special

Weekly specials

Lamb Shank

$23.00

Pork Paprikash

$21.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Stuffed Grouper

$23.00

Kids Menu

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Spatzle and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Paprikash

$6.00

Merchandise

Hats

"Schnitz Ale Brewery" Deer Icon

"Schnitz Ale Brewery" Deer Icon

$20.00

Catering

Paprikash

Half pan

Bratwurst and kraut

Cab N Noodle

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a casual German "Scratch Kitchen". From the gravy's and sauces to the desserts and the bread, everything is made from scratch inside the restaurant. Come on in and enjoy tastes from Germany and other parts of Europe right here in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio.

Website

Location

5728 PEARL RD, PARMA, OH 44129

Directions

Gallery
Das Schnitzel Haus image
Das Schnitzel Haus image
Das Schnitzel Haus image
Das Schnitzel Haus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Schnitz Ale Brewery - 5729 Pearl Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5729 Pearl Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6370 York Rd. Parma heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Neighbors Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 98
15024 Puritas Ave Cleveland, OH 44135
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks - Middleburg Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18336 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Platform Beer Co. - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
4125 Lorain Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,079
6611 Eastland Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PARMA

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PARMA
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston