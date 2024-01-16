- Home
Dua Vietnamese - Fayetteville
805 West Lanier Avenue
Suite H
Fayetteville, GA 30214
FOOD
Appetizers
- AC - Chicken Eggroll$4.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A0 - Vegetarian Eggroll$4.59
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A1 - Pork Eggroll$4.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A2 - Shrimp Eggroll (3)$5.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A3 - Pork & Shrimp Springroll$5.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A4 - Pork Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A5 - Shrimp Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A6 - Vegetarian Springroll$4.59
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A7 - Tofu Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- Avocado Bomb$12.99
A succulent ball of spicy tuna delicately wrapped in avocado slices and topped with spicy aioli sauce, sesame seeds, masago eggs and served with deep fried tempura battered seaweed chips.
- Viet Wings$10.99
Traditional jumbo cut wings tossed in our signature sweet and tangy garlic glaze with a hint of sriracha, topped with fresh chopped cilantro
Sides
- Tenderloin Steak (6 oz)$8.99
Pan seared,cubed tenderloin steak in our signature DUA steak sauce
- Lemongrass Chicken$6.99
- Lemongrass Tofu$5.99
- Pork$6.99
- Shrimp (4 pcs)$5.99
- Shrimp (7 pcs)$7.99
- Small Salad$3.00
- Large Salad$5.00
- Small Steamed Veggies$3.50
- Large Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Side of Mi Xao Noodles$3.00
- Side of Bun Noodles$3.00
- Side of Pho Noodles$3.00
- Fried Rice (1 serving)$4.00
- Fried Rice (2 servings)$7.00
- Steamed Rice (1 serving)$2.00
- Steamed Rice (2 servings)$4.00
- Fried Chicken$6.99
- Pho Broth$3.00
- Bun Bo Hue Broth$3.00
- Vegan Broth$3.00
- Banh Mi$2.00
Banh Mi (Vietnamese Baguette)
Bun (Rice Noodle)
- B1 - Tenderloin Steak Bun$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature steak salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon
- B2 - Lemongrass Chicken Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass chicken salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B3 - Lemongrass Tofu Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass tofu spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B4 - Pork & Eggroll Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled pork, eggroll spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B5 - Shrimp Bun$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled shrimp, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B6 - Pork, Shrimp & Eggroll$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled pork, shrimp and egg roll, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B7 - Eggroll Bun (4 pcs)$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our eggroll, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B.NM Bun No Meat$10.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass tofu spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
Com (Rice)
- C1- Tenderloin Steak w/ Rice$15.99
Steamed rice served with our tenderloin steak and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C2- Lemongrasss Chicken w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our lemongrass chicken, and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C3- Lemongrass Tofu w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our lemongrass tofu, and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C4- Pork & Egg w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our grilled pork & egg, and spring mix salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C5- Shrimp w/ Rice$15.99
Steamed rice served with choice our grilled shrimp and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C.NM- No Meat Rice$10.99
Steamed rice served with choice no meat and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
Mi Xao (Wheat Noodles)
- M1- Tenderloin Steak Mi Xao$15.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M2- Lemongrass Chicken Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M3- Lemongrass Tofu Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M4- Pork Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M5- Shrimp Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M.NM- Mi Xao No Meat$10.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
Vietnamese Style Fried Chicken
Salad
- S1- Tenderloin Steak Salad$14.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S2- Lemongrass Chicken Salad$13.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S3- Lemongrass Tofu Salad$12.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S5- Shrimp Salad$13.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- SL. NM- Salad No Meat$9.50
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
Pho
- #1- Beef Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #2- Meatball Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #3- Chicken Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #4- Tofu Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #5- Shrimp Pho$14.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #6- House Pho$14.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- PNM- Pho No Meat$10.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy)
- #7- Beef & Pork Bun Bo Hue$13.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
- #8- Shirmp Bun Bo Hue$14.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
- BBHNM- Bun Bo Hue No Meat$10.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
Desserts
- Coconut Waffle w/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Blueberries$10.95
Warm, crispy waffle made from creamy coconut milk and fragrant pandan flavoring, delicately soft on the inside. Served with ice cream, topped with powered sugar and fresh blueberries.
- Mochi Ball Ice Cream$7.95
Three mochi balls, soft & doughy, sticky rice cake filled with ice cream. Choose 3 flavors: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mango and green tea.
- Kid's Meal$5.95
Make select any entree to make into a kid's portion.
- Boba Tea$5.95
strawberry, mango, avocado, honeydew, lychee, vanilla, milk tea, taro, coconut, matcha green tea, coffee, and Thai tea. Toppings: tapioca pearls, lychee coconut jelly. One topping included, add. toppings 50¢
- Fruit Smoothie$6.95
Strawberry, Mango or Avocado
- Thai Tea$3.00
Thai style Ceylon black tea leaves brewed and sweetened and served with half and half.
- Cafe Su Da$3.95
Vietnamese style phin filter drip coffee made with condensed milk.
- Limeade$3.00
Freshly-Squezed Limeade
- Arnold Palmer$2.00
1/2 of Our homemade limeade and 1/2 Sweet Tea
- Half/Half (ST/UST)$1.50
- Sweet Tea$1.50
- Unsweetened Tea$1.50
- Sodas$1.50
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
KIDS
BAR MENU
Liquor
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Absolut Pear$6.50
- Absolut Citron$6.50
- Absolut Vanilla$6.50
- Absolut$7.00
- Titos$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- El Toro$6.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Empress$9.00
- Roku$10.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Seagrams$4.00
- Well Rum (Cruzan )$4.00
- Cruzan$8.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Gold$7.00
- Bacardi Coconut$6.00
- Bacardi Mango$6.00
- Captain Morgan Spd. Silver$6.00
- Captain Morgan Spd. Dark$6.00
- Castillo$4.00
- Well Tequila$4.00
- Margaritaville$4.00
- Casamigos Blanc$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$10.00
- Herradura$7.00
- Teremana$7.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Camerena$5.50
- El Jimador$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.00
- Well Whiskey (Kentucky)$4.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Four Roses$15.00
- Eagle Rare$23.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Crown Vanilla$7.50
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Dewar's White$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$14.00
- Di Saronno$4.50
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Grand Marnier$4.50
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Lemoncello$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Orange Curacao$3.00
- Oloroso Sherry$4.50
- Amaretto$3.00
Cocktails *Some MISSING Pricing*
- Lemongrass Margarita$10.00
- Easter Sunrise$8.00
- Lychee Mai Tai$9.00
- Saketini$10.00
- Asian Spring$11.00
- Asian Pear Mule$7.00
- The Pho Shot$6.00
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan$5.00
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Martini$6.50
- Mojito$6.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
Beer
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Belgian Style Wheat Ale$4.50
- Asahi$4.50
- Japanese Rice Lager$4.50
- Sycamore$4.50
- Fruity IPA$4.50
- Heineken$4.50
- Lager$4.50
- Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA$4.50
- Tropicalia IPA$4.50
- Saigon Vietnam$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- Bud Light$3.75
- Stella Artois$4.50
- Corona$4.50
- Modelo Especial$4.50
- Coors Lite$4.00
- High Noon$3.50
- Truly$3.75
- White Claw$4.00
Wine
- Belle Gloss Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- Belle Gloss Pinot Noir GLS$15.00
- Bonanza Cabernet BTL$40.00
- Bonanza Cabernet GLS$10.00
- Conundrum Red Blend BTL$40.00
- Conundrum Red Blend GLS$13.00
- Domaine Malbec BTL$30.00
- Domaine Malbec GLS$10.00
- J Vineyards Pinot Noir BTL$50.00
- J Vineyards Pinot Noir GLS$14.00
- Proverb Cabernet BTL$40.00
- Proverb Cabernet GLS$10.00
- Quilt Cabernet BTL$70.00
- Quilt Cabernet GLS$20.00
- J Lohr Riesling BTL$35.00
- J Lohr Riesling GLS$10.00
- Maso Canali Pinot Grigio BTL$38.00
- Maso Canali Pinot Grigio GLS$12.00
- Proverb Chardonnay BTL$30.00
- Proverb Chardonnay GLS$9.00
- Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay BTL$40.00
- Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay GLS$15.00
- White Haven Sauvignon BTL$40.00
- White Haven Sauvignon GLS$15.00
- Fleur De Mer Rose BTL$35.00
- Fleur De Mer Rose GLS$12.00
- La Marca Prosecco BTL$45.00
- La Marca Prosecco GLS$15.00
- Gekkeikan Sake$14.00
- Plum Wine$10.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
805 West Lanier Avenue, Suite H, Fayetteville, GA 30214