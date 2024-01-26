Dua Vietnamese- Hapeville 760 South Central Avenue
760 South Central Avenue
Hapeville, GA 30354
Appetizers
- AC - Chicken Eggroll$4.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A0 - Vegetarian Eggroll$4.59
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A1 - Pork Eggroll$4.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A2 - Shrimp Eggroll (3)$5.99
Shredded carrots, taro, onions, cabbage and bean thread, wrapped with wheat paper and deep fried. Served with our house fish sauce.
- A3 - Pork & Shrimp Springroll$5.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A4 - Pork Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A5 - Shrimp Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A6 - Vegetarian Springroll$4.59
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- A7 - Tofu Springroll$4.99
Rice noodle, spring mix and choice of protein wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house peanut sauce.
- Avocado Bomb$12.99
A succulent ball of spicy tuna delicately wrapped in avocado slices and topped with spicy aioli sauce, sesame seeds, masago eggs and served with deep fried tempura battered seaweed chips.
- Viet Wings$10.99
Traditional jumbo cut wings tossed in our signature sweet and tangy garlic glaze with a hint of sriracha, topped with fresh chopped cilantro
Sides
- Tenderloin Steak (6 oz)$8.99
Pan seared,cubed tenderloin steak in our signature DUA steak sauce
- Lemongrass Chicken$6.99
- Lemongrass Tofu$5.99
- Pork$6.99
- Shrimp (4 pcs)$5.99
- Shrimp (7 pcs)$7.99
- Small Salad$3.00
- Large Salad$5.00
- Small Steamed Veggies$3.50
- Large Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Side of Mi Xao Noodles$3.00
- Side of Bun Noodles$3.00
- Side of Pho Noodles$3.00
- Fried Rice (1 serving)$4.00
- Fried Rice (2 servings)$7.00
- Steamed Rice (1 serving)$2.00
- Steamed Rice (2 servings)$4.00
- Fried Chicken$6.99
- Pho Broth$3.00
- Bun Bo Hue Broth$3.00
- Vegan Broth$3.00
- Banh Mi$2.00
Banh Mi (Vietnamese Baguette)
Bun (Rice Noodle)
- B1 - Tenderloin Steak Bun$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature steak salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon
- B2 - Lemongrass Chicken Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass chicken salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B3 - Lemongrass Tofu Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass tofu spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B4 - Pork & Eggroll Bun$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled pork, eggroll spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B5 - Shrimp Bun$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled shrimp, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B6 - Pork, Shrimp & Eggroll$15.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature grilled pork, shrimp and egg roll, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B7 - Eggroll Bun (4 pcs)$14.99
Vermicelli noodles with our eggroll, spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
- B.NM Bun No Meat$10.99
Vermicelli noodles with our signature lemongrass tofu spring mix salad with julienne cucumber and pickled carrots and diakon, served with our house fish sauce.
Com (Rice)
- C1- Tenderloin Steak w/ Rice$15.99
Steamed rice served with our tenderloin steak and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C2- Lemongrasss Chicken w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our lemongrass chicken, and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C3- Lemongrass Tofu w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our lemongrass tofu, and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C4- Pork & Egg w/ Rice$14.99
Steamed rice served with choice our grilled pork & egg, and spring mix salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C5- Shrimp w/ Rice$15.99
Steamed rice served with choice our grilled shrimp and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
- C.NM- No Meat Rice$10.99
Steamed rice served with choice no meat and salad with sliced cucumber, tomatoes and a homemade vinaigrette.
Mi Xao (Wheat Noodles)
- M1- Tenderloin Steak Mi Xao$15.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M2- Lemongrass Chicken Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M3- Lemongrass Tofu Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M4- Pork Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M5- Shrimp Mi Xao$14.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
- M.NM- Mi Xao No Meat$10.99
Stir fried yellow wheat noodles, bak choy, cabbage, carrots, onions and a side of soy sauce. Crushed peanuts upon request.
Vietnamese Style Fried Chicken
Salad
- S1- Tenderloin Steak Salad$14.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S2- Lemongrass Chicken Salad$13.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S3- Lemongrass Tofu Salad$12.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- S5- Shrimp Salad$13.95
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
- SL. NM- Salad No Meat$9.50
Spring mix greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots topped with red onions, and crushed peanuts upon request. Served with a house vinaigrette.
Pho
- #1- Beef Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #2- Meatball Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #3- Chicken Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #4- Tofu Pho$13.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #5- Shrimp Pho$14.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- #6- House Pho$14.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
- PNM- Pho No Meat$10.99
pronounced “fuh” A traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup dish consisting of beef broth with choice of meat topped with green and white onions. Served with a side of herbs and vegetables to add fresh to the dish. Vegan broth optional.
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy)
- #7- Beef & Pork Bun Bo Hue$13.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
- #8- Shirmp Bun Bo Hue$14.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
- BBHNM- Bun Bo Hue No Meat$10.99
‘Spicy’ Vermicelli noodle soup, served with vegetables, beef and pork. (prepared raw on to-go orders) Contains shrimp paste
Desserts
- Coconut Waffle w/ Vanilla Ice Cream & Blueberries$10.95
Warm, crispy waffle made from creamy coconut milk and fragrant pandan flavoring, delicately soft on the inside. Served with ice cream, topped with powered sugar and fresh blueberries.
- Mochi Ball Ice Cream$7.95
Three mochi balls, soft & doughy, sticky rice cake filled with ice cream. Choose 3 flavors: vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, mango and green tea.
- Kid's Meal$5.95
Make select any entree to make into a kid's portion.
- Boba Tea$5.95
strawberry, mango, avocado, honeydew, lychee, vanilla, milk tea, taro, coconut, matcha green tea, coffee, and Thai tea. Toppings: tapioca pearls, lychee coconut jelly. One topping included, add. toppings 50¢
- Fruit Smoothie$6.95
Strawberry, Mango or Avocado
- Thai Tea$3.00
Thai style Ceylon black tea leaves brewed and sweetened and served with half and half.
- Cafe Su Da$3.95
Vietnamese style phin filter drip coffee made with condensed milk.
- Limeade$3.00
Freshly-Squezed Limeade
- Arnold Palmer$2.00
1/2 of Our homemade limeade and 1/2 Sweet Tea
- Half/Half (ST/UST)$1.50
- Sweet Tea$1.50
- Unsweetened Tea$1.50
- Sodas$1.50
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Coconut Juice$3.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
760 South Central Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354