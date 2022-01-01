Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Bars & Lounges

DTLA Ramen

1,862 Reviews

$$

952 S Broadway St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
Vegan

Need Utensils?

Add Utensils

Add Utensils

Please add this option to your order if you need utensils. Otherwise it will not be included in your bag. Thank you!

Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$15.00

Spicy Pork broth: chashu belly, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded chili with thick noodles. Recommended.

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$15.00

Pork broth: chashu belly, sesame seeds, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, seaweed with thin noodle.

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$16.00

Concentrated pork broth. Dipping style: Chopped pork, green onion, bamboo and seaweed with thick noodle. Noodles are unalterable and served cold.

Tori Shio Paitan

Tori Shio Paitan

$15.00

Chicken broth: chashu chicken, green onion, seaweed, bamboo, kaiware, shredded chili with thick noodle.

Vegan

Vegan

$15.00

Kelp and mushroom broth: tofu, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, bamboo, kaiware, corn and seaweed with thin noodle. Vegan.

Spicy Creamy Vegan

Spicy Creamy Vegan

$15.00

Spicy Soy Milk broth: tofu, sesame seeds, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, fried onion, seaweed and shredded chili with thick noodle. Vegan. Recommended.

Mazemen

Mazemen

$15.00

No broth: onsen egg, bakudan, green onion, bamboo, fried onion, fish powder, pork lard with thick noodle. Noodles are unalterable. Recommended.

Spicy Tori Shio Paitan

Spicy Tori Shio Paitan

$16.00

Spicy Chicken broth: chashu chicken, bakudan, green onion, bamboo, kaiware, seaweed and shredded chili with thick noodle.

Gluten-Free Vegan

Gluten-Free Vegan

$18.00

Kelp and mushroom broth: tofu, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, kaiware, corn and seaweed with gluten-free soy sauce and gluten-free noodle. Vegan/GF **Please note gluten-free noodles are cooked in the same water as our regular noodles.

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Green soybeans, sea salt. Vegan. GF **Please note: Edamame is cooked in the same water as our noodles.

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Green soybeans, soy sauce and chopped garlic. Vegan.

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Green soybeans, soy sauce, chopped garlic, chili oil, habanero powder. Vegan.

GF Spicy Garlic Edamame

GF Spicy Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Green soybeans, soy sauce, chopped garlic, chili oil, habanero powder. Vegan/GF **Please note: Our edamame is cooked in the same water as our regular noodles.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Shredded seaweed, sesame dressing. Gluten-free. Vegan.

Cold Tofu

Cold Tofu

$7.00

Fire Tofu, cucumber, cilantro, chili sesame sauce, shredded chili. Vegan.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Fried Shishito peppers, shredded bonito, ponzu dipping sauce. *Please note: Peppers are fried in same oil as our other food items. It is not and can not be made Vegan.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$10.00

Pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended.

Impossible Gyoza

Impossible Gyoza

$12.00

Impossible meat, cabbage, garlic, ginger, Chinese chive. Recommended. Vegan.

Karaage

Karaage

$10.00

Japanese style fried chicken, shishito pepper, lemon wedge and spicy garlic mayo. Recommended.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus pieces inside dough ball that is deep fried, served with Takoyaki sauce and shredded bonito flakes. Your choice of mayo-based sauce.

Rice Bowls

Small steamed white rice. Gluten-free. Vegan.
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00
Chashu Belly Rice Bowl

Chashu Belly Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.

Tori Soboro Rice Bowl

Tori Soboro Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, onsen egg, ground chicken, green onion, shichimi pepper, crunchy garlic chili oil.

Spicy Bakudan Rice Bowl

Spicy Bakudan Rice Bowl

$10.00

Rice, onsen egg, spicy ground chicken, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger.

Kaisen Poke

Kaisen Poke

$12.00Out of stock

Rice, tuna, salmon, avocado, red onion, fried onion, seaweed salad and furikake.

Vegan Poke

Vegan Poke

$10.00

Rice, tofu cutlet, kaiware, avocado, fried onion, red onion, furikake with Poke sauce.

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$12.00

Rice, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, crispy onion, shredded seaweed, sriracha mayo, black sesame seeds.

California Poke

California Poke

$12.00

Rice, imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, crispy onion, shredded seaweed, wasabi mayo, black sesame seeds.

B.Y.O.Poke

Build your own Poke! Choose your base and toppings to your liking!

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$10.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado with furikake and eel sauce. 4 pieces

8 pc Spicy Tuna Roll

8 pc Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno

8 pc CA Roll

8 pc CA Roll

$8.00

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado

8 pc Vegetable Roll

8 pc Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, Avocado & Pickled Burdock.

8 pc Avocado Roll

8 pc Avocado Roll

$8.00

Only avocado

Sweets

Mochi Singles

Mochi Singles

Dairy & Non-Dairy options! (V)=Vegan made with coconut milk

3 Mochi

3 Mochi

$5.00

Choose 3 Mochi flavors. If you want multiples of the same flavor, please note in special instructions.

5 Mochi

5 Mochi

$9.00

Choose 5 Mochi flavors. If you want multiples of the same flavor, please note in special instructions.

Cocoa Matcha Tiramisu

Cocoa Matcha Tiramisu

$8.00

Cocoa, Matcha, Zabaione cream, Espresso sponge.

Soft Drink

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coca Cola

Diet Coca Cola

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.00

20oz unsweetened green tea

Iced Lychee Green Tea

Iced Lychee Green Tea

$3.00

20oz green tea sweetened with lychee syrup

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.00

20oz green tea sweetened with passion fruit syrup

Lemonade

$3.00

20oz classic lemonade

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

$3.00

20oz 1/2 unsweetened green tea 1/2 lemonade

Ramune

Ramune

$3.00

Japanese Flavored Soda

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Calpico

Calpico

$3.00

Japanese Non-Carbonated Milk Drink

Lychee Lemonade

$3.00

20oz classic lemonade with lychee syrup

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.00

20oz classic lemonade with passion fruit syrup

Hot Water

Craft Beer

Scrimshaw

$6.00

Pilsner

Wednesday Cat

$9.00

Japanese White Ale

Einstok Icelandic

$6.00

Icelandic White Ale

Boomtown Mic-Czech

$8.00

Mic-Czech Pilsner

Bad Hombre

$6.00

Boomtown Mexican-Style Lager

Pranqster

$7.00

Belgian Golden Ale

Watermelon Wheat

$6.00

Lost Coast Watermelon Wheat Ale

Yona Yona

$9.00

Japanese Pale Ale

Sorry Umami

$9.00

Japanese IPA

North Coast Steller

$6.00

IPA

Sapporo Black

$8.00

Japanese Stout

Anderson Valley Gose

$5.00

Briney Melon Sour

Stem Raspberry Cider

$6.00

Raspberry Apple Cider

Abita Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry Lager

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead

$3.00

Pumpkin wheat ale. Cinnamon sugar rim by request!

Sake Cocktails

Sake Mule

$10.00

Sake, lime juice, ginger beer

Lychee Saketini

$10.00

Sake, lychee syrup, lychee fruit

Passion Fruit Saketini

$10.00

Sake, passion fruit syrup, lychee fruit

Sake Margarita

$10.00

Sake, lime juice, triple sec. Add lychee or passion fruit syrup for $1

Sake Cans

(Blue) Daiginjo

(Blue) Daiginjo

$12.00

Draft Sake: 18-19% ABV. SMV 4, 200ml

(Red) Junmai Ginjo

(Red) Junmai Ginjo

$12.00

Draft Sake: 16-17% ABV. SMV -5, 200ml

(White) Honjozo

(White) Honjozo

$12.00

Draft Sake: 19-20% ABV. SMV -6, 200ml

Nigori

Unfiltered sake
Kikusui Perfect Snow

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$18.00
Nigori Pineapple

Nigori Pineapple

$14.00
Nigori Strawberry

Nigori Strawberry

$14.00

Wine

Whitehaven

Whitehaven

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Pedroncelli

Pedroncelli

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Retail Items

Habanero Powder Shaker

Habanero Powder Shaker

$8.00
Crunchy Garlic Topping

Crunchy Garlic Topping

$7.00

It is a special add-on condiment of chili oil with savory and crunchy ingredients. Chili oil, Fried Garlic, Almond and Chili Paste are well-mixed. Exquisite taste and texture are outstandingly good with various menus. It is not overly spicy hot at all. Use as a versatile topping for chicken, sushi, pasta, salad, noodles, tofu, and mix into other recipes.

Pocky Candy

Pocky Candy

$2.00
Hi-Chew Candy

Hi-Chew Candy

$3.00
Hello Kitty Marshmallow

Hello Kitty Marshmallow

$4.00
Giant Hello Panda

Giant Hello Panda

$10.00

10 bags!

Hello Panda Mini

Hello Panda Mini

$0.75Out of stock
Bubblegum

Bubblegum

$2.00Out of stock
Gummy Ramen Kit

Gummy Ramen Kit

$6.00
Lychee Gummy

Lychee Gummy

$3.00

Rice Candy

$3.50

Dry Roasted Edamame

$3.00
Green Tea Bags

Green Tea Bags

$12.00

400g bag. Contains 100 4g Green tea bags. Serve hot or cold.

Lousy Tote

$10.00
Send Noods Tote (Natural)

Send Noods Tote (Natural)

$10.00

Extra long strap

F*cking Love Ramen T-Shirt (Olive)

F*cking Love Ramen T-Shirt (Olive)

$15.00
This Lousy T-Shirt

This Lousy T-Shirt

$15.00

Ramen Lovers Hat

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Noods since 2017.

Website

Location

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

