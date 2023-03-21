American
Mediterranean
Detention
2,148 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Detention 2.0 is a membership lounge.
Location
220 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2210 E Orangewood Ave - Anaheim, CA 92806 - (714) 912-4015
No Reviews
2210 West Orangewood Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant