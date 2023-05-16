DTLA Cheese Superette

Mega Board

$500.00

48-hours notice required! Suited for the most epic of gatherings. It comes on a 4'x1' pine board (that you keep, no need to return). A party platter fit to feed 30-50 people. Boards can be made either all cheese, or cheese + charcuterie. Your board will include pickled goodies such as olives, cornichons, sweety peps, and piparra peppers, plus some whole grain mustard. Sweet accoutrements can include membrillo, honeycomb, and a jar of jam. It is filled in with nuts and dried fruit and garnished with dehydrated citrus. Cracker and bread basket can be added starting at $64.