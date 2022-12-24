Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Treet 3808 North Laurent Street

review star

No reviews yet

3808 North Laurent Street

Victoria, TX 77901

Burgers

Reg Hamburger

$3.99

One 1/8 pound patty

Reg Cheeseburger

$4.49

One 1/8 pound patty

Reg Double Meat

$5.69

Two 1/8 pound patty

Reg Double /Cheese

$6.79

Two 1/8 pound patties

Jumbo Hamburger

$5.99

One 1/4 pound patty

Jumbo Cheeseburger

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$6.49

One 1/4 pound patty

Jumbo DM

Jumbo DM

$9.09

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jumbo DM/Cheese

Jumbo DM/Cheese

$9.99

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$9.49

Two 1/4 pound patties with grilled jalapenos in between the patties.

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$6.29

One 1/4 pound patty hand breaded and deep fried with Texas Toast

Fish Burger

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

BLT

$3.99

Reg Pattie

$1.39

Jumbo Pattie

$1.99

Dogs and more

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.69

Chili Dog

$3.99
Chili Pie

Chili Pie

$4.29
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.99

Cup of Chili - 16 0z

$5.09

Hot Dog

$2.79

Popcorn Chicken

$3.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Boxes

Steak Finger Box

Steak Finger Box

$8.99

5 piece

Chicken Box

$10.79

3 piece

Shrimp Box

$14.79

Catfish Box

$12.99

4 piece

Sides

Small French Fry

$2.29

Large French Fry

$2.89

Family French Fry

$5.99

Onion Rings

$3.09

Small Tot

$2.49

Large Tot

$3.19

Treets

Small Cone

$2.09

Large Cone

$2.29

Small Cup

$2.09

Large Cup

$2.29

Pint

$3.59

Quart

$6.29

Shakes

$3.29

Malts

$3.29

Floats

$3.29

Frostie

$3.29

Blended Float - Tastes like a float, drinks like a shake

Sundaes

$3.29

Small Flurry - 12oz

$2.69

Large Flurry - 16 oz

$3.59

Banana Split

$4.19

"Kiddie-Cone"

$0.75

Drinks

Small Drink 16oz

$1.29

Medium Drink 20oz

$1.79

Large Drink 32oz

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$1.59

Cuo Of Ice

$0.99

Sides and Sauce

Gravy

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Bac

$1.49

Tarter Sauce

$0.89

Chili

$0.69

Jal

$0.59
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A classic throwback to old school drive ins. Offering handmade fresh all beef patties, homemade onion rings, chili, chili dogs. In for a Treet? Try our made in house soft serve ice cream, famous milk shakes and sherbert of the day!

Location

3808 North Laurent Street, Victoria, TX 77901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

