The Britannia Arms Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

173 West Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Royale With Cheese
Shoestring Fries
Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad

Brit Cocktails

Between The Sheets

Between The Sheets

$13.00

deleon 100% agave reposado | st. germaine elderflower | cucumber syrup | lime juice tonic

CMG Smash

CMG Smash

$13.00

ketel one botanical cucumber & mint | hella smoked chili bitters | king's ginger liqueur | lime juice | simple syrup

Old Cuban

Old Cuban

$14.00

ron zacapa 23 centenario rum | resh lime simple | agnostura bitters | float of chandon brut

Old Fashioned Brit

Old Fashioned Brit

$14.00

woodinville bourbon | orange bitters aromatic bitters | demarara syrup | wild italian black cherry

Tamarind Sour

$12.00

The Brit Sharkarita

$14.00

The Golden Lime

$13.00

The Lilikoi

$13.00
Tommy's Margarita

Tommy's Margarita

$13.00

volcan 100% agave blanco | fresh lime agave nectar

Volcan Mind Meld

Volcan Mind Meld

$13.00

volcan 100% agave blanco | cointreau | lime juice | peach syrup | chili de arbol | tajin

Wine

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$11.00

Aromas of pineapple and baking spice.

Chandon Champagne Split

Chandon Champagne Split

$14.00

Crisp, fresh and effortlessly cool. Signature green apple, pear and citrus notes precede a soft, dry finish.

Chandon Rosé Split

Chandon Rosé Split

$14.00

Intense ripe strawberry, juicy watermelon, and fresh red cherry fruit aromas and flavors.

Clos La Chance

Clos La Chance

$14.00

Finest white burgundy with crisp fruit flavors, vibrant acidity and lingering finish.

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Vibrant and intense. Lemon meringue, ruby grapefruit, lime sherbert and dried pineapple notes.

Erath Pinot Noir

Erath Pinot Noir

$11.00

Fresh and lively. Offers pretty berry flavors and subtle floral notes. Pairs great with poultry.

Flowers Pinot Noir

Flowers Pinot Noir

$18.00

Fresh fruit aromas of cherry, plum, and rasberry are followed by hints of sandalwood, mineral and leather.

Gnarly Head Cab

$11.00
Justin Cabernet

Justin Cabernet

$16.00

Dark ruby red color featuring cherry, black currant, oak and spice notes. This cab is slightly dry with a medium body and a long, fruity finish.

Kenwood Merlot

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00
Prisoner Red Blend

Prisoner Red Blend

$18.00

Aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak.

Riesling Ste Chateau Michelle

$11.00
Whispering Angel Rosé

Whispering Angel Rosé

$14.00

Irresistible pink - exudes citrus, rose petals, nectarines, sliced dill, coriander, and the signature strawberries and cream.

Clos La Chance Chardonnay

Clos La Chance Chardonnay

$59.00

Finest white burgundy with crisp fruit flavors, vibrant acidity and lingering finish.

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$59.00

Vibrant and intense. Lemon meringue ruby grapefruit, lime sherbert and dried pineapple.

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

Brilliant pale gold with enticing aromas of jasmine, white peach, tropical mango and fresh cut lemon.

Justin Cabernet

Justin Cabernet

$56.00

Dark ruby red color featuring cherry, black currant, oak and spice notes. This cab is slightly dry with a medium body and a long, fruity finish.

Riesling Ste Chateau Michelle

$40.00
The Prisoner Red Blend

The Prisoner Red Blend

$69.00

Aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak.

Whispering Angel

Whispering Angel

$49.00

Irresistible pink - exudes citrus, rose petals, nectarines, sliced dill, coriander, and the signature strawberries and cream.

N/A Beverages

Bottle Sparkling Water

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Milk

Milk

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Red Bull Coconut Berry

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Sugar Free RB

Sugar Free RB

$4.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.00

Specials

Jameson And A Modelo

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

SPECIALS

British Banger sausages with grilled onions and house made mash potatoes or pub chips. Served as a sandwich or entrée.

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

SHAREABLES

Brit Nachos

Brit Nachos

$12.00+

The Ultimate Shareable for 2-3 people to share! house made white corn tortilla chips | | vermont white cheddar crema | yellow cheddar | banana peppers | jalapeno coins | pico de gallo | sour cream | habanero guacamole

Angus Beef Sliders

Angus Beef Sliders

$15.00

certified angus beef & brisket sliders | caramelized onions | cheddar | harissa cilantro aioli | pickle chips | toasted brioche | brit pub chips

Mojo Pulled Pork Sliders

Mojo Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

pulled mojo pork | mirin daikon cabbage slaw | scratch bbq | toasted brioche | brit pub chips

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$13.00

vermont white cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | panko

Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts

Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

apple bacon jam | parmesan | agave glaze

Brit Pub Chips

Brit Pub Chips

$10.00

deep fried steak fries | lightly dusted with sea salt

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$10.00

lightly dusted with sea salt & old bay seasoning

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Deep Fried Breaded Onion Rings served with Ranch

Curry Fries Animal Style - Skinny Fries

$13.00

Fries, Grilled onions, Cheddar, Red curry Sauce, Topped with heavy Cream

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries served with Mango sauce

Loaded Potatoes

$12.00

4 Potato Skins topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Tater Tots

$10.00

SIGNATURE PLATES

Classic Fish & Chips

Classic Fish & Chips

$20.00

fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$18.00

grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips

Royale With Cheese

Royale With Cheese

$18.00

certified angus beef & brisket blend | butter lettuce | tomato | red onion | havarti | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips

California Veggie Burger

California Veggie Burger

$18.00

Real Vegetable Patty | cheddar | Tomato| grilled onions | Lettuce | harissa chipotle mayo | toasted brioche | brit pub chips

Grilled Chicken Tikka and Saffron Rice

Grilled Chicken Tikka and Saffron Rice

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Tikka, Served with Saffron Basmati Rice and Lettuce/Romaine salad and topped with Pico de Gallo.

Exotic Red Curry

Exotic Red Curry

$20.00

Tomato based Curry served with Basmati rice, Salad and Mini Nan. Contains Cashews and medium Spicy.

Soya Fishless Fillet & Chips

$16.00

Bangers and Mash

$18.00

GREENS

Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad

Baby Kale & Brussel Sprout Salad

$11.00

baby kale | shaved brussel sprouts | cherry tomatoes | pecans | dried cranberries | feta | raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan

Classic Taco Salad

Classic Taco Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

DESSERTS

Sticky toffee pudding with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and toffee sauce.
Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$7.00

served with vanilla Bean ice cream

SIDE ITEMS

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Fish

$9.00

Side beef patty

$6.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Side Soup- Clam Chowder

$4.00

Side Soup - Chicken Tortilla

$4.00

Pizza's

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$18.00

Pepperoni | Cheese

Pizza Curry Veggie

$20.00

paneer | bell peppers | onions | olives | jalapeno | mozzarella | Cilantro

Pizza Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Chicken | onions | olives | jalapeno | mozzarella | cilantro

Pizza Supreme

$20.00

pepperoni | sausage | bacon | bell peppers | onions | olives | jalapeno | mozzarella

Soups

Soup - Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
The newly remodeled Brit at San Pedro Square is a fantastic sports bar and British pub with world class cocktails, craft beers and incredible food!

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113

