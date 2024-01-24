Dua Italian Cuisine and Steak House 742 West Higgins Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Zabiha Halal Italian Cuisine and Steak house located in Park Ridge IL. We serve amazing dishes with authentic and signature taste! We serve pasta, pizza, salads, prime cut steaks and more... we also have our coffee shop which we serve one of the best roasted coffee.
742 West Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068
