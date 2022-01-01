Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers
American

D-Spot

448 Reviews

$$

7129 10th St N

Oakdale, MN 55128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

D's Seasoned Frie
Tarantula
Black Widow

Wings

Alfredo

$10.49+

Creamy garlic and Parmesan cheese!

Asian BBQ

Asian BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ done with an Asian flare!

Bathala's Bliss

$10.49+

Peanut, honey ginger, soy, with a splash of coconut milk and cilantro fused together into eternal bliss. Topped with coconut flakes.

Ben Grimm

$10.49+

Dueling curries with peanut, pineapple, and coconut.

Billy the Kid

$10.49+

Blueberry balsamic with goat cheese that'll leave you bleating for more!

Black & Blue

$10.49+

Delectable blueberry balsamic.

Black Widow

Black Widow

$10.49+

Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!

Blue Moon

$10.49+

Creamy blue cheese sauce.

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$10.49+

Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!

Buffalo

$10.49+

Classic style Buffalo sauce!

Canadian

$10.49+

This here's a delicious maple bourbon, eh! Pitter pat let's get at!

Caramel Dlite

$10.49+

Sweet caramel and chocolate with sea salt on top.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$10.49+

Maple bourbon, English cream, and berry sauce! The only thing it's missing is the waffles.

Chipotle BBQ

Chipotle BBQ

$10.49+

Classic BBQ with that Chipotle pepper zing!

Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$10.49+

Kinda like your traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu, but, like, inside out!

Country Fried

Country Fried

$10.49+

Battered and fried country style! Gravy on the side not included.

Dark Knight

$10.49+

This soy glaze with anise dishes out true flavor justice.

Desert Heat

$10.49+

Honey and Harissa as golden as the desert sands.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$10.49+

Honey and Harissa on a Jerk wing!

Dragon's Breath

$10.49+

Honey, Sriracha, and horseradish in a delectable medley that'll have you sitting happily on your horde of gold.

D’s Short Cake

$10.49+

Strawberry shortcake on a wing!?!?!?!

Caramel Apple Wings

$10.49+
El Rancho

El Rancho

$10.49+

Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!

Four Seasons

$10.49+

This oven baked blend of seasonings will have you coming back thyme and thyme again.

French Toast

$10.49+

Maple bourbon with cinnamon and sugar.

Frenchy

$10.49+

Sweet and tangy balsamic onions.

Ginger

Ginger

$10.49+

Honey ginger blend that'll leave your spirit cleansed.

Goat's Blood

Goat's Blood

$10.49+

Greatest of all time red curry and tomato basil infused with goat cheese!

Honey BBQ

$10.49+

A good ol' classic!

Honey Bear

Honey Bear

$10.49+

Honey glazed Jerk wings.

Honey Butter

$10.49+

Honey, butter, and a splash of sesame!

Huckleberry Finn

Huckleberry Finn

$10.49+

Blueberry BBQ reduction

Hypocritical Blue

Hypocritical Blue

$10.49+

Creamy blue cheese with a wild side!

Hypocritical Ranch

$10.49+

Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill with a wild side!

Incredible Hulk

$10.49+

Green curry hot off the grill. So good that it might make you mad.

Iron Maiden

$10.49+

Sweet chili and mustard blended and hot off the grill.

Iron Man

Iron Man

$10.49+

Sweet chile and honey sauce.

Jerk

$10.49+

Caribbean style dry rub thrown on the grill!

Jerkalo

$10.49+

Buffalo on a Jerk wing to kick up the heat.

Jesse James

Jesse James

$10.49+

BBQ drunken cherry reduction.

Johnny Appleseed

$10.49+

Sweet and savory with apple and blue cheese.

Kamikaze

$10.49+

Spicy Teriyaki with a wild side!

Katana

$10.49+

Soy glaze with hoisin and chiles hot off the grill.

La Femme

$10.49+

Rich and savory garlic and soy glaze hot off the grill!

Lalapolooza

$10.49+

Sweet and tangy honey mustard with white pepper and lavender blossoms.

Magic

$10.49+

Believe in this all around good dry rub!

Mayan

$10.49+

Honey chipotle glaze hot off the grill.

Mound Joy

$10.49+

Chocolate with coconut and almond.

Muay Thai

Muay Thai

$10.49+

Savory chile peanut.

Naked Turtle

$10.49+

Sea salt and caramel with crushed pecans.

Ochre

$10.49+

Zesty honey mustard

Pachadi

$10.49+

Sweet mango red curry.

PB&J

PB&J

$10.49+

Yeah, that's right.

Pesto

Pesto

$10.49+

Creamy pesto basil is the best-o!

Pete's Dragon

$10.49+

Green curry and cilantro blend.

Pineapple BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ with pineapple.

Plane Jane

$10.49+
Puff the Magic Dragon

Puff the Magic Dragon

$10.49+

Ranch

$10.49+

Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill.

Reese’s

$10.49+

Peanut butter and chocolate.

Salsa Verde

$10.49+

Lemony tomatillo salsa.

Samurai

$10.49+

Soy glaze with coconut milk hot off the grill.

Sidewinder

$10.49+

BBQ with mustard and horseradish.

Snackers

Snackers

$10.49+

Chocolate with caramel, peanuts, and sweet cream.

Solar Flare

$10.49+

Honey, chile, and mirin hot off the grill.

Spicy BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ with cayenne and chiles.

Spicy Caramel

$10.49+

Caramel with sea salt and cayenne.

Spicy Jerk

$10.49+

Jerk wings in a habanero sauce

Sri Lanka Treat

$10.49+

Pineapple and chile glaze hot off the grill.

Strawberry

$10.49+

Strawberry balsamic reduction.

Szechuan

Szechuan

$10.49+

Sweet and savory soy with cracked pepper corn

Tarantula

$10.49+

Soy glaze with honey, roasted garlic, and chiles. Topped with Sriracha and fried garlic. Pork sung is temporarily unavailable in the area. THIS IS THE #1 SELLER

Teriyaki

$10.49+

Classic grilled soy perfection.

Thai Chai

Thai Chai

$10.49+

Seven sacred spices with chocolate and hazelnut.

Traditional BBQ

Traditional BBQ

$10.49+

Good ol' BBQ hot off the grill.

Twist

Twist

$10.49+

Lemon pepper dry rub hot off the grill.

Vaporizer

Vaporizer

$10.49+

Spicy mustard and horseradish hot off the grill.

Volcano

$10.49+

Red curry that flows like lava.

Voo Doo

$10.49+

Cajun yellow curry dry rub hot off the grill

Not Your Ordinary Joe

$10.49+Out of stock
War Hammer

War Hammer

$10.49+

Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing with a wild side!

War Machine

War Machine

$10.49+

Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing

Widow Maker

$10.49+

The combined power of Black Widow and Iron Man. This is a crowd favorite!

Wild Bill

$10.49+

Buffalo and blue cheese on a Jerk wing.

Wombat

Wombat

$10.49+

Buffalo and buttermilk ranch on a Jerk wing.

Hot Wings

Black Venom

$13.49+

Black Widow mutated into a deadly nemesis

Brimstone

$13.49+

BBQ accompanied by the flames of Hell.

Devil's Paradise

Devil's Paradise

$13.49+

A "sweet retreat" fit only for the devil himself.

El Loco

$18.99+

Red curry from Hell.

Jester

$13.49+

Sea salt and caramel SO hot it's funny.

Rise of the Phoenix

Rise of the Phoenix

$13.49+

Sweet chile and mustard that was revived from the flames of Hell.

Rogarou

$13.49+

Yellow curry, soy, and coconut that'll have you howling at the moon.

Scorpion King

$13.49+

Tomato basil and red curry born to dominate your taste buds.

Witch Doctor

$13.49+

Few people would consider making an appointment with this devilish dry rub. And for good reason.

666

$13.49+

Burgers and Chicken

All burgers and baskets are served with a small fry.

Original Burger

$10.99

Seasoned 1/3 lb patty on a toasted bun. The perfect canvas to build your own!

Luciann

$13.99

Two 1/3 lb patties with american cheese in between. Named after Chef D's daughter!

Emma James

$13.99

1/3 lb patty with a slice of thick cut pancetta, fried egg, and harissa aioli spread. Named after Chef D's younger daughter!

D Burger

$13.99

Our flagship burger! 1/3 lb patty with our seasoned fries stacked on it and topped with our house slaw. It's a delicious mess.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.99

Our take on the classic. 1/3 lb patty with sauteed mushrooms, a splash of horseradish, and topped off with swiss.

Rick "SuperFrico” James

$13.99

1/3 lb patty on sliced potato bread with our special Frico patty, tomato aioli, and provolone chese. ITS RICK JAMES!!

Black Beard

$13.99

This burger truly is a treasure. 1/3 lb patty covered in our Black Widow sauce.

Fuh Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb patty with battered cheese curds, pickle coins, and mustard aioli to bring it all together.

Red Baron

$11.99+

Chef's PERFECT burger. NO CHANGES ARE ALLOWED. 1/3 lb patty cooked in our special BARON BUTTER.

50/50

$11.99+

1/3 lb half beef and half bacon patty on an inside-out bun with tomato aioli.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken breast sandwich on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

6 oz. of chicken breast; stripped, battered, and fried. Comes with your choice of a sauce.

Big Al

$14.99

Bluto "The Terrible" Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Where's D Meat

Where’s D Beef

$13.99

THE IMPOSSIBLE NON-MEAT BURGER. It really is impossible, how good this burger tastes. Comes with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle coins, and mayo.

Where’s D Chicken

$7.99+

Breaded fungus based nuggets with a sauce of your choice.

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$0.47

Straight up BBQ sauce.

Bleu Cheese

$0.47

House made blue cheese cream

Buffalo Horse Aioli

$0.47

Coleslaw

$2.00

Chef Darin's coleslaw

Country Gravy

$3.00

Country style white sausage gravy goes best on Country Fried.

D's Seasoned Frie

$5.00

Straight cut fries with our secret seasoning! Comes with one Harissa Aioli side.

Harissa Aioli

$0.50

Dip served with D’s Seasoned Fries

Horseradish

$0.50

Horseradish aioli usually served with onion rings.

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.50

straight up mayo?

Mustard

$0.50

Straight up yellow mustard... nothing special.

Mustard Aioli

$0.65

Onion Rings

$6.00

Battered, fried, and salt 'n peppered! Comes with one Horseradish Aioli.

Pickle Chips

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.47

House made buttermilk ranch dressing!

Tomato Aioli

$0.65

Wing Sauce (4oz)

$4.00

4-6 oz. of any saucy sauce on the menu.

Tots

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries loaded up with chili cheese!

Cookies

Out of stock

D's Mac N’ Cheese

Out of stock

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

Straight up bun and patty for the kids.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled PB&J

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Party Pack 20 WINGS

Party Pack 20 Hokus Pokus

$25.00

Party Pack 20 Wulfman

$25.00

Party Pack 20 Drakula

$25.00

Party Pack 20 Widow Maker

$25.00

Party Pack 20 Reese's

$25.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lift Bridge Mini Donut

$3.00

Lift Bridge Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

ToGo Drinks

$1.50

We don't have drink caddies, so order more than two at your own risk!

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE ARE ONLY OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP. Please, call the store once you arrive to have your order brought out. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

Location

7129 10th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128

Directions

Gallery
D-Spot image
D-Spot image
D-Spot image
D-Spot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury
orange star4.3 • 2,193
546 Commons Dr Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Holman's Table - 644 Bayfield St
orange starNo Reviews
644 Bayfield St Saint Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Tongue in Cheek
orange starNo Reviews
989 Payne Ave Saint Paul, MN 55130
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 287
2146 Hastings ave Newport, MN 55055
View restaurantnext
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
456 Concord Exchange S South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View restaurantnext
Park Place Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
200 Broadway Ave Saint Paul Park, MN 55071
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakdale

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston