201 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Sear Scallops & Risotto

$15.00

Fried Oyster Rockefeller

$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed Beef Rolls

$15.00

Lolli Pop Lamb Chops

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Salad & Soup

Caprese

$12.00

Ceasar

$8.00

Crab Bisque

$9.00

French Onion

$9.00

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

House

$8.00

Side Tossed

$9.95

Fall Salad

$12.00

Wedge

$14.00

Sides

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Parm Asparagus

$10.00

Cream Corn

$10.00

Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Sweet Thai Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$11.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Fingerling Potato Medley

$8.00

Garlic Mashed

$8.00

Potato Tarragon

$8.00

Steak fries

$8.00

Bread refill

$3.50

Steak

7oz Filet

$45.00

10oz Filet

$63.00

14oz Strip

$52.00

22oz KC Strip

$67.00

18oz Cowboy

$50.00

12 oz. Delmonico

$41.00

8oz Sirloin

$30.00

Butcher Choice

$42.00

Entree

Sea Bass

$42.00

Salmon

$30.00

Airline Chicken

$24.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Seasonal Pasta

$30.00

Veggie Dish

$21.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$19.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoked

$14.00

Basil Hayden Toasted

$13.00

Blantons

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit 10 Year

$13.00

Bulleitt Rye

$11.00

Contradiction

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$30.00

Elijah Craig Full Proof

$14.00

Elijah Craig Private Barrel

$37.50

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$13.00

Elmer T lee

$30.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean

$20.00Out of stock

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve Twin Oak

$20.00

Jefferson very small Batch

$9.00

Kentucky Owl

$27.00

Kentucky Spirits ( wild turkey)

$16.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 12 Year

$15.00

Konb Creek Rye

$10.00

Maker Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$15.00

Old Forester 1870

$14.00

Old Forester 1897

$14.00

Old Forester 1910

$18.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Forester Statesman

$15.00

Old scout

$15.00

Weller 107

$22.00

Weller CYPB

$100.00

Weller Full Proof

$75.00Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Yellowstone Limited

$30.00

Cognac/Brandy

Dusse

$14.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Cordials

Disaronna

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

B&B

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Midor

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Galliano

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Bourbon cream

$9.00

Peach schapps

$8.00

Elder flower

$8.00

Butterscotch schnapps

$8.00

Chello

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$38.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sappphire

$10.00

Botanist

$11.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrix Neptunia

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Captain Private Stock

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Zacapa

$12.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$11.00

Glenmorangie 18 Year

$35.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$15.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$18.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$16.00

Maccallan 12 Year

$17.00

Maccallan 18 Year

$65.00

Oban

$20.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$17.00

Balvenie 14Year

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$140.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$13.00

Patron Grand Burdeos

$60.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Sliver

$22.00

Don Julio Primavier

$32.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Seleccion Supreme

$80.00

Vodka

Absolute

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Goose Rosemary & White Peach

$10.00

Goose Strawberry & Lemon Grass

$10.00

Goose Watermelon & Basil

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle One Citron

$10.00

Kettle One Cucumber & mint

$10.00

Kettle One Peach & Orange

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Stoli elite

$14.00

Chopin

$10.00

Stoli vanilla

$9.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Crown 18 Year

$32.00

Suntory whiskey

$10.00

Screwball whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Beer

1

$7.00

2

$7.00

3

$7.00

4

$7.00

5

$7.00

6

$7.00

7

$7.00

8

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$5.00

Classic Pale Ale

$5.00

UFO White

$5.00

Harpoon

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Guiness Nitro

$5.00

Devil Anse

$5.00

Seltzers

$5.00

Wine

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

La Marca Presecco Rose

$9.00

Moscato D'asti

$9.00

Segura Viudas Brut Cava

$9.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

J. Vineyards Pinot Gris

$9.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Simi Sonoma County Chard

$9.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$12.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Belle Glos Balade Pinot Noir

$15.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$10.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Quilt Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

J vineyards

$10.00

Nicolas Feuillate Brut Reserve

$70.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$120.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$100.00

J Cuvee

$50.00

J Cuvee 20

$75.00

Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$30.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$50.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$100.00

J Vineyard Pinot Gris

$30.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$30.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

Simi

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$45.00

Louis Jadot

$35.00

J Vineyards

$55.00

Stags Leap Karia

$69.00

Cakebread Cellars

$90.00

Belle Glos Balade

$50.00

Four Graces

$59.00

Goldeneye

$99.00

J vineyards

$35.00

J Vineyards Russian River

$75.00

Meiomi

$30.00

Chateau Blaye Bourdeaux

$36.00

Duckhorn Napa Valley

$70.00

Tribute

$30.00

Quilt

$48.00

Iron+Sand

$45.00

Daou

$35.00

Jordan

$80.00

Orin Swift Palermo

$120.00

Stags Leap Artemis

$130.00

Caymus

$150.00

Louis Martini

$75.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$39.00

Prisoner

$89.00

Stags Leap Petite Sirah

$70.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$55.00

Banfi Chianti Classico Reserva

$35.00

Banfi Brunello Di Mantalicino

$140.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$55.00

Xavier Vignon Lirac Rouge

$35.00

Louis Jadot Pinot Noir

$42.00

Bouzu Tannat

$30.00

Dessert Items

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Double Stacked Brownie

$10.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Dumplings

$11.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Mouse

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Caramel Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cookies And Cream Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

