Dong Ting Chun Redmond imageView gallery
Chinese

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

review star

No reviews yet

7425 166th ave NE STE C230

Redmond, WA 98052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork
擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes

New Dishes 新菜上市

羊肉炉2.0 - 羊腩排！Lamb Rib Stew with Glass Noodle

$35.99
水煮鱼片 2.0 黑鱼片 Spicy Boiled Snakehead Fish

水煮鱼片 2.0 黑鱼片 Spicy Boiled Snakehead Fish

$22.99
酸菜鱼片2.0 黑鱼片 Shankehead Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

酸菜鱼片2.0 黑鱼片 Shankehead Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

$22.99

桂花酸梅冰粉 Ice Jelly with Osmanthus and Sour Plum Juice

$4.24
火爆鱿鱼须 Deep Fried Squid Tentacles

火爆鱿鱼须 Deep Fried Squid Tentacles

$16.99
酸辣脆鱼肚 Spicy Sour Crispy Fish Maw

酸辣脆鱼肚 Spicy Sour Crispy Fish Maw

$18.99

酱椒炒田螺 Fried Field Snail with Chili

$18.99
金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup

金汤凤捞蛤 Clam with Golden Soup

$19.99
青椒紫蘇活魚

青椒紫蘇活魚

$36.00Out of stock

茶香鴨 （半）

$26.00Out of stock

茶香鴨 （只）

$50.00Out of stock

Hunan Style 老长沙口味 （5% off applied）

老长沙口味牛蛙 Hunan Style Bullfrog

老长沙口味牛蛙 Hunan Style Bullfrog

$35.14
老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn

老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn

$27.54

Dry Pot 火焰干锅 （5% off applied）

火焰干锅牛蛙 Bullfrog Dry Pot

$28.49
火焰干锅排骨 Short Rib Dry Pot

火焰干锅排骨 Short Rib Dry Pot

$22.79

火焰干锅香辣虾 Prawn Dry Pot

$25.64

Hometown Calssic 老街美食 （5% off applied）

爆辣香味烤鱼 Grilled Fish

爆辣香味烤鱼 Grilled Fish

$29.44
一品肚条 Shredded tripe in Golden Soup

一品肚条 Shredded tripe in Golden Soup

$18.04
坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes

坡子街热卤 Po Zi Street Braised Dishes

$16.14
毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

毛血旺 Mao Xue Wang

$18.99
水煮鱼片 2.0 黑鱼片 Spicy Boiled Snakehead Fish

水煮鱼片 2.0 黑鱼片 Spicy Boiled Snakehead Fish

$22.99
酸菜鱼片2.0 黑鱼片 Shankehead Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

酸菜鱼片2.0 黑鱼片 Shankehead Fish Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

$22.99
金汤肥羊 Sliced Lamb in Golden Soup

金汤肥羊 Sliced Lamb in Golden Soup

$20.89
金汤肥牛 Sliced Beef in Golden Soup

金汤肥牛 Sliced Beef in Golden Soup

$18.99
老街凤爪 Chicken Feet with Chili and Ginger

老街凤爪 Chicken Feet with Chili and Ginger

$14.24

浏阳风味羊肉锅2.0 Liu Yang Lamb Rib Stew!

$34.44

Only spicy

Chef’s Special 洞庭经典 （5% off applied）

擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs

擂辣椒茄子皮蛋 Mashed Eggplant, Green Pepper and Century Eggs

$16.14
陈坛辣椒好味鸡 Bone-in Chicken with Pickled Chili

陈坛辣椒好味鸡 Bone-in Chicken with Pickled Chili

$17.09
霸王火焰排骨 Deep Fried Short Rib

霸王火焰排骨 Deep Fried Short Rib

$18.99
拆骨肉荷包蛋 Stew Short Rib with Fried Egg

拆骨肉荷包蛋 Stew Short Rib with Fried Egg

$17.09

拆骨肉油豆腐 Stew Short Rib with Fried Tofu

$15.29Out of stock
飘香大片牛肉 Spiced Braised Beef Shank

飘香大片牛肉 Spiced Braised Beef Shank

$18.04
常德肥肠煲 Pork Intestine Pot

常德肥肠煲 Pork Intestine Pot

$17.09
摇滚猪脚 Spiced Braised Pig’s Feet

摇滚猪脚 Spiced Braised Pig’s Feet

$16.14
臭豆腐烧肥肠 Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

臭豆腐烧肥肠 Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

$18.99
毛氏红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly

毛氏红烧肉 Braised Pork Belly

$16.14
梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable

梅菜扣肉（含夹包）Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Vegetable

$18.04
土豆烧牛腩 Beef Brisket with Potato

土豆烧牛腩 Beef Brisket with Potato

$18.09
食神牛腩（魔芋）Chef’s Special Beef Brisket

食神牛腩（魔芋）Chef’s Special Beef Brisket

$18.09
脆椒鸡丁 Deep Fried Chicken with Crispy Red Pepper

脆椒鸡丁 Deep Fried Chicken with Crispy Red Pepper

$15.19

Stir-fry 农家小炒 （5% off applied）

农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork

农家小炒肉 Farmer’s Pork

$16.14

云雾笋爱肚条 Bamboo Shoots Love Pig Maw

$20.89
酸豆角鸡胗 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Chicken Gizzard

酸豆角鸡胗 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Chicken Gizzard

$15.19
酸豆角肉沫 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Ground Pork

酸豆角肉沫 Pickled Long Beans Stir-Fried With Ground Pork

$15.19
金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef

金牌小炒黄牛 Stir-Fried Beef

$18.04
野山椒牛肉 Stir-Fried Beef with Wild Chili

野山椒牛肉 Stir-Fried Beef with Wild Chili

$18.09
孜然小炒羊 Fried Lamb with Cumin

孜然小炒羊 Fried Lamb with Cumin

$18.99
霸王土匪鸡 Stir-Fried Chicken with Dry Chili

霸王土匪鸡 Stir-Fried Chicken with Dry Chili

$18.09

黄瓜皮肉沫 Stir-Fried Ground Pork with Cucumber Skin

$16.14

黄瓜皮鸡胗 Stir-Fried Chicken gizzards with Cucumber Skin

$16.14

Chinese Bacon 湖南腊肉 （5% off applied）

干锅花菜腊肉 Cauliflower Dry Pot with Chinese Bacon

$18.99

云雾笋爱腊肉 Bamboo Loves Smoked Bacon

$21.99
腊肉香干 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Tofu

腊肉香干 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Tofu

$17.09
腊肉萝卜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Radish Skin

腊肉萝卜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Radish Skin

$17.09

腊肉黄瓜皮 Stir-Fried Chinese Bacon with Cucumber Skin

$17.09

萵筍腊肉 Celtics dry pot with Chinese bacon

$20.99Out of stock

卜豆角腊肉 Dry long beans with Chinese bacon

$18.99Out of stock

Steamed 蒸蒸日上 （5% off applied）

洞庭过江鱼 Dong Ting Steamed Fish

洞庭过江鱼 Dong Ting Steamed Fish

$28.49

制作时间30-45mins

豉汁蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

豉汁蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Black Bean Sauce

$16.14
剁椒蒸鱼片 Steamed Fish Fillet w/ Chilli Sauce

剁椒蒸鱼片 Steamed Fish Fillet w/ Chilli Sauce

$20.14

制作时间30-45mins

剁椒蒸排骨 Steamed Spareribs w/ Chilli Sauce

$16.14
外婆家蒸水蛋 Steamed Egg

外婆家蒸水蛋 Steamed Egg

$12.34

制作时间20-30mins

清蒸鲈鱼 Fresh Sea Bass

清蒸鲈鱼 Fresh Sea Bass

$34.99

黄贡椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Sauce Chili

$34.99
剁辣椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Chopped Chili

剁辣椒鲈鱼Steamed Sea Bass W. Chopped Chili

$34.99

黄焖鲈鱼Hunan Style Fish Soup

$34.99

制作时间30-45mins

剁椒鱼头 Steamed Fish Head with Chopped Chili

剁椒鱼头 Steamed Fish Head with Chopped Chili

$30.99

制作时间30-45mins

霸王双椒鱼头 Steamed fish head with double pepper

$30.99

制作时间30-45mins

Soup 养生汤品 （5% off applied）

汽锅胡椒猪肚鸡 Chicken Soup with Hog Haw

汽锅胡椒猪肚鸡 Chicken Soup with Hog Haw

$23.74
养生菌菇鸡汤 Chicken Soup with Mushrooms

养生菌菇鸡汤 Chicken Soup with Mushrooms

$18.99Out of stock
海带大骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with Seaweed

海带大骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with Seaweed

$16.04
莲藕排骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with sparerib and lotus

莲藕排骨汤 Pork Bone Soup with sparerib and lotus

$18.99

Vegetable 时令蔬菜 （5% off applied）

酸辣土豆丝 Sour & Spicy Shredded Potato

酸辣土豆丝 Sour & Spicy Shredded Potato

$13.29
干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans

干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans

$14.24
手撕包菜 Spicy Stir-Fried Cabbage

手撕包菜 Spicy Stir-Fried Cabbage

$13.29
大盆花菜 Dry-Fried Cauliflower

大盆花菜 Dry-Fried Cauliflower

$16.14
干锅菌菇王 Dry Pot Mixed Mushrooms

干锅菌菇王 Dry Pot Mixed Mushrooms

$20.89

蒜蓉A菜 Stir-ftied A Choy

$14.24Out of stock

炝炒红菜苔

$16.99Out of stock

清炒萵筍 stir fried Celtuce

$17.99Out of stock

Tofu 豆腐香干 （5% off applied）

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$12.34
柴火香干 Stir-Fried Tofu

柴火香干 Stir-Fried Tofu

$13.29
韭菜香干 Stir-Fried Tofu with Chive

韭菜香干 Stir-Fried Tofu with Chive

$13.29
虾仁豆腐 Shrimp Tofu

虾仁豆腐 Shrimp Tofu

$14.24

千页豆腐 QQ Tofu

$18.04

Dessert 甜点 （5% off applied）

红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

红糖糍粑 Sweet Rice Cake with Brown Sugar

$13.29Out of stock
南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake

南瓜饼 Fried Pumpkin Cake

$6.79Out of stock
古早味红糖冰粉 Ice Jelly with Brown Sugar Sauce

古早味红糖冰粉 Ice Jelly with Brown Sugar Sauce

$4.24

桂花酸梅冰粉 Ice Jelly with Osmanthus and Sour Plum Juice

$4.24

Fried Rice/Noodle 炒饭/面 （5% off applied）

扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

扬州炒饭 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$12.34

牛肉炒面 Beef Fried Noodle

$12.34
虾仁炒面 Shrimp Fried Noodle

虾仁炒面 Shrimp Fried Noodle

$13.29
鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle

鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle

$12.34
白米饭 White Rice

白米饭 White Rice

$1.50

夹包一份（6个）

$5.00

餐具 Utensils

蟹肉炒飯 Crab Meat Fried Rice

$16.99
鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle (Copy)

鸡肉炒面 Chicken Fried Noodle (Copy)

$12.34

Beverage 饮料

Coca Cola 可口可乐

Coca Cola 可口可乐

$3.00
Iced Tea 冰红茶

Iced Tea 冰红茶

$4.00

烏龍茶 Oolong tea

$5.00
Chinese Herbal Tea 加多宝

Chinese Herbal Tea 加多宝

$4.00

Sweet Sour Plum Juice 酸梅汤一扎

$6.00

菊花茶 Chrysanthemum tea

$3.00Out of stock

Black tea 普洱茶

$5.00

Tsingtao Beer 青島啤酒

$6.00

Gift Card 禮品卡

Gift Card 禮品卡 $10

$10.00

Pick up at DTC Redmond

Gift Card 禮品卡 $20

$20.00

Pick up at DTC Redmond

Gift Card 禮品卡 $50

$50.00

Pick up at DTC Redmond

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Hunan Cuisine. We source the best to cook with love.

Location

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond, WA 98052

Directions

Gallery
Dong Ting Chun Redmond image

Similar restaurants in your area

Swish Swish - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
14603 NE 20th St #5c Bellevue, WA 98005
View restaurantnext
Fan Tang - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 69
10615 NE 68th ST Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
orange star4.4 • 505
1550 15th Ave. Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki & Wok
orange star4.5 • 1,316
324 Broadway E Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds - 北大华店
orange starNo Reviews
22001 Hwy 99 #400 Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Redmond

The Matador - Redmond
orange star4.3 • 3,292
7824 NE Leary Way Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Redmond
orange star4.4 • 1,832
7430 164th Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
JJ Mahoney's
orange star4.5 • 1,687
8932 161st Ave NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000266 - Redmond
orange star4.6 • 1,607
16002 Redmond Way NE Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Prime Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,385
16330 Cleveland St Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Three Lions Pub - The British Pantry
orange star4.5 • 606
8115 161st Ave Ne Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redmond
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston