Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds imageView gallery
Chinese

Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds 北大华店

review star

No reviews yet

22001 Hwy 99 #400

Edmonds, WA 98026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes
农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork

New Dishes 新品上市

羊肉炉2.0 - 羊楠排！Lamb Rib Stew

$35.99

梅干菜蒸猪脚 Steamed Pork Feet with Pickled Mustard

$16.99
卜豆角藕丁Stir-fried diced lotus root with dry soy bean

卜豆角藕丁Stir-fried diced lotus root with dry soy bean

$18.99
酸辣脆鱼肚 Spicy Sour Crispy Fish Maw

酸辣脆鱼肚 Spicy Sour Crispy Fish Maw

$18.99
金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup

金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup

$19.99
干锅菌菇王 Dry Pot Mixed Mushrooms

干锅菌菇王 Dry Pot Mixed Mushrooms

$20.99

云雾笋爱腊肉 Bamboo Shoot Loves Smoked Bacon

$21.99

云雾笋爱肚条 Bamboo Shoot Love Pork Tripe

$21.99

双椒鱼头

$30.99
清蒸鲈鱼 Fresh Sea Bass

清蒸鲈鱼 Fresh Sea Bass

$34.99

黄贡椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Sauce Chili

$34.99
剁辣椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Chopped Chili

剁辣椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Chopped Chili

$34.99

紫苏黄焖鲈鱼Hunan Style Fish Soup W. Purple Perilla

$34.99
酱椒炒田螺 Fried Field Snail with Chili

酱椒炒田螺 Fried Field Snail with Chili

$18.99
火爆鱿鱼须 Deep Fried Squid Tentacles

火爆鱿鱼须 Deep Fried Squid Tentacles

$19.99Out of stock

Hunan Style 老长沙口味

老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn

老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn

$28.99

Dry Pot 火焰干锅

火焰干锅牛蛙 Bullfrog Dry Pot

$29.99Out of stock

火焰干锅排骨 Short Rib Dry Pot

$23.99

火焰干锅香辣虾 Prawn Dry Pot

$26.99

Hometown Calssic 老街美食

爆辣香味烤鱼 Grilled Fish

爆辣香味烤鱼 Grilled Fish

$30.99
毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

$19.99
水煮鱼片 Spicy Boiled Fish

水煮鱼片 Spicy Boiled Fish

$18.99Out of stock
酸菜鱼片 Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

酸菜鱼片 Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

$18.99Out of stock
金汤肥羊 Sliced Lamb in Golden Soup

金汤肥羊 Sliced Lamb in Golden Soup

$21.99
金汤肥牛 Sliced Beef in Golden Soup

金汤肥牛 Sliced Beef in Golden Soup

$19.99
一品肚条 Shredded tripe in Golden Soup

一品肚条 Shredded tripe in Golden Soup

$18.99
老街凤爪 Chicken Feet with Chili and Ginger

老街凤爪 Chicken Feet with Chili and Ginger

$14.99
浏阳羊肉锅 Liu Yang Lamb Stew

浏阳羊肉锅 Liu Yang Lamb Stew

$30.99Out of stock
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes

坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes

$16.99

Chef’s Special 洞庭经典

擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs

擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs

$16.99
陈坛辣椒好味鸡 Bone-in Chicken with Pickled Chili

陈坛辣椒好味鸡 Bone-in Chicken with Pickled Chili

$17.99
拆骨肉荷包蛋 Stew Short Rib with Fried Egg

拆骨肉荷包蛋 Stew Short Rib with Fried Egg

$17.99
飘香大片牛肉 Spiced Braised Beef Shank

飘香大片牛肉 Spiced Braised Beef Shank

$18.99
霸王火焰排骨 Deep Fried Short Rib

霸王火焰排骨 Deep Fried Short Rib

$19.99

东安子鸡 Dong An Chicken

$16.99Out of stock
常德肥肠煲 Pork Intestine Pot

常德肥肠煲 Pork Intestine Pot

$17.99
摇滚猪脚 Spiced Braised Pig’s Feet

摇滚猪脚 Spiced Braised Pig’s Feet

$16.99
臭豆腐烧肥肠 Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

臭豆腐烧肥肠 Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

$19.99
毛氏红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly

毛氏红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly

$16.99
油豆腐红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Fried Tofu

油豆腐红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly with Fried Tofu

$18.99Out of stock
梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable

梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable

$18.99
土豆烧牛腩 Beef Brisket with Potato

土豆烧牛腩 Beef Brisket with Potato

$18.99
食神牛腩（魔芋）Chef’s Special Beef Brisket

食神牛腩（魔芋）Chef’s Special Beef Brisket

$18.99
脆椒鸡丁 Deep Fried Chicken with Crispy Red Pepper

脆椒鸡丁 Deep Fried Chicken with Crispy Red Pepper

$15.99

拆骨肉油豆腐 Stew Short Rib with Fried Tofu

$17.99Out of stock

Stir-fry 农家小炒

农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork

农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork

$16.99
酸豆角鸡胗 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Chicken Gizzard

酸豆角鸡胗 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Chicken Gizzard

$15.99
酸豆角肉沫 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Ground Pork

酸豆角肉沫 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Ground Pork

$15.99
金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef

金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef

$18.99
野山椒牛肉 Stir-Fried Beef with Wild Chili

野山椒牛肉 Stir-Fried Beef with Wild Chili

$18.99
孜然小炒羊 Fried Lamb with Cumin

孜然小炒羊 Fried Lamb with Cumin

$19.99
霸王土匪鸡 Stir-Fried Chicken with Dry Chili

霸王土匪鸡 Stir-Fried Chicken with Dry Chili

$18.99

黄瓜皮肉沫

$16.99

黄瓜皮鸡胗

$16.99

Chinese Bacon 湖南腊肉

干锅花菜腊肉 Cauliflower Dry Pot with Chinese Bacon

$19.99
干锅莴笋腊肉 Celtuce Dry Pot with Chinese Bacon

干锅莴笋腊肉 Celtuce Dry Pot with Chinese Bacon

$20.99Out of stock
腊肉香干 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Tofu

腊肉香干 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Tofu

$17.99
腊肉萝卜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Radish Skin

腊肉萝卜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Radish Skin

$17.99
腊肉黄瓜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Cucumber Skin

腊肉黄瓜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Cucumber Skin

$17.99

卜豆角炒腊肉 Dry Long Beans with Chinese Bacon (Copy)

$18.99

Steamed 蒸蒸日上

洞庭过江鱼 Dong Ting Steamed Fish

洞庭过江鱼 Dong Ting Steamed Fish

$29.99
豉汁蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

豉汁蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

$16.99
剁椒蒸鱼片 Steamed Fish Fillet w/ Chilli Sauce

剁椒蒸鱼片 Steamed Fish Fillet w/ Chilli Sauce

$16.99Out of stock

剁椒蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Chilli Sauce

$16.99
外婆家蒸水蛋 Steamed Egg

外婆家蒸水蛋 Steamed Egg

$12.99

Soup 养生汤品

汽锅胡椒猪肚鸡 Chicken Soup with Hog Haw

汽锅胡椒猪肚鸡 Chicken Soup with Hog Haw

$24.99
养生菌菇鸡汤 Chicken Soup with Mushrooms

养生菌菇鸡汤 Chicken Soup with Mushrooms

$19.99
海带大骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with Seaweed

海带大骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with Seaweed

$16.99
莲藕排骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with sparerib and lotus

莲藕排骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with sparerib and lotus

$19.99

Vegetable 时令蔬菜

酸辣土豆丝 Sour & Spicy Shredded Potato

酸辣土豆丝 Sour & Spicy Shredded Potato

$13.99
干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans

干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans

$14.99
手撕包菜 Spicy Stir-Fried Cabbage

手撕包菜 Spicy Stir-Fried Cabbage

$13.99
大盆花菜 Dry-Fried Cauliflower

大盆花菜 Dry-Fried Cauliflower

$16.99

清炒莴笋 Stir-Fried Celtuce

$17.99Out of stock

蒜蓉A菜

$14.99

Tofu 豆腐香干

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$12.99
柴火香干 Stir-Fried Tofu

柴火香干 Stir-Fried Tofu

$13.99
韭菜香干 Stir-Fried Tofu with Chive

韭菜香干 Stir-Fried Tofu with Chive

$13.99
虾仁豆腐 Shrimp Tofu

虾仁豆腐 Shrimp Tofu

$14.99

砂锅千叶页豆腐

$16.99

Dessert 甜点

红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$13.99
南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake

南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake

$7.99
红糖冰粉 Ice Jelly with Brown Sugar

红糖冰粉 Ice Jelly with Brown Sugar

$4.99

Fried Rice/Noodle 炒饭/面

扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$12.99

牛肉炒面 Beef Fried Noodle

$12.99
虾仁炒面 Shrimp Fried Noodle

虾仁炒面 Shrimp Fried Noodle

$13.99
鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle

鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle

$12.99
白米饭 White Rice

白米饭 White Rice

$1.50

牛肉汤面 Beef Noodle Soup

$11.99

牛肉汤粉 Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$11.99

夹包一份（6个）

$5.00

Beverage 饮料

Coca Cola 可口可乐

Coca Cola 可口可乐

$4.00
Iced Tea 冰红茶

Iced Tea 冰红茶

$4.00
Chinese Herbal Tea 加多宝

Chinese Herbal Tea 加多宝

$4.00

Sweet Sour Plum Juice 酸梅汤一扎

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.

Location

22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds, WA 98026

Directions

Gallery
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Fan Tang - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 69
10615 NE 68th ST Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki & Wok
orange star4.5 • 1,316
324 Broadway E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
orange star4.4 • 505
1550 15th Ave. Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Dong Ting Chun Redmond
orange starNo Reviews
7425 166th ave NE STE C230 Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Swish Swish - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
14603 NE 20th St #5c Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Edmonds

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Edmonds
orange star4.5 • 2,302
9910 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Kelnero
orange star4.9 • 295
545 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edmonds
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston