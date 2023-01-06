  • Home
  • /
  • Victoria
  • /
  • Tolbert's Dairy Treet - 4808 John Stockbauer Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tolbert's Dairy Treet 4808 John Stockbauer Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4808 John Stockbauer Drive

Victoria, TX 77904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Boxes

Steak Finger Box

Steak Finger Box

$8.99

5 piece

Chicken Box

$10.79

3 piece

Shrimp Box

$14.79

Catfish Box

$12.99

4 piece

Burgers

Reg Hamburger

$3.99

One 1/8 pound patty

Reg Cheeseburger

$4.49

One 1/8 pound patty

Reg Double Meat

$5.69

Two 1/8 pound patties

Reg Double /Cheese

$6.79

Two 1/8 pound patties

Jumbo Hamburger

$5.99

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jumbo Cheeseburger

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$6.49

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jumbo DM

Jumbo DM

$9.09

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jumbo DM/Cheese

Jumbo DM/Cheese

$9.99

Two 1/4 pound patties

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$9.49

Two 1/4 pound patties with grilled jalapenos in between them

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$6.29

Fish Burger

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

BLT

$3.99

Reg Pattie

$1.39

Jumbo Pattie

$1.99

Dogs and more

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.69

Chili Dog

$3.99
Chili Pie

Chili Pie

$4.29
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.99

Cup of Chili - 16 0z

$5.09

Hot Dog

$2.79

Popcorn Chicken

$3.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

whole jala

$0.49

Drinks

Small Drink 16oz

$1.29

Medium Drink 20oz

$1.79

Large Drink 32oz

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$1.59

sm Ice

$0.99

Med Ice

$0.99

Lg Ice

$0.99

Sides

Small French Fry

$2.29

Large French Fry

$2.89

Family French Fry

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.09

Small Tot

$2.49

Large Tot

$3.19

Shrimp Bag

$4.29

sides and sauces

Ranch

$0.89

Gravy

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Tarter Sauce

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Bac

$1.49

Chili

$0.69

Jal

$0.59

cheese

$0.49

Treets

Small Cone

$2.09

Large Cone

$2.29

Small Cup

$2.09

Large Cup

$2.29

Pint

$3.59

Quart

$6.29

Shakes

$3.29

Malts

$3.29

Floats

$3.29

Frostie

$3.29

Blended Float - Tastes like a float, drinks like a shake

Sundaes

$3.29

Small Flurry - 12oz

$2.69

Large Flurry - 16 oz

$3.59

Banana Split

$4.19

"Kiddie-Cone"

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stop by and experience a new drive up burger stand with an old school feel!

Location

4808 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, TX 77904

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dockside Boiling Pot
orange star4.6 • 377
5209 N. Navarro St. Victoria, TX 77904
View restaurantnext
Dairy Treet - 3808 North Laurent Street
orange starNo Reviews
3808 North Laurent Street Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
Aero Crafters
orange star4.6 • 372
309 E Crestwood Dr Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
ParaVida Wellness - 1405 E Airline Rd, Ste A
orange star4.9 • 78
1405 E Airline Rd Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
ParaVida Wellness - Fit Lab Rockport
orange star4.9 • 78
1405 E airline Rd Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
Burger Nation Victoria - 3112 N. Navarro St
orange starNo Reviews
3112 Navarro Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Victoria

Dockside Boiling Pot
orange star4.6 • 377
5209 N. Navarro St. Victoria, TX 77904
View restaurantnext
Aero Crafters
orange star4.6 • 372
309 E Crestwood Dr Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
ParaVida Wellness - 1405 E Airline Rd, Ste A
orange star4.9 • 78
1405 E Airline Rd Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
ParaVida Wellness - Fit Lab Rockport
orange star4.9 • 78
1405 E airline Rd Victoria, TX 77901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Victoria
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston