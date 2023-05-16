Restaurant header imageView gallery

DTLA Cheese Superette

review star

No reviews yet

363 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Platters

Grab & Go Cheese Plate

Grab & Go Cheese Plate

$15.00

Made fresh daily. A small plate perfect for lunch or a snack for one or two. Cheeses change monthly! Currently featuring Saint Angel, Aries, and Garrotxa.

Grab & Go Cheese Plate w/ Meat

Grab & Go Cheese Plate w/ Meat

$18.00

Made fresh daily. A small plate perfect for lunch or a snack for one or two. Cheeses change monthly! Currently featuring Saint Angel, Aries, and Garrotxa, plus Olli Toscano.

Concert Platter

$50.00

24-hours notice required! This platter is fit for a small group outing of 2-4 people. Comes with cornichons, membrillo, quicos, dried fruit, and a small package of crackers.

Big Board

$100.00

24-hours notice required! This board is suited for a gathering of 6-10 people. Available in all cheese or a combination of meat and cheese. Also comes with olives and cornichons, then is piled high with nuts and dried fruit. Crackers and/or bread (when available) can be added at retail cost.

Mini Mega Board

Mini Mega Board

$250.00

48-hours notice required! This platter comes on a 2'x1' pine board (that you keep, no need to return). A party platter fit to feed 15-30 people. Boards can be made either all cheese, or cheese & charcuterie. Your board will include pickled goodies such as olives, cornichons, sweety peps, and piparra peppers. Sweet accoutrements can include membrillo, honeycomb, and a jar of jam. It is filled in with nuts and dried fruit and garnished with dehydrated citrus. Cracker and bread basket can be added starting at $32.

Mega Board

Mega Board

$500.00

48-hours notice required! Suited for the most epic of gatherings. It comes on a 4'x1' pine board (that you keep, no need to return). A party platter fit to feed 30-50 people. Boards can be made either all cheese, or cheese + charcuterie. Your board will include pickled goodies such as olives, cornichons, sweety peps, and piparra peppers, plus some whole grain mustard. Sweet accoutrements can include membrillo, honeycomb, and a jar of jam. It is filled in with nuts and dried fruit and garnished with dehydrated citrus. Cracker and bread basket can be added starting at $64.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

cut to order cheese shop. superette. cafe.

Location

363 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Knead - Grand Central Market 317 South Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
317 South Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Sari Sari Store LA
orange starNo Reviews
317 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Golden Road - GCM
orange starNo Reviews
317 South Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
BAR AMÁ
orange star4.7 • 497
118 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Orsa & Winston
orange star4.5 • 241
122 W 4th St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Pi LA - 124 W. 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
124 W. 4th Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston