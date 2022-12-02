Chinese
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds 北大华店
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds, WA 98026
