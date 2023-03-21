Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

Detention

2,148 Reviews

$$$

220 E 4th St

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Popular Items

Pan de Cristal 105%
Scallop Pao de Quejo
Kaya Toast

Food

Wine

$35.00

Savories

Kaya Toast

$10.00

Pan de Cristal 105%

$10.00

Potato Waffle

$10.00

Salad

$10.00

Island of Gold Carrots

$10.00

Hamachi Negitoro

$10.00

Steak Tartare Gougere

$10.00

Scallop Pao de Quejo

$10.00

Yellowtail Tostada

$10.00

Uncle Lou's Chicken Oysters

$10.00

Pleasure Bombs

$10.00

Iberico de Bellota Dumplings

$10.00

Any five items

$50.00

Any ten items

$100.00

Upgrade Taster

$20.00

Tapioca Fritters

$10.00

10 Item Full Omakase

$215.25

Jason Page 70 Difference

$70.00

Pasta Pop Up

$109.84

Sweets

Warm Coconut Tapioca

$10.00

Sticky Toffee Minis

$10.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Craquelin

$10.00

Cocktails

Menu Cocktails

Spritz

$20.00

bitter liqueur, pamplemousse liqueur, wine, citric acid, salt

Frambuesa

$20.00

vodka or aquavit, sherry, bianco vermouth, raspberry cordial

White Linen

$20.00

gin, elderflower liqueur, cucumber-mint, lime

From Cuba with Love

$20.00

blend of rums, banana and apricot liqueur, pineapple, citrus, nutmeg

Ampersand

$20.00

cognac, gin, sweet vermouth, orange liqueur, bitters

Old Fashioned 2.0

$25.00

blend of whiskey, maraschino liqueur, demarara, orange & aromatic bitters

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

$18.00

Classic Manhattan

$18.00

Classic Margarita

$18.00

Classic Martini

$18.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$18.00

Coffee Averna

$12.00

Daiquiri

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Last Word

$18.00

Mojito

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Paper Plane

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Japenese Soda

$6.00

Bespoke 25

$25.00

18

$18.00

14

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$20.00

Cocktail

$20.00

Spirit Flights

Dalmore 12, 14, 15 Flight

$40.00

La Luna 1\2 Ounce Flight 6 Expressions

$50.00

Macallan 12, 15, 18 Flight

$60.00

Makers Mark Reg, 46, 101, And Cask Strength Flight

$35.00

WhistlePig Farm, Smoke, 10, 12, 15 Flight

$85.00

Garrison Small, Honey, Single, And Guadalupe Flight

$70.00

WINE

Wine BTG

Champange Delamotte

$30.00

Lanson Rose

$30.00

Somm Select Rosé

$14.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Pinot

$20.00

Cabernet

$20.00

Delamotte Bottle

$60.00

Lanson Rose Bottle

$60.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Dipoli, “Voglar”, Alto Adige, Italy, 2018

Chard Bottle

$55.00

Pinot Bottle

$75.00

Cab Bottle

$75.00

Bobs Wine Derenoncourt

$25.00

BEER

Draft Beer

High Life

$5.00

TM A La Playa

$8.00

After Party

$8.00

SN Pale Ale

$8.00

Stealth Mode

$8.00Out of stock

Fuzzy Logic

$8.00

Everywhere Anytime

$8.00

Native Son WCIPA

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing

$8.00

CC Still the One Brown Ale

$8.00

RR Pliny the Elder

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Detention 2.0 is a membership lounge.

220 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

