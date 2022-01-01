Chicken
Burgers
American
D-Spot
448 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE ARE ONLY OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP. Please, call the store once you arrive to have your order brought out. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!
Location
7129 10th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
No Reviews
456 Concord Exchange S South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakdale
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant